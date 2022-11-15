ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lootpress

Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WVNT-TV

Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole

Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with …. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with future flooding in Mullens. Quantez Burks Family Still Searching For Answers. Quantez Burks...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WV bear firearms season to open Nov. 21

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The next segment of West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties. The season runs concurrently with the buck firearms and antlerless deer seasons through Dec. 4. Only bear hunting without dogs is permitted during the season. Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp and an appropriate hunting license in order to participate in this season. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit WVhunt.com.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

