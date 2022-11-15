Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Man faces felony charges for stabbing Grand Rapids K-9 Eli in 6-hour standoff
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 24-year-old was arraigned on multiple felony charges for a six-hour standoff that ended with a police K-9 in emergency surgery, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Terry Junior Warren was a suspect in an assault Saturday that led to the standoff Sunday where...
WWMT
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
WWMT
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMT
Grand Rapids police K-9 Eli to continue recovery at home, days after being stabbed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Department K-9 Eli is making a recovery. Eli had been stabbed during a six-hour standoff Sunday, and was released from the hospital Thursday after undergoing surgery for multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. Although...
‘She brought my daughter home dead’: Mom seeks justice in fatal OD
It's been 18 months since Jill Fox lost her only child to an accidental fentanyl overdose.
Greenville man charged in connection with shooting near middle school
The Greenville Department of Public Safety says an active shooting situation happened Wednesday, near a school, which led to the arrest of one person.
WWMT
Busy Kalamazoo County intersection to be closed Wednesday morning
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — A busy Kalamazoo County intersection is scheduled to be closed starting 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. All directions of the intersection of W Main Street and N 9th Street is expected to be closed for about 10 minutes, deputies said.
WWMT
Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County revealed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the second year in a row, a busy Kalamazoo intersection topped the list of the Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County. Drake Road and West Main Street, which borders Kalamazoo and Oshtemo townships, saw 69 crashes with nine injuries in 2021, according to Michigan Auto Law's Top 10 most dangerous intersections in Kalamazoo County.
WWMT
Safety improvements being made to dozens of Kalamazoo intersections
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Safety improvements are coming to 75 intersections in the city of Kalamazoo, that city officials say, will better protect both motorists and pedestrians. Audible pedestrian speakers will be added, long with improved crosswalk markings, light-reflective backplates and traffic light stabilizing wire tethers. A grant, awarded by...
1 stabbed during Kalamazoo robbery; 1 arrested
A Kalamazoo resident is in the hospital after they were stabbed Monday morning.
WWMT
Portage Road in Kalamazoo at I-94 to close for bridge beam setting
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Portage Road in Kalamazoo is expected to be closed at I-94 for bridge beam setting from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Northbound Portage Road traffic is to be detoured on Kilgore Road, Sprinkle Road, and Cork Street.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead after semi carrying 80,000 pounds of corn hits SUV head-on in west Michigan
KENT COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - One person died after they were hit by a semi-truck carrying 80,000 pounds of corn Friday in west Michigan. Michigan State Police said the truck was driving west on 14 Mile Road at 14 Mile Court in Kent County's Courtland Township when the driver tried to pass a turning vehicle on the shoulder.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
One Vehicle Crash Leaves Kalamazoo Residents Stunned
Over the weekend one driver had the misfortune of crashing their car in one of the most bizarre ways. This crash was so unusual that citizens couldn't help but take pictures and share their reactions to the accident. Most residents who responded to the accident were just perplexed about how...
Fox17
Grand Rapids police identify body of man found in Grand River
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The body of a man found in the Grand River last week has been identified. The Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) says 41-year-old Scott Hardy was found dead under the Bridge Street bridge on Friday, Nov. 11. Police say they are still waiting on autopsy...
Murder charges dropped in 5-month-old’s death
Prosecutors have dropped the case against a Branch County man who was charged with the 2019 death of his 5-month-old daughter.
Concerns grow over violence in Downtown Grand Rapids
Many of the business owners in the downtown area are taking additional safety precautions as reports of violent incidents increase.
WWMT
Former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to misconduct
LANSING, Mich. — A former Hillsdale County sheriff's deputy pled guilty to misconduct Tuesday, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, faces one count of misconduct in office after allegedly arresting a woman multiple times, and exploiting his position in the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office to coerce the woman into a sexual relationship, officials said.
WWMT
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WWMT
Slippery roads cause Thursday morning semi-truck crash
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — An Amazon semi-truck slid off the road due to slippery weather conditions Thursday, according to Van Buren County deputies. The crash happened near eastbound I-94 at M-51 near exit 56 in Van Buren County, according to Michigan Department of Transportation. Weather: Heavy lake effect...
Comments / 0