The #2 Minnesota Gophers head on the road for their toughest road trip of the season thus far taking on #3 Michigan Wolverines Thursday and Friday night this week. To add to the short week for both teams, reportedly both lockerrooms have been overrun by illness this past week leaving the status of several players up in the air. In either case, it will be a showcase of the two most talented teams in the Big Ten in a rematch of last march’s Big Ten Championship game.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO