Texas House Speaker advocates investing massive state surplus in infrastructure
HOUSTON - Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan appeared in Houston Wednesday to discuss the massive amount of extra money state lawmakers will soon be spending. The state's budget surplus is estimated at $27 billion and Phelan believes the number could rise to $30 billion soon after the legislature convenes in January.
Windsong Intermediate in Friendswood ISD passes state random intruder detection audit
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the audits at schools across the state to ensure the security of educational facilities. (Courtesy Pexels) Windsong Intermediate School passed Friendswood ISD’s second random intruder detection audit conducted by the state. JT Patton, the district’s executive director of safety and operations, updated the FISD board...
Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum seeks resources, still assessing midterm elections
Clifford Tatum speaks at Harris County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Harris County Elections Administrator Clifford Tatum addressed the Harris County Commissioners Court during the Nov. 15 meeting to discuss Election Day issues, calling for a “revamped” communications system and additional resources. The Nov. 8 election was Tatum's first in this role.
Montgomery County: Alight Solutions in The Woodlands must pay $290K in tax abatement default
Montgomery County Tax Assessor-Collector Tammy McRae presented information about the tax abatement Nov. 15. (Screenshot via Montgomery County) Montgomery County Commissioners Court on Nov. 15 found Alight Solutions, a human resources company with offices in The Woodlands, to be in default of a tax abatement agreement with the county and ordered the company to pay nearly $290,000.
Community colleges await possible state funding changes from the 88th Texas legislative session
HCC Chancellor Cesar Maldonado said it is too early to tell how the recommendations will impact college finances. (Courtesy Houston Community College System) Community colleges across the state, including the Houston Community College System, may see a change in how they receive state funding in the coming years. Going into...
Property appraisal miscalculation leads to massive budget problem in Pearland
PEARLAND, Texas — The city of Pearland is facing a big budget problem after a miscalculation of property appraisals led them to pass a higher budget than they should have. Somehow, they said, calculations on property appraisals were inflated by more than $1 billion. When the city of Pearland...
Tomball City Council amends pickleball court reservation policy
At its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council voted 4-1 to amend its pickleball reservation policy. (Community Impact staff) In a 4-1 vote at its Nov. 7 meeting, the Tomball City Council approved an amendment to its sports courts reservation policy to limit pickleball court reservations to 11 a.m.-5 p.m Monday-Friday.
Pearland placed under review for possible downgrade in debt obligation rating
The city will be under review for possible downgrade for 60 days as it assembles a plan to address its budget shortfalls. (Community Impact file photo) The city of Pearland plans to address the concerns of its investor services by minimizing the impact of a budget shortfall caused by a county worksheet error.
Tomball ISD school board approves removing hair length, earring guidelines from dress code
At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved removing hair and earring guidelines for male students from the district's dress code. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) At its Nov. 15 meeting, the Tomball ISD board of trustees unanimously approved removing hair and earring guidelines for male students...
Why Were Over 10,000 Texas Midterm Absentee Ballots Rejected?
State voting law changes resulted in more than 10,000 mail-in ballots being rejected in the state’s largest counties in last Tuesday’s midterm election, roughly four percent of votes cast. That number is significantly lower than the count of rejected ballots during the spring primary season, when more than 24,000, or 12 percent, were thrown out. However, this midterm rate of rejection was more than double the number from the 2018 midterm, which occurred before changes to state voting restrictions.
Bethany Medford appointed new Conroe ISD deputy superintendent
CISD appointed Bethany Medford to deputy superintendent on Nov. 15. (Kylee Haueter/Community Impact ) Conroe ISD appointed Bethany Medford, the assistant superintendent for middle schools, to deputy superintendent during a Nov. 15 school board meeting. According to previous reporting, Deputy Superintendent Chris Hines announced his retirement in June. Superintendent Curtis...
Conroe, Montgomery, Willis ISDs battling effects of teacher turnover
Texas teachers and school districts, including Conroe, Montgomery and Willis ISDs, are feeling the effects of the nationwide teacher shortage during the pandemic with experts citing teacher pay, students’ well-being and a lack of state support as contributing factors. An August survey conducted by the Texas State Teachers Association...
Kristi Baker steps down from Magnolia ISD board of trustees
Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) Magnolia ISD President Chuck Adcox announced the resignation of Kristi Baker from the board of trustees during a school board meeting Nov. 14. "We...
TISD announces Tomball West schools
The Tomball ISD Board of Trustees announced the names of the newest Tomball schools at last night’s school board meeting. Located within the Juergen Road Complex, just across 99 from the new stadium, the new schools will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate, and Tomball West High School. The...
Tomball ISD school board approves names for Juergen Road complex campuses
The Tomball ISD school board approved the names for the Juergen Road complex campuses at its Nov. 15 meeting. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) Tomball ISD’s elementary, intermediate and high school campuses at the Juergen Road complex will be named West Elementary, West Intermediate and Tomball West High School following unanimous approvals by the school board members at its Nov. 15 meeting.
Late openings, lack of paper and bad communication, Harris County leaders hear about election issues
Harris County leaders still don't know the extent of what went wrong during Election Day, although they're making suggestions on improving future polls.
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks about top policy priorities as 2nd term in office begins
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo spoke about her top policy priorities following the start of her second term. The news conference was held Thursday at 9 a.m. This stream has ended. Video will be added after it finishes processing.
Learn more about the latest updates from Katy ISD, including attendance changes, TEA ratings
The Katy ISD board of trustees voted unanimously during its Oct. 24 meeting to approve three attendance boundary modifications in an effort to curtail overcrowding at its schools. (Community Impact Newspaper file photo) There have been multiple updates that have come out local school district Katy ISD. Read down to...
Harris County district attorney launches investigation into reported election issues
"Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy," Kim Ogg said. She called on the Texas Rangers to assist with the investigation.
Fort Bend Economic Development Council launches entrepreneurial initiative
Rachelle Kanak, marketing and operations executive for the FBEDC, said this program will be a countywide service for startups and innovators with ideas who may not have the education or community yet to build it out. (Courtesy Pexels) In an effort to create an ecosystem of shared resources and spaces...
