CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The next segment of West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties. The season runs concurrently with the buck firearms and antlerless deer seasons through Dec. 4. Only bear hunting without dogs is permitted during the season. Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp and an appropriate hunting license in order to participate in this season. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit WVhunt.com.

WEST VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO