Unbeaten and unhappy, North Carolina can’t stay both for long. It’s one or the other.
The Tar Heels may be 3-0 and No. 1 in the country, but Hubert Davis and his players ran out of patience with their play after an unimpressive win over Gardner-Webb on Tuesday.
Drake Maye remembers former high school teammate Devin Chandler after tragic shooting
Chapel Hill, N.C. — News surrounding the shooting deaths of three Virginia football players is reverberating around the college football world. The players had forged many relationships through football, leaving a broad-reaching impact beyond the UVA campus. At Tuesday's media availability, UNC quarterback Drake Maye spoke about growing up...
Duke basketball recruiting: Blue Devils sign top-shelf small forward
On Tuesday, the second-to-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high school teammates. Interestingly, one of...
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball packs on more talent with 4-star recruit Dennis Parker Jr.
On Nov. 9, NC State’s men's basketball head coach Kevin Keatts announced that four-star prospect for the class of 2023 Dennis Parker Jr. signed with NC State's basketball team for the 2023-24 season. Parker Jr., a class of 2023 basketball player, recently made it official that he will be...
chapelboro.com
UNC Basketball Programs Officially Sign 2023 Recruiting Classes
The UNC men’s and women’s basketball programs have officially inked the newest members of the Tar Heels. Six players signed their national letters of intent recently, solidifying their commitments to play in Chapel Hill. Here’s a look at each one, starting with the foursome playing for head coach Courtney Banghart and the women’s team:
UNC Basketball: Leaky Black set to reach Tar Heel Milestone
On Tuesday night, UNC basketball standout Leaky Black is expected to reach a personal milestone in his collegiate career. In the current landscape of college basketball, it’s often times that players don’t tend to stay long at their respective schools. The “one-and-done” era has provided student-athletes to jump...
247Sports
Senior Day turns into a family affair for N.C. A&T State University Hall of Fame QB Alan Hooker
N.C. A&T State University Hall of Famer Alan Hooker broke 18 program passing records as North Carolina A&T’s starting quarterback in the mid-80s as he led the Aggies to their first outright MEAC title in 1986. Hooker's days behind center are long gone but his name and number both continue on at N.C. A&T.
Kingsport Times-News
Home visit for Williams gives Tar Heels legend time to reflect
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — College basketball coaching legend Roy Williams was back in his hometown Sunday, presenting the Most Valuable Player award at the Asheville Championship. Williams, who won three national championships at North Carolina as a head coach, finished with 903 victories, fifth on the all-time list of Division I men’s coaches.
Andretti Indoor Karting plans first NC location. Here’s where.
Topgolf is still under construction despite plans to open this summer.
WBTV
NC State names two new Murdock Distinguished Professors at North Carolina Research Campus
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Drs. Colin Kay and Giuseppe Valacchi, professors at North Carolina State University’s Plants for Human Health Institute (PHHI) on the North Carolina Research Campus in Kannapolis, have been named David H. Murdock Distinguished Professors. Three Murdock professorships were created with a $2 million gift to...
NC falls from top spot in new hospital safety rankings. See Triangle hospital grades
A Raleigh hospital is one of just 22 nationwide to receive a top ranking 10 years in a row.
Greensboro guitarist gets his first Grammy nomination
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Eric Gales, a blues guitarist from Memphis who found a home in Greensboro, was nominated Tuesday for his first Grammy Award. Gales’ 2022 album “The Crown” is a finalist in the Best Contemporary Blues Album category, a new highlight to a long career that wove its way through addiction and from […]
railfan.com
R.J. Corman Acquires Norfolk Southern Track in North Carolina
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — R.J. Corman Railroad Company, LLC announced this week that it had entered into an agreement to purchase a 43-mile branch line and lease 20 miles of track from Norfolk Southern in North Carolina to create its 19th railroad. The Raleigh & Fayetteville Railroad is expected to begin operations next month, assuming it gets all the needed regulatory approvals.
Public company to relocate headquarters from Kansas to Raleigh area
The drone manufacturer AgEagle has multiplied its workforce in recent years.
The inventor of Buffalo wings is bringing a new restaurant to Raleigh
The legendary sports bar, which is the birthplace of the fiery orange chicken wing, has signed a deal with a Raleigh franchisee.
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Juvenile responsible for bomb threats made to HBCUs, including ones in NC
Many of the bomb threats called in this past spring at historically black colleges and universities was done by a juvenile, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray.
