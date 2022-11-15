After months of record revenue growth, Oregon economists now expect the state to enter a “mild” recession next summer. State economists told a legislative panel Wednesday that economic forecasters in Oregon and around the country anticipate a recession within the next year because inflation remains higher than the Federal Reserve wants it to be, with the Fed expected to continue raising interest rates. In a quarterly report released Wednesday, officials from Oregon’s Office of Economic Analysis likened the interest rate hikes to slamming on a car’s brakes.

OREGON STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO