Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes

The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone

On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award. Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from […]
GREENSBORO, NC
railfan.com

R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

