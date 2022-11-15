ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Caregiver arrested, accused of stealing $100K from couple in Hall County

By Caroline Silva - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 1 day ago

A woman was arrested Monday after Hall County authorities said she stole more than $100,000 from a couple.

Hailey Starr Mauldin was acting as an in-home caregiver for a 68-year-old Barrow County woman, and eventually befriended the woman and her husband and assumed the woman’s power of attorney, the Hall sheriff’s office said. Though the 28-year-old had known the victims for a few years, authorities said it was not until 2022 that the alleged thefts occurred.

The sheriff’s office said Mauldin convinced the victims to sell their home in Barrow and move to a residence in Hall County she said was lease-to-own when it was actually just a rental property.

At some point, Mauldin gained access to one of the couple’s bank accounts and used their money for personal purchases, according to authorities. She is also accused of obtaining a loan under the woman’s name and leasing a vehicle in the husband’s name.

At some point, a relative of the victims alerted law enforcement.

Mauldin, who is facing charges of elderly exploitation, remains in the Hall jail without bond.

