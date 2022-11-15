Read full article on original website
wmfe.org
Seminole County residents can recycle campaign signs through Saturday
Saturday is the last day to recycle political campaign signs in Seminole County. Residents can drop off their signs at Seminole County Central Transfer Station between 7:30 am and 5:30 pm on Friday and Saturday. The signs are recycled by Seminole County Solid Waste, League of Women Voters Seminole County,...
villages-news.com
Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors
Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
wmfe.org
Orlo Vista flood mitigation project gets boost from FEMA
Orange County is moving ahead with a $23.4 million dollar flood mitigation project in Orlo Vista after receiving additional federal funds. Residents in Orlo Vista were hit hard by heavy rain and flooding after both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. That’s why FEMA has now donated $16.7 million dollars as of...
informedinfrastructure.com
Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
theapopkavoice.com
Once a week watering rules in effect in Orange County
When we turned the clocks back one hour on November 6, 2022, we also jumped into new county watering rules. From now until March 11, 2023, we can only water our residential lawns one day a week. The Orange County ordinance applies whether the water comes from groundwater or surface...
WESH
Seminole taxpayers to be reimbursed $1.3 million by former Tax Collector Greenberg
Seminole county taxpayers will be reimbursed roughly $1.3 million by disgraced former Tax Collector Joel Greenberg. It was announced at Tuesday morning's county commission meeting that the county now has an agreement in writing for the restitution from Greenberg. He's set to be sentenced in federal court on Dec. 1...
Walt Disney World picks developer for 1,300-unit affordable housing project
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Walt Disney World’s affordable 1,300-unit housing initiative is one step closer to becoming a reality. Theme park officials announced Wednesday that they’ve chosen The Michaels Organization to build, own and operate the new development, which they said will offer affordable options for qualifying applicants within certain income levels.
Bay News 9
Officials say repairing New Smyrna Beach condos will be long, expensive process
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — There’s more than just people missing at the Sea Coast Gardens II condominiums — the beach, a portion of a sea wall, and a sun deck are also gone. Hurricane Ian left its mark for many along the Atlantic coast, and the...
DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group Company, Closes Historic Sale of Iconic Harley-Davidson Dealership and Destination Daytona to Ed Morse Automotive Group
NEW YORK & ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, one of the largest financial advisory services firms for mergers and acquisitions specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions, and the Rossmeyer family announced the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005646/en/ from left to right: Dean Pepe, Shelly Rossmeyer Pepe, Teddy Morse, Sandy Rossmeyer, Mandy Rossmeyer, Randy Rossmeyer Blalock, Will Rossmeyer and not pictured Wendy Rossmeyer Van Patten. Photo courtesy of Rossmeyer Daytona Harley-Davidson
wmfe.org
Lake and Sumter families needing food are encouraged to show up for United Way’s ThanksGiveAway
United Way of Lake and Sumter Counties is teaming up with other agencies Thursday to give away food for Thanksgiving. The agency says Lake and Sumter County families who need food for the holiday — or any other reason — are encouraged to queue up in the car line beginning at 9 a.m. for the United Way ThanksGiveAway.
villages-news.com
Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages
I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
villages-news.com
Villager allegedly attempts to rob bank after ‘cut off’ by Social Security
A 74-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a local bank claiming he had been “cut off” by Social Security. Joseph Vincent Albanese, who lives at 1861 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about noon Monday and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese.
WESH
Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
theapopkavoice.com
In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review
5 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. Two Orange County residents die in hurricane-related incident. Orange County Animal Services says thanks for a great 2022.
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House hosts grand reopening at De Leon Springs
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is back open in De Leon Springs State Park, this time under new management. The restaurant’s new operator, Guest Services Inc., hosted its grand reopening on Wednesday, a month after the restaurant reopened. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Check out the ZIP codes where homes fetch the most money
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Home prices in Orange County’s most expensive communities climbed last quarter even as the broader housing market faltered. Why it matters: Local housing market...
DeLand law enforcement is teaming up to crack down on crimes through increased police presence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The DeLand Police Department have teamed up with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to increase police presence throughout the city of DeLand. This comes just weeks after four shootings were reported within four days of each other in the Spring Hills area. DeLand Police...
Mother of Orange County man permanently wounded after being struck by ATV on sidewalk speaks out
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County mother said her son was struck down by someone driving an ATV and left on the side of the road. She said she believes the hit-and-run crash involved a large group of people riding ATVs and dirt bikes. It happened in Dr....
floridapolitics.com
Moms for Liberty slams national teachers union for claiming it knows child needs best
The National Education Association posted that teachers 'know better than anyone' what students need to thrive. A Florida-based parental rights group is slamming the nation’s largest teachers union over messaging that teachers know better what kids should learn. Moms for Liberty, headquartered in Melbourne, is taking issue with a...
bungalower
Orlando resident shares Nest video of Amazon package delivery during Hurricane Nicole
As first reported by Newsweek, a local Reddit user posted a video from their Nest camera that caught an unexpected package delivery in the middle of Hurricane Nicole last week, and people aren’t too happy about it. This Young Amazon Driver Delivering Packages at 5:25 a.m. During Hurricane Nicole...
