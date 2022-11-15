Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Huge Flea Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensKodak, TN
atozsports.com
One thing that should make Tennessee Vols fans uneasy this week
Almost all of the talk surrounding the Tennessee Vols right now has to do with whether or not UT will make the College Football Playoff. Tennessee is currently at No. 5 in the playoff rankings. They might need USC or TCU to lose to reach the playoff. One thing that...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer gives hilarious quote about Tennessee Vols QB Hendon Hooker
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer gave a hilarious quote this week about Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Gamecocks and the Vols will meet in Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night at 7:00 PM ET. And Beamer wishes Hooker was still at Virginia Tech…for a couple of reasons.
atozsports.com
South Carolina defender gives candid take on playing against Tennessee Vols’ up-tempo offense
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Zaach Pickens met with reporters on Tuesday and he was asked about playing against the Tennessee Vols‘ up-tempo offense. The Gamecocks and the Vols are set to play in Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia on Saturday night. Pickens admitted that going against Tennessee’s tempo will...
Daniel Harris de-commits from Georgia football
Georgia is back down to 20 commitments. Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep four-star cornerback Daniel Harris de-committed from Georgia on Monday. Penn State is the program with momentum in his recruitment after hosting him on an official visit on June 24, but Georgia will continue to recruit Harris to potentially get him back in the class. Harris initially committed to Georgia on July 1 after also taking official visits to Michigan (June 3), Ohio State (June 10), and Georgia (June 17). The 6-foot-2, 175-pound prospect is considered the nation's No. 154 overall prospect, No. 18 cornerback, and No. 37 overall recruit in the state of Florida per the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
LOOK: Tennessee unveils new helmet for South Carolina game
No. 5 Tennessee will wear white uniforms on the road this Saturday night at South Carolina, but with a twist, as the Vols will debut an orange helmet, the team announced on social media Tuesday afternoon. The Vols (9-1, 5-1 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing their white jerseys, white pants...
Bowl projections following Week 11
South Carolina has two games remaining in the regular season with matchups coming against Tennessee this week and then to cap off the regular season, it will head to Clemson for the annual rivalry game. The Gamecocks (6-4, 3-4) will be heading to a bowl game this season after securing...
UVA shooting victim played high school football in Tennessee
One of the three University of Virginia victims killed in a shooting Sunday night was a former high school football player in Tennessee.
247Sports
College football recruiting: Top 15 prospects in South Carolina for 2023 class
The 2023 recruiting cycle is heating up with just over one month remaining until the Early Signing Period as some of the top players around the country are revealing their college plans. With that in mind, we have decided to check in on the top recruits in the state of South Carolina.
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer has a message for South Carolina fans regarding Jalin Hyatt
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had a message for Gamecocks fans this week regarding Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. Beamer wants South Carolina fans to know it’s not his fault that the Gamecocks didn’t recruit Hyatt. Hyatt is from Irmo, SC (just outside of Columbia, SC),...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Football: Vols debut massive change
The Tennessee Vols, for the third time this season, will be wearing alternate helmets this week. Tennessee announced on Tuesday that they’ll be wearing orange helmets this weekend against South Carolina. Tennessee previously wore grey helmets against LSU and black helmets against Kentucky. I’m sure there will be some...
Rucker: Public criticism non-negotiable with Rick Barnes. Vols (mostly) OK with that.
If you didn’t learn this until Sunday, you’re either new to this whole “Tennessee basketball” thing or haven’t paid attention in the past. That’s not judgment from this end. It’s just a statement of fact. Whether you learned it from the beginning or...
LSU football can make Rece Davis' head explode by beating Georgia, passing Tennessee | Opinion
ESPN's Rece Davis says there's no way the College Football Playoff committee can take LSU over Tennessee if Tigers win the SEC Championship. Really?
No. 1 prospect Juju Watkins commits to Southern California over South Carolina women's basketball, Stanford
COLUMBIA – South Carolina women's basketball lost its top remaining target in the Class of 2023 to Southern California on Tuesday. No. 1 prospect Judea "Juju" Watkins chose the Trojans over the Gamecocks and Stanford. Watkins, a 6-foot-2 guard from Los Angeles, announced her commitment live on ESPN at...
atozsports.com
The Vols player who could be in for a huge ‘Jalin Hyatt-like’ breakout game against South Carolina
Tennessee Vols wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is one of the biggest stories in college football season. Hyatt has become of the most dangerous playmakers in the sport. NFL legend Chad Johnson tweets about him regularly. The junior Vols wide receiver is also starting to pop up in the first round of mock drafts. Hyatt’s essentially gone from a backup wide receiver in 2021 to a household name in 2022.
Three things I know, three things I think: Tennessee recruiting
GoVols247 looks at some of Tennessee's targets who are planning to announce decisions soon, the Vols' top remaining needs in the 2023 class and more.
