Purple Row
Finding a trade partner for C.J. Cron
Now that free agency has begun, rosters have been protected, and contracts are being tendered, the hot stove continues to heat up across the league. As Rockies fans, we’ve grown accustomed to offseasons full of little to no action, fairly inconsequential action, or moves that make you question the reality that we are living in now. Thirsty for content, we begin to speculate and theorize, like many fans do, of things we would like to see the team do.
CBS Sports
MLB free agency tracker: Yankees re-sign Anthony Rizzo; Joc Pederson accepts Giants' qualifying offer
Major League Baseball's free agency period opened earlier this month, allowing teams and players alike to begin the process of reaching agreements ahead of the 2023 season. There was a brief flurry of free agent action on Tuesday, as players had until 4 p.m. ET to accept or decline the one-year qualifying offer. Twelve of the 14 players who received a qualifying offer declined it (most of those choices for the likes of Aaron Judge and Trea Turner were unsurprising). But two players -- Joc Pederson of the Giants and Martín Pérez of the Rangers -- accepted the one-year, $19.65M deal.
Padres Select Tom Cosgrove
The Padres have selected the contract of left hander Tom Cosgrove and added him to the 40-man roster. A 12th round pick in 2017, Cosgrove initially worked as a starting pitcher in the Padres system, but was moved to a relief role last year. He split time this season between Double-A and Triple-A. His promotion to the top level of the minor leagues came after he tossed 25 2/3 innings of 2.45 ERA ball, striking out 38.2% of batters and walking 12.7%. While the strikeout rate was impressive, he certainly benefited from an 88.2% LOB rate and a .205 BABIP.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado has hernia surgery
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado underwent sports hernia surgery on Tuesday. He posted a photo from a hospital bed on
Cubs Acquire Miles Mastrobuoni From Rays for Pitcher Alfredo Zárraga
Cubs acquire intriguing bat in trade with Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs have made their first addition of the offseason in a minor trade with the Rays. The Cubs announced Tuesday they've acquired infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Tampa Bay for minor-league pitcher Alfredo Zárraga. Mastrobuoni,...
White Sox add Bryan Ramos, Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster
The White Sox on Tuesday added infielder Bryan Ramos and infielder Jose Rodriguez to their 40-man roster by selecting their contracts from Triple-A Charlotte. Their addition to the 40-man roster means they’ll be protected in the Rule 5 Draft.
Texas Rangers to host MLB's 2024 All-Star Game
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday that the Texas Rangers will host the 2024 All-Star Game
Seattle Mariners trade for All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez
SEATTLE — Seattle Mariners fans have landed a new right fielder for their team. The M’s have landed Blue Jays and All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernandez in exchange for relief pitcher Eric Swanson and minor leaguer Adam Macko. “Teoscar has been one of the better middle-of-the-order bats in the American League and will be an exciting addition to our lineup as...
Brewers Select Brice Turang and Abner Uribe
The Brewers announced that they have selected a couple of players to their 40-man roster ahead of tonight’s Rule 5 protection deadline. They are infielder Brice Turang and right-hander Abner Uribe. Turang was the Brewers’ first round pick back in 2018 (21st overall) out of Santiago High School in...
NBC Sports
Report: Joc returning after accepting Giants' qualifying offer
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants hoped to sign Joc Pederson to a contract extension before his first season in orange and black ended. When that didn't happen, they made him an offer he couldn't refuse. Pederson accepted the one-year qualifying offer on Tuesday, the MLB Players Association announced. That will...
White Sox' Dylan Cease Finishes 2nd to Justin Verlander for AL Cy Young
Cease finishes second to Verlander for AL Cy Young originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. White Sox starter Dylan Cease finished second in American League Cy Young Award balloting, the runner-up behind the Astros’ Justin Verlander. Verlander, who was the heavy favorite to win the award, was the unanimous...
Joc Pederson makes final decision on Giants future
Joc Pederson accepted the San Francisco Giants’ qualifying offer, per Mark Feinsand. Pederson and Martin Perez were the only two players to accept the QO from their respective teams, as Perez recently accepted his from the Texas Rangers. Pederson offers mammoth power from the left-side of the plate. He...
