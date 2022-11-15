Read full article on original website
Samsung wants to give you a Galaxy Z Flip 4 for as little as $100
It's been a big week for Samsung sales, as we've already seen big discounts on their Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Tabs, and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. We're keeping things rolling today with a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung's other flagship foldable. It has a clamshell design, high-end performance, and right now you can pick one up for as little as $310.
Here's when your Samsung Galaxy phone will get One UI 5
We all know the 5 'W's' (and 1 'H') of questionhood, but when it comes to getting Android 13 on our Samsung Galaxy devices, the word we've been missing out on was "when?" Many European Galaxy S22, Flip, and Fold 4 devices began getting One UI 5 this week, but, as you might've noticed, the whole world isn't Europe. We're getting a slightly better idea now as the company's just dropped a detailed device schedule. Just don't get too excited yet.
Samsung Galaxy A series phones: Your complete buyer's guide
The Galaxy A series is packed with new innovations and exciting upgrades. From the Galaxy A23 5G to the excellent Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73, here's what you need to know about Samsung's Galaxy A series.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Released back in March with a silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow and Android 12-based One UI 4.1 software out the box, the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is already undoubtedly one of the best mid-range phones available this holiday season. But there's one thing that could make...
Phone Arena
Walmart has the noise-cancelling Samsung Galaxy Buds Live on sale at an irresistible price
Released all the way back in 2020 with a... decidedly unconventional design and superseded in the meantime by the more "normal"-looking Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds 2, and Buds 2 Pro, the kidney bean-shaped Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may not feel like the most "natural" Black Friday 2022 purchasing option for a lot of bargain hunters out there.
laptopmag.com
Walmart early Black Friday tablet deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for just $109
Walmart Black Friday deals are here with stellar discounts on Samsung tablets. If you want the best iPad alternative at an affordable price, this deal is sure to motivate you. For example, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $109 (opens in new tab) at Walmart. It normally costs $159, so that's $50 off and its lowest price ever. This is one of the best early Black Friday tablet deals going on right now. You may also purchase it directly from Samsung (opens in new tab) for the same price.
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds less appealing after key specs leak
It may pack a phenomenal new processor, but it still can't keep up with the iPhone 14
Phone Arena
Samsung reportedly has an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for the Galaxy S23-series
Rumors about the Galaxy S23 are accumulating at an alarming rate and will undoubtedly continue to do so until we see Samsung's next flagships, expected in early February 2023. To be fair, however, we already have a pretty good understanding of what the upcoming trio will consist of. And with today's leak, we seemingly know more.
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | Honor 80 will debut as the first Android smartphone with the latest Snapdragon 7-series SoC
Confirmed that successors to the 70 series of mid-tier Android smartphones are on the way. Its flagship was projected to become their OEM's first-gen 200MP camera device on its launch prior to this announcement; however, the latest teasers suggest otherwise. 160MP has also been thrown around as the best spec...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 suddenly doesn't look so appealing as new foldable phone leaks
Images show a folding Honor phone that's lighter and lasts longer than any Samsung foldable
itechpost.com
Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 for Slim Augmented Reality Glasses
Augmented reality (AR) glasses need to be slim for people to actually want to wear them. To make this happen, a powerful chip that won't require a large battery is necessary. Qualcomm have what an AR reality glasses need and the company just recently unveiled it. The Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 platform seems to be built with slim AR glasses in mind, according to Engadget.
Android Headlines
OnePlus 11 confirmed to include Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Qualcomm has presented its brand new flagship processor yesterday, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Many phones will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 in the coming year, and the OnePlus 11 will be one of them. It’s official, the OnePlus 11 will be fueled by the Snapdragon 8...
Samsung Galaxy S23 suddenly sounds a very attractive Android phone
Samsung Galaxy S23 users will be getting a superb 'high-frequency' performance upgrade
notebookcheck.net
Flat Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design confirmed in leaked CAD render
A supposed CAD render of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has surfaced on the Chinese social media site Weibo. Posted by an account that is machine-translated as “Love the Planet”, the drawing simply shows an unnamed smartphone-like device mostly from the side, with part of what would presumably be the display also revealed. The image (see below) was later shared by the well-known leaker Ice universe, who simply stated “S23U” with an “insidious” emoji in the post.
notebookcheck.net
2025-bound Exynos SoC could be a nine-core monster with up to four Cortex-X cores
Multiple sources, including Qualcomm, have confirmed Samsung's Galaxy S23 series will exclusively use the recently announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While there are a few sketchy rumours that say otherwise, the Exynos 2300's absence from discourse suggests it might not see the light of day anytime soon. There could be a good reason for it if a recent leak from Twitter user @OreXda is accurate.
Qualcomm introduces Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for future Android flagships
What just happened? During Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit 2022 conference in Hawaii, the wireless specialist introduced its latest premium mobile platform that'll power the next generation of flagship Android smartphones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform is built on 4nm process technology and is comprised of a Kryo CPU featuring one prime core clocked at up to 3.2 GHz, four performance cores running at up to 2.8 GHz and three efficiency cores that can hit speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Intel Core i9-12900K is now 29 percent off on Amazon
With overclocking records of up to 8 GHz, the Intel Core i9-12900K is one of Intel's most popular processors. This 10 nm LGA 1700 chip comes unlocked and has 8 performance and 8 efficiency cores, 30 MB Intel Smart Cache memory, and single-core boost speeds of up to 5.2 GHz. After applying the discount, Amazon is now selling it for US$499.88.
Android Authority
Leak shows Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Pixel 7 Pro camera samples
Check out this alleged shot from the Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200MP camera. A leaker has shared comparative camera samples of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 7 Pro. The alleged Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample appears to show more details than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and Pixel...
notebookcheck.net
Higole Gole1 R: Mini-PC arrives on Kickstarter with a built-in display and HDMI 2.1 connectivity
Higole has introduced the Gole1 R, half mini-PC and half tablet. With a 5.5-inch panel adorning its top panel, the Gole1 R resembles a regular mini-PC on its four other sides. As such, the device is operable without an external monitor, although you will still need other peripherals like a mouse and keyboard. Surprisingly, Higole has also included a small battery, making the Gole1 R portable in all senses of the word.
notebookcheck.net
Motorola Moto Watch 70 shows up online
Smartwatch Wearable Accessory Android iOS Smartphone Leaks / Rumors. Yesterday, Best Buy Canada has listed the unreleased Motorola Moto Watch 70 and the product pages (available in both French and English) are still online, so this is most likely a silent launch. Not available for purchase yet, this wearable with heart rate monitoring and other fitness tracking capabilities carries a price tag of C$99.99 (about US$75) and the model number MOSWZ70-PB.
