Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
myedmondsnews.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
myedmondsnews.com
Art Beat: Kick off the holiday season with Wreath Walk Edmonds, a holiday art sale and some theatre
When my son was little, we told him “Christmas is around the corner,” and he ran out of the kitchen to look “around the corner” for Christmas. Here in Edmonds, the holiday season is not literally around the corner, but there are several festive and non festive events to keep on your radar.
myedmondsnews.com
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
myedmondsnews.com
Jerry Crabb: A retired Edmonds School District vice principal, he leaves a legacy of family love
Jerry E. Crabb, 82, of Edmonds, passed away Nov. 4th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife of 62 years; Karen, their 3 children; Jeff, Pete, and Susan, 6 grandchildren, extended family, and his beloved dog, Misty. He leaves a...
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
myedmondsnews.com
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions
South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27
Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
myedmondsnews.com
Nancy Coulson: Former Seafair princess was longtime preschool teacher in Mountlake Terrace
Nancy Coulson was born in Seattle, Washington to Francis and Pearl Dennis. She was the oldest of their four children and graduated from Blanchet High School, class of 1963. Nancy was a Seafair princess in 1965. She married Patrick Coulson on April 29, 1966 and they had two children. Nancy...
myedmondsnews.com
‘We’re here to help’: Support 7 director showcases work to support victims, survivors
Lynnwood City Councilmember Shannon Sessions took a break from council responsibilities and spoke during all three Sunday morning services at Alderwood Community Church Nov. 12 about the work of another entity she is involved with, Support 7. Sessions, the executive director of Support 7 since the spring of 2019, described...
myedmondsnews.com
Position open on Edmonds Citizens Tree Board
The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board has one member position that is vacant. The city is seeking applications for this position and any other tree board positions that become available in the near future. The application form is available on the city’s website (see details below) or can be requested by emailing devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov.
myedmondsnews.com
Sponsor spotlight: Yusuf Hansia joings Mountain Pacific Bank as Cash Management Officer
Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer. Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.
myedmondsnews.com
Snohomish County Superior Court to host National Adoption Day celebration Nov. 18
The Snohomish County Superior Court– in co-sponsorship with the Snohomish County Clerk’s Office and CASA Program — will join others across the U.S. Friday, Nov. 18 in participating in National Adoption Day. “We are so excited to be hosting this annual event,” said Judge Millie Judge, chair...
myedmondsnews.com
College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors
A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Ooof
Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
myedmondsnews.com
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County
The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
myedmondsnews.com
Sheriff’s detectives investigating death of child in Martha Lake neighborhood
Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the Nov 12 death of a 2-year-old boy in the Martha Lake neighborhood believed to be related to fentanyl exposure. Deputies responded to a residence in the 16400 block of 6th Avenue West in unincorporated Lynnwood around 4 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12...
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update
After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
myedmondsnews.com
Firefighters rescue man from Meadowdale house fire
South County Fire crews rescued a man from a house fire in the Meadowdale area Tuesday night. The fire was reported at 6:12 p.m. in the 15700 block of 52nd Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds. A woman and her son safely exited the one-story house before firefighters arrived, but a man with limited mobility was still inside.
myedmondsnews.com
Transgender Day of Remembrance event set for Nov. 19
Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year on Nov. 20 to acknowledge the lives of transgender people lost to hate and violence. In honor of those lives, St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event was created to mourn lost loved ones and celebrate the strides being made for transgender rights. The church hopes this event will bring the community together in love, inclusiveness, diversity and understanding.
