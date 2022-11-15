ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
EDMONDS, WA
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
EDMONDS, WA
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
EDMONDS, WA
South County Fire launches county’s first program to provide in-field blood transfusions

South County Fire is the first fire agency in Snohomish County with the capability to provide lifesaving blood transfusions in the field. “This is the most dramatic lifesaving and life-changing advance we’ve seen in a decade in emergency medical services for trauma patients,” said South County Fire Deputy Chief of Emergency Medical Services Shaughn Maxwell.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Edmonds churches to gather for One Voice service Nov. 27

Many churches in Edmonds — regardless of denomination — will come together for a One Voice worship service at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Everyone is invited to attend. Edmonds Center for the Arts is located at 410 4th Ave. N. in downtown Edmonds.
EDMONDS, WA
Position open on Edmonds Citizens Tree Board

The Edmonds Citizens’ Tree Board has one member position that is vacant. The city is seeking applications for this position and any other tree board positions that become available in the near future. The application form is available on the city’s website (see details below) or can be requested by emailing devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov.
EDMONDS, WA
Sponsor spotlight: Yusuf Hansia joings Mountain Pacific Bank as Cash Management Officer

Mountain Pacific Bank is excited to announce that Yusuf Hansia has joined our team, as our new Cash Management Officer. Yusuf has over 15 years of banking experience, providing services to both personal and business banking customers. Beginning his banking career as a teller, he has gained a deep knowledge of banking and demonstrated a capacity to serve customers — as he has been an Operations Specialist, Assistant Manager, Licensed Banker, Branch Manager and most recently, a Business Relationship Manager. Yusuf has a well-rounded working knowledge of all aspects of community banking.
EVERETT, WA
College scholarships available for Edmonds School District high school seniors

A reminder that graduating seniors attending any Edmonds School District high school are eligible to apply for college scholarships through the Foundation for Edmonds School District website. Click here for instructions. A list of available scholarships and descriptions is here. Descriptions are available in Spanish here. Completed scholarship applications may...
EDMONDS, WA
Scene in Edmonds: Ooof

Edmonds resident Robert Chaffee shared this photo of the apparent imprint of an owl that hit his window. “No sign of him so we assume he’s OK,” Chaffee said.
EDMONDS, WA
Burn ban lifted Wednesday for Snohomish County

The stage 1 burn ban for Snohomish and Pierce counties in effect since Nov. 13 was lifted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Strong windy conditions Wednesday and Thursday were expected to help with the clearing and maintain good air quality until Friday morning. Stagnant conditions are predicted to return on Friday and through the weekend, when the situation will be assessed.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update

After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
EDMONDS, WA
Firefighters rescue man from Meadowdale house fire

South County Fire crews rescued a man from a house fire in the Meadowdale area Tuesday night. The fire was reported at 6:12 p.m. in the 15700 block of 52nd Avenue West in unincorporated Edmonds. A woman and her son safely exited the one-story house before firefighters arrived, but a man with limited mobility was still inside.
EDMONDS, WA
Transgender Day of Remembrance event set for Nov. 19

Transgender Day of Remembrance is observed every year on Nov. 20 to acknowledge the lives of transgender people lost to hate and violence. In honor of those lives, St. Hilda St. Patrick Episcopal Church in Edmonds is holding its annual Transgender Day of Remembrance event on Saturday, Nov. 19. This event was created to mourn lost loved ones and celebrate the strides being made for transgender rights. The church hopes this event will bring the community together in love, inclusiveness, diversity and understanding.
EDMONDS, WA

