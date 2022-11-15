Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksC. HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Desert Sage Health Centers breaks ground for new Mountain Home facility
Desert Sage Health Centers (DSHC) broke ground on Nov. 16 for a new 30,000-square-foot health center in Mountain Home that will include medical, dental, behavioral health, administrative services and a dedicated space for DSHC’s “car clinic” model. Officials stated the new facility is intended to help to grow capacity and enhance services for the expanding community ...
What ‘Meridian’ Means and How the Popular Idaho City Got its Name
Meridian is one of Idaho's fastest growing cities and is constantly named one of the best places to raise a family. It is certainly popular and business is booming. So how did this now great and thriving city get its start and where did the name come from?. There are...
Boise City Council denies appeal against industrial park
BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Councilmembers denied Blue Valley Mobile Home Park’s most recent appeal against a 1.2-million square foot industrial park during a meeting Tuesday night. The developers, Lincoln Property Company, plan for the industrial park to include seven warehouses. The warehouses will sit adjacent to the...
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Must-see Adorable “She Shed” on Meridian’s Facebook Marketplace
Look at this adorable “she shed” on Facebook Marketplace. We’ve seen plenty of tiny homes for sale on Facebook Marketplace this year, but have you ever seen a shed that’s fully insulated, modernized, and designed specifically to be a place for business?. The pictures definitely make...
Boise Drivers Are Sick And Tired Of One Particular Street
I’ll be straight up with you – I live in south Boise and have only been in Idaho for roughly a year. While I’m not technically “new”, I’m still relatively fresh and still immersing myself in the community I want to learn so much about. You know, the important things – the history, the people, the way of life, and one of the most important things of all?
Biz ‘Bite:’ Kno2 and Net Health expand partnership
Read More Health Care News Boise-based Kno2 and Net Health, based in Pittsburg, have announced an expanded partnership intended to provide an integrated solution for outpatient rehabilitation therapy clinics: efficiently exchange patient information, improve communication within care teams to improve care coordination and meet the demands for new care models — including value-based care — and more. ...
Amazing Treehouse Airbnb Just 5 Hours Away From Boise
I never had a treehouse growing up, when I grew up in Southern California I grew up in a motel and there wasn't exactly room for a treehouse. We continue to see the popularity of tree house Airbnbs grow and have even seen them featured on several different shows. If...
Roundup Nov. 15
Breckenridge Enterprises LLC leased 1,382 square feet of retail space at 1193 E. Winding Creek Drive, suite 101 in Eagle. Karena Gilbert of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. RJ Walker and Austin Hopkins of Lee & Associates represented the landlord. Custom Fluid Power Inc. extended a lease on 1,760 square feet of industrial space at 16083 ...
Boise Internet Laughs, Argues If Device is For Kitchen or Bedroom
The internet is a strange place--but that's why we love it. Not only is the internet good for cat videos, laughs, and memes--it's obviously a total luxury to have for news, information, and networking. In a sense, one could consider classified as a type of networking--it's a way for folks...
A.C.H.D. current and priority projects
You would think going into the winter months things would be slowing down, but not necessarily for A.C.H.D. road crews.
'He lit up many of my dark days:' Loved ones remember WA student killed in U. of Idaho quadruple homicide
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. - Friends, family and loved ones gathered to light candles, lay flowers, fly balloons to share memories of Ethan Chapin, the 20-year-old who was among four University of Idaho students found murdered in a home over the weekend. The students were found dead in an off-campus rental...
Should Idaho Secede And Be Its Own Country?
If you have ever browsed the comment section for any Boise radio station, TV station, news outlet, or blog, you're bound to see something along the lines of:. We want Idaho the way it uuuuused to be! We don't want no darn Californians comin' in and muckin' up the place! They should go back where they caaaame from!
25 Jolly Christmas Events You Can’t Miss In and Around Boise in 2022
You don't have to look very far to find Christmas cheer in the Treasure Valley in the weeks leading up to Santa's big day! From tree lightings and parades to Christmas movies and ice skating, there's something for everyone!. To learn more about an event, click its name to get...
Idaho Building Code Board to vote on cuts to energy efficiency rules
The Idaho Building Code Board could vote Tuesday on a controversial proposal to remove some of the building code regulations regarding energy efficiency. The Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses, or DOPL, is proposing getting rid of some minimum efficiency standards in residential and commercial buildings as they relate to insulation, heating and cooling, and lighting, among other provisions.
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Michael Vaughan case: Search of Fruitland home, yard may take another week
Crews have been at the home since Nov. 11. A tip from someone at the home led to the arrest of a woman now charged with failure to report a death.
Tanner family rushes from Rocky Mountain to Reno in support of sons
Gage and Jax Tanner play for the Grizzlies and their father, Mike, is the linebackers coach. Ty Tanner is a rising middle linebacker for Boise State football team.
Can This Viral TikTok Hack Destroy Your Windshield on Cold Boise Mornings?
If you live somewhere with uncovered parking, how much extra time do you figure into your morning routine to scrape your windshield?. Not all of us are lucky enough to live somewhere with a garage big enough for all the vehicles that the family needs to get to and from work, school or childcare. And not all of us are lucky enough to have an autostart that we can click from our key chains or activate from our phones. If your car is uncovered overnight, you’ve got to factor in at least an extra five minutes to scrape that windshield.
