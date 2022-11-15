ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

What Oregon coach Dan Lanning thinks about Kyle Whittingham, the Utes program and QB Cam Rising

By Jeff Call
Deseret News
Deseret News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQ7qZ_0jC4NeLA00
Oregon coach Dan Lanning and quarterback Bo Nix celebrate a touchdown against Washington during game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks and Utes will tangle Saturday night. | Andy Nelson, Associated Press

First-year Oregon coach Dan Lanning has nothing but praise for Utah coach Kyle Whittingham , his program and quarterback Cam Rising .

The Ducks and the Utes square off Saturday at Autzen Stadium.

When asked about Whittingham, Lanning expressed this week how much he respects the longtime Utah coach.

“I’ve followed him from a distance for a long time as a coach that just has admiration for the way he handles his business,” he said. “When I was at Georgia as the defensive coordinator, we actually crossed over with their staff and met with them. We always look for other teams that did some things that we thought were good. They do a lot of stuff that’s innovative and different. I have a lot of respect for what they do. I respect Kyle and the job he’s done there.”

Lanning likes Rising’s style of play, too.

Related

“Their quarterback, I can’t say enough good things about. He’s a relentless competitor. He makes it tick for them. He can get them in great run checks,” he said. “He understands what defensive look he’s looking at and he’s able to take advantage of it. He’s a smooth operator and he plays with great toughness. He’s like a linebacker playing quarterback.”

Lanning, the former defensive coordinator at Georgia, calls Utah’s defense “very unique.”

“Defensively, they’re one of the more aggressive teams in our conference. They’ll six-man pressure, five-man pressure over 28% of the time, which is a really high percentage,” Lanning said. “They’ll challenge you, they’ll blitz zero on either side of the 50. They play with relentless effort. They pursue. They’re obviously smart and well-coached. You see the technique show up consistently.”

What stands out to Lanning about Utah’s offense?

“At times they can really pound the ball. They’ll hop into some unique personnel groups — they’ll get into 14-13-12-personnel and run it down your throat and then when you get too aggressive, they’ll hit you over the top,” he said. “They’ve got a really good team and they do a lot of things really well. They’re one of the best-coached teams in our conference. Coach (Whittingham) has done a really good job for a long time.”

Utes on the air

No. 13 Utah (8-2, 6-1)

at No. 6 Oregon (8-2, 6-1)

Saturday, 8:30 p.m. MST

Autzen Stadium

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and want to try new restaurants with your friends or family members, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit in the near future.
UTAH STATE
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
47K+
Followers
30K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy