UPDATED, Nov. 17, 11:15 a.m.: For years, West Palm Beach leaders have pushed for redevelopment of the Northwood district, but it’s been to no avail — until now. On Tuesday, the city’s planning board greenlit the first project: A plan by Gilbert Benhamou’s Immocorp Capital for 382 apartments, 63,200 square feet of commercial uses and roughly 13,000 square feet of public space on 4.7 acres at the west end of the Northwood Mixed-Use District.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO