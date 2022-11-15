ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

villages-news.com

Developer of housing project tables request after outrage from rural neighbors

Barbara Eaton is 76 years old and raises livestock at her home on Edwards Road in Lady Lake where she has lived for two decades. She was among the residents who appeared Monday night before the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board, speaking out against the planned development of 144 homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
LADY LAKE, FL
wmfe.org

Orlo Vista flood mitigation project gets boost from FEMA

Orange County is moving ahead with a $23.4 million dollar flood mitigation project in Orlo Vista after receiving additional federal funds. Residents in Orlo Vista were hit hard by heavy rain and flooding after both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole. That’s why FEMA has now donated $16.7 million dollars as of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
informedinfrastructure.com

Superior Construction Wins Two FDOT Projects Worth a Combined $112.5M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Superior Construction, an American family-owned infrastructure contractor, has won two Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) contracts worth approximately $112.5 million. The heavy civil contractor was awarded FDOT’s project to complete much-need improvements to the I-295 and U.S. 17 Interchange, as well as a contract to improve the I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway Interchange.
ORLANDO, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Once a week watering rules in effect in Orange County

When we turned the clocks back one hour on November 6, 2022, we also jumped into new county watering rules. From now until March 11, 2023, we can only water our residential lawns one day a week. The Orange County ordinance applies whether the water comes from groundwater or surface...
The Associated Press

DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group Company, Closes Historic Sale of Iconic Harley-Davidson Dealership and Destination Daytona to Ed Morse Automotive Group

NEW YORK & ORMOND BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- DCG Acquisitions, a Dave Cantin Group company, one of the largest financial advisory services firms for mergers and acquisitions specializing in automotive buy/sell transactions, and the Rossmeyer family announced the sale of Bruce Rossmeyer’s Daytona Harley-Davidson and Destination Daytona after being in business for 28 years, to Teddy Morse of the Ed Morse Automotive Group. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005646/en/ from left to right: Dean Pepe, Shelly Rossmeyer Pepe, Teddy Morse, Sandy Rossmeyer, Mandy Rossmeyer, Randy Rossmeyer Blalock, Will Rossmeyer and not pictured Wendy Rossmeyer Van Patten. Photo courtesy of Rossmeyer Daytona Harley-Davidson
ORMOND BEACH, FL
villages-news.com

Stop complaining about ‘overcrowding’ in The Villages

I love to hear all the complaints about stopping the building and overcrowding. I have lived in The Villages for over 23 years when we had around 16,000 to 17,000 residents and heard the same cry about stopping the building. Just remember that if we got our way “You” and all the wonderful convenience stores, restaurants, and even hospitals would not be here. Just look at all the other communities and see where they have to go to shop, eat and get health care but not in a golf cart like we can. I guess some people just like go through life standing in front of the complaint counter.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Villager allegedly attempts to rob bank after ‘cut off’ by Social Security

A 74-year-old Villager has been arrested after allegedly attempting to rob a local bank claiming he had been “cut off” by Social Security. Joseph Vincent Albanese, who lives at 1861 W. Schwartz Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, walked into the Wells Fargo bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about noon Monday and slipped a pre-written note to a bank teller, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The bank teller removed $700 in cash from her drawer and placed it into a pillow case carried in by Albanese.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Nicole Flooding much less than Ian, water should recede in coming days

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A handful of days after Nicole, there's some water on Seminole Boulevard in Sanford, but nothing like what happened after Ian. "The flooding was not as significant. The rainfall was not as significant even though it was widespread, but it was nowhere near the 20 inches we saw in many places in Ian,” Christine Mundy with St. Johns River Water Management said.
SANFORD, FL

