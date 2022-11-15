ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, OR

KCBY

Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven

The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

Coos Bay battles North Bend in Bus Jam Shopping Spree

Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
COOS BAY, OR
KCBY

Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
ROSEBURG, OR
KCBY

BLM starting controlled burns in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is starting prescribed burns, commonly known as "controlled burns" on BLM-administered lands in parts of Douglas County this week. The burns will continue, as conditions permit, through spring of 2023. The agency says the prescribed...
KCBY

Coast Guard to welcome Bay Area residents on base

NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coast Guard Sector North Bend takes steps to reconnect with the North Bend and Coos Bay communities. This Saturday, they'll host an open house at 2000 Connecticut Ave, North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to walk onto the campus...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
ROSEBURG, OR

