Oregon economists expect a ‘mild’ recession beginning in 2023, but taxpayers getting record “kicker” in 2024
After months of record revenue growth, Oregon economists now expect the state to enter a “mild” recession next summer. State economists told a legislative panel Wednesday that economic forecasters in Oregon and around the country anticipate a recession within the next year because inflation remains higher than the Federal Reserve wants it to be, with the Fed expected to continue raising interest rates. In a quarterly report released Wednesday, officials from Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis likened the interest rate hikes to slamming on a car’s brakes.
Some Oregon colleges, universities recover lost enrollment but others see continued decline
The Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission released fall enrollment data this week for all of Oregon’s public colleges and universities, showing that some schools have recovered enrollment lost during the height of the pandemic while others continue to shrink. The HECC shared broad details of enrollment trends at its...
Lincoln County sheriff doesn’t like new voter-approved gun law, but will enforce it if it survives court challenges
While he doesn’t necessarily like it, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said Tuesday he will enforce Oregon’s newly-passed Ballot Measure 114 that institutes new rules on gun permits and possession – if and when it takes effect. The measure passed 51 percent to 49 percent statewide, with...
