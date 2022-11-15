Read full article on original website
WNDU
Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County
MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
Lake effect snow could be record breaking through Saturday
Daily snowfall records are rather low in mid-November, which means our lake effect round could make history. Some areas might end up with a foot total!
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
95.3 MNC
Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County
Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Winter storm to bring up to 12 inches of snow to West and mid-Michigan
A November winter storm is set to blanket parts of West and mid-Michigan -- including Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo -- with up to a foot of snow possible by Saturday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large swath of West Michigan and into id-Michigan areas, including Kent County, Ottawa County, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren and Calhoun counties.
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522
Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving across West Michigan Tuesday evening. Lake effect will crank up on Thursday and there may be significant accumulation by Friday. (Nov. 15, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast, 6 p.m., 111522. Storm Team 8 is continuing to track winter weather moving...
Southwest Lower Michigan has two bursts of snow, second one heavier
Southwest Lower Michigan is going to have two periods of snow over the next two days. Here’s a quick look at how much snow is expected. The first period of snow will occur this afternoon through tonight to very early Wednesday morning. The second period of snow comes in Thursday and then transitions to several days of off and on lake-effect snow. The lake-effect snow will eventually pile up to a significant portion.
WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Snow continues into Thursday morning
A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for parts of Michiana. WHERE: St. Joseph, Northern LaPorte, Berrien, and Cass counties. WHEN: Now through 10AM ET Thursday. WHAT: Heavy Lake Effect Snow. Snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour are possible at times. Snow totals of 6-10″+ of snow are likely in these areas.
95.3 MNC
School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow
THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana
South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
95.3 MNC
School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
WOOD
Winter Storm Watch and Winter Storm Warning
The Grand Rapids National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Van Buren, Kalamazoo and Calhoun Counties. The Watch (which will likely become a Warning) will be in effect from Thursday morning to late Friday night. They say:. Total snow accumulations of...
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
WWMT
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
WWMT
