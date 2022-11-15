ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

ESPN

Porter, Rockets beat Mavericks 101-92 with Doncic resting

DALLAS -- — Kevin Porter Jr. had 17 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, and the last-place Houston Rockets took advantage of Luka Doncic's absence in a 101-92 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Doncic was out for rest a night after he played 40 minutes...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III getting sick of this excuse

The Detroit Pistons lost their 4th in a row last night to the Toronto Raptors, dropping a winnable game in which they missed 12 free throws and lost by four points. Frustration is starting to mount for the Detroit Pistons as well as the fans, who just want to see some progress in this rebuild. It’s not just that the Pistons are losing, they are mostly losing big, putting up a scoring margin that is similar to the “Process” 76ers.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson

NEW ORLEANS -- — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
MEMPHIS, TN

