KCBY
Sheriff's Office mourns K-9 Raven
The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal Hospital for surgery, but she...
KCBY
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
KCBY
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
KCBY
Coos Bay battles North Bend in Bus Jam Shopping Spree
Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
KCBY
Josephine County Sheriff joins others, saying it won't enforce new gun control bill
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Sheriffs across Oregon are continuing to sound off regarding last week's passing of the gun control legislation Measure 114. A growing number are saying they will not enforce parts of the measure that they view as unconstitutional. Part of Measure 114 banned magazines larger than...
KCBY
Van crashes into Roseburg restaurant, 5 injured
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Late Tuesday afternoon, November 15, five people were injured after the fire department says a driver crashed through the front of a Roseburg restaurant. This happened at approximately 3:30 p.m., at Seven Thai on Garden Valley Boulevard. According to the fire department, a 94-year-old driver hit...
KCBY
Warming shelter at Roseburg Senior Center open Thursday, free shuttle available
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The warming shelter at the Roseburg Senior Center will open again Thursday night, November 17, the City of Roseburg has confirmed with shelter operator Kimetha Stallings. The shelter has been open every night since Sunday, November 13, says the city. The shelter opens on nights when...
KCBY
BLM starting controlled burns in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced that it is starting prescribed burns, commonly known as "controlled burns" on BLM-administered lands in parts of Douglas County this week. The burns will continue, as conditions permit, through spring of 2023. The agency says the prescribed...
KCBY
Coast Guard to welcome Bay Area residents on base
NORTH BEND, Ore. — Coast Guard Sector North Bend takes steps to reconnect with the North Bend and Coos Bay communities. This Saturday, they'll host an open house at 2000 Connecticut Ave, North Bend from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Visitors will be able to walk onto the campus...
KCBY
2022 Festival of Lights tickets on sale; display opens November 20
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Tickets are now on sale for the 30th season of the Umpqua Valley Festival of Lights, "one of the most recognizable and beloved events in Douglas County," organizers said in a press release. Launched by the Roseburg Rotary Club in 1993, the Festival continues to feature...
KCBY
American Legion National Commander fights veteran suicides through site visits
NORTH BEND, Ore. — The American Legion National Commander Vincent J. Troiola pays a visit to the Oregon Coast. Troiola, a Navy veteran newly elected as commander in September, made the trip from Maine to visit Coast Guard Sector North Bend Tuesday. He plans to spend the next year...
