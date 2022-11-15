Read full article on original website
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
5 Baton Rouge Restaurants That are Open on Thanksgiving Day
Family Still Looking For Answers In Unsolved Thanksgiving Shooting
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Baton Rouge shelters in need of donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As America continues to see the impacts of inflation, Baton Rouge shelters are struggling to meet the same demand for donations. To be specific, St. Vincent de Paul says they help about 1,000 people per day. They’re able to do that with the help of food, clothing, and monetary donations. Items given to the shelter help provide housing and prescriptions for the homeless.
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?
On December 27, 2018, Nahendra Faye Davis dropped her two children off at her mother's home in the Glen Oaks area of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. That day was Nahendra's 35th birthday, and she dropped her kids off around 4:45 pm that afternoon, according to The Charley Project. Nahendra drove away in her white 2015 Dodge Challenger. The loving mother of two has never been seen or heard from again.
Baton Rouge Police: Missing teen found
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) says a young woman who was declared missing has been found. According to a Wednesday night update from BRPD, 17-year-old Angelique Renard has been found and is safe with family. BRPD extended appreciation to everyone in the community...
50 years later Southern University honors the lives of historic murder victims
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University honored the lives of two students who were murdered on campus during the peak of the civil rights movement. Leonard Brown and Denver Smith were shot and killed during a peaceful protest on Southern’s campus in 1972. Fifty years later, current students,...
Southern University band, Academy Sports donate $2K in turkey essentials
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern University Human Jukebox, Academy Sports, and Rose Hill Church teamed up to donate $2,000 worth of turkey-frying supplies to families in need. A total of ten families will receive a number of thanksgiving items which include a fryer, heat-resistant gloves, and seasonings...
BRFD responds to vacant house fire, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Tuesday, Nov.15. According to officials, the fire happened at a vacant home on North Acadian Thruway West. Officials say no contents were found inside the home. This is still an ongoing in investigation.
Body found in woods near Baton Rouge neighborhood
BATON ROUGE - The coroner's office was called to Prescott Road on Thursday morning after a body was discovered in the woods. Sources say the body was found in a wooded area near the intersection of Prescott Road and Dickens Drive. The coroner was called to investigate. The identity of...
Greater Baton Rouge area Christmas parades rolling in December 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Grab the hot cocoa and take the whole family to get into the holiday spirit at a Christmas parade in the Capital Region. Here’s a list of Christmas parades rolling in 2022. Cortana Kiwanis Christmas Parade. When: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
Baton Rouge Salvation Army sees an uptick in utility assistance, seeking donations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As temperatures drop, your power will be working harder, possibly leading to higher electrical bills. The Baton Rouge Salvation Army has an assistance program to help with high electrical bills. Power-to-care eligibility includes those 60 years or older, who have a disability or caregivers of those who have a disability.
Sheriff addresses growing crime problem in Ascension
DUTCHTOWN - Recent shootings around Ascension Parish are raising concerns over the crime rate in the community that has always claimed to be safer than Baton Rouge. Tuesday night, a brazen 6 p.m. shooting outside of a busy gas station at I-10 and Old Jefferson Highway sent a woman to the hospital.
Teen found after reported missing, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has found a teen after being reported missing. According to BRPD, Angelique Renard, 17, has been found safe and is with her family. Officials say Renard was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Baton Rouge Police Department thanks the...
Redevelopment of Plank Road area remains ongoing, but some residents say they see little progress
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People living in a blighted community say they’re ready to see change. The Board of Build Baton Rouge met with BRProud reporter Jessica Knox to provide an update on the redevelopment of the Plank Road area. For the past four years, Baton Rouge...
Baton Rouge City Council discusses possible restrictions on using Airbnb’s as short-term rentals
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge City Council discussed the future of how Airbnb’s will be classified and utilized in Baton Rouge Wednesday evening. The council heard from members of the public who addressed the question of whether Airbnb’s should be permissible as short-term rentals or undergo restrictions.
Woman wanted by Baton Rouge Police for felony theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local authorities are searching for Destinee Mena and are asking for the public’s help locating her. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the 25-year-old woman is wanted for felony theft and refund or access device application. Mena is believed to be connected with...
Deputies catch repeated fragrance thieves, officials say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said two people were taken into custody after running out of the store with thousands of dollars’ worth of fragrance on Tuesday, Nov.15. Chaquita Spikes, 45, of Kenner, and Marvielle Smith, 26, of New Orleans, were observed from...
Silver alert canceled for Houma woman
Louisiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert for Eileen Chauvin, 80, of Houma.
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?
25-year-old Tameka Anderson is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana resident. Tameka, nicknamed Kesha, was a devoted and loving mother to two sons. On February 23, 2010, Tameka went to the Telco Federal Credit Union on Telco Boulevard. Tameka planned to buy a car from a man in Galvez, Louisiana. She withdrew $1,000 to use for the purchase of the vehicle. According to The Charley Project, Tameka spoke with several people on her way to Galvez. Tameka never bought the car and she has never been seen or heard from again.
Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
LPSO looking for trio who allegedly took a hoverboard from Academy Sports
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with a recent theft that took place at Academy Sports. Do you recognize any of the three suspects in the attached picture?. The suspects are accused of stealing a hoverboard on...
Suspect in medical facility thefts across Acadiana identified
A lady identified as Lakeisha Kennedy is wanted for thefts in at least four Acadiana parishes, police say; KATC Investigates finds a criminal history of similar charges
