Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections

Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default

Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?

State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent

CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses

The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
