West Virginia sinkhole estimated to cost anywhere from $4 Million to $6 Million
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — What was once thought to be a regular sinkhole, has now grown in both size and into a problem that needs urgently dealt with. In June 2021, a sinkhole opened on Route 20 in Hinton next to the Hinton Police Department. On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City […]
West Virginia DOH provides update on giant Hinton sinkhole
Heavy rain from Hurricane Nicole has caused a small sinkhole on a West Virginia road to expand into a massive problem.
West Virginia hospital says number of children admitted for RSV and flu is on the rise
As of Monday morning Women and Children's Hospital had 19 pediatric patients with RSV and an additional 5 pediatric patients with the flu. That is according to Mike Robie, Associate Chief Medical Officer for CAMC.
Several West Virginia Counties on Overdose Alert
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Based on predictive models of surrounding counties, several counties in West Virginia are at high risk for an increase in overdose activity over the next 36 hours, according to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources. The following West Virginia counties are considered...
Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole
Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Summers County Schools Closed Due To Rt. 20 Sinkhole. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with …. Army Corp of Engineers introduces study to help with future flooding in Mullens. Quantez Burks Family Still Searching For Answers. Quantez Burks...
Temporary bridge to be built this weekend, long term repairs announced for Hinton hole
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – Folks in Summers County finally received some answers regarding the hole in the road on Route 20 in Hinton. Joe Pack, of the West Virginia Division of Highways, announced at a press conference Tuesday that crews from Princeton, Lewisburg and Charleston will assemble a one-lane, temporary bridge around the hole in […]
WV bear firearms season to open Nov. 21
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The next segment of West Virginia’s firearms season for black bears will open Nov. 21 in 36 counties and parts of six other counties. The season runs concurrently with the buck firearms and antlerless deer seasons through Dec. 4. Only bear hunting without dogs is permitted during the season. Hunters are reminded to purchase their bear damage stamp and an appropriate hunting license in order to participate in this season. To purchase a West Virginia hunting license, visit WVhunt.com.
