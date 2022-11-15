ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football

Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
GEORGIA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?

For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game

No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bowl projections following Week 11

South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Tennessee Football: Vols debut massive change

The Tennessee Vols, for the third time this season, will be wearing alternate helmets this week. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that they’ll be wearing orange helmets this weekend against South Carolina. Tennessee previously wore grey helmets against LSU and black helmets against Kentucky. I’m sure there will be some...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

The Vols player who could be in for a huge ‘Jalin Hyatt-like’ breakout game against South Carolina

Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is one of the biggest stories in college football season. Hyatt has become of the most dangerous playmakers in the sport. NFL legend Chad Johnson tweets about him regularly. The junior Vols wide receiver is also starting to pop up in the first round of mock drafts. Hyatt’s essentially gone from a backup wide receiver in 2021 to a household name in 2022.
KNOXVILLE, TN

