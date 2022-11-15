ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash

HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned

Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to misconduct

LANSING, Mich. — A former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pled guilty to misconduct Tuesday, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, faces one count of misconduct in office after allegedly arresting a woman multiple times, and exploiting his position in the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office to coerce the woman into a sexual relationship, officials said.
HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI
WWMT

KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

