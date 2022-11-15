ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kuna, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
idahobusinessreview.com

Desert Sage Health Centers breaks ground for new Mountain Home facility

Desert Sage Health Centers (DSHC) broke ground on Nov. 16 for a new 30,000-square-foot health center in Mountain Home that will include medical, dental, behavioral health, administrative services and a dedicated space for DSHC’s “car clinic” model. Officials stated the new facility is intended to help to grow capacity and enhance services for the expanding community ...
MOUNTAIN HOME, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
BOISE, ID
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street

I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Biz ‘Bite:’ Kno2 and Net Health expand partnership

Read More Health Care News Boise-based Kno2 and Net Health, based in Pittsburg, have announced an expanded partnership intended to provide an integrated solution for outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinics: efficiently exchange patient information, improve communication within care teams to improve care coordination and meet the demands for new care models — including value-based care — and more. ...
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Roundup Nov. 15

Breckenridge Enterprises LLC leased 1,382 square feet of retail space at 1193 E. Winding Creek Drive, suite 101 in Eagle. Karena Gilbert of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. RJ Walker and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the landlord. Custom Fluid Power Inc. extended a lease on 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 16083 ...
EAGLE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?

If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules

The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?

If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy