Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Nordstrom Rack Store Unexpectedly ClosesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Hockey: #2 Minnesota Heads to #3 Michigan For a Thursday/Friday Series
The #2 Minnesota Gophers head on the road for their toughest road trip of the season thus far taking on #3 Michigan Wolverines Thursday and Friday night this week. To add to the short week for both teams, reportedly both lockerrooms have been overrun by illness this past week leaving the status of several players up in the air. In either case, it will be a showcase of the two most talented teams in the Big Ten in a rematch of last march’s Big Ten Championship game.
College Football News
Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: Iowa (6-4), Minnesota (7-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Iowa Will Win. And THAT’S the Iowa we all know and love. So what that it only came up...
Hawkeyes Prepare For Record Breaking Game this Saturday
This has been an interesting season, to say the least, for the Hawkeye football team and their fans. At the beginning of the year, the offense looked lost at times while the defense and special teams played extremely well. With tough losses to Iowa State, Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State, things were looking pretty grim for the Hawkeyes, until the month of November came along.
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Football: In appreciation of Terell Smith
Saturday is Senior Day for the Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. It will be the final home game for the likes of Tanner Morgan, Mohamed Ibrahim, and John Michael Schmitz, players who have become the face of the program in their tenure at Minnesota. Standing behind them, more comfortable...
willmarradio.com
State Football Semifinals Start Today
(Minneapolis, MN) -- The 2022 Minnesota High School State Football Semifinals are scheduled for this week in all seven classes, with the winners advancing to the Prep Bowl Championships in two weeks (December 2-3). There are four games on Thursday's docket in Minneapolis. Here is the semi-final schedule, with all games taking place at U-S Bank Stadium in Minneapolis:
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 69-53 loss to DePaul
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media following a 16 point loss to DePaul. The conversation included talk about the Jamison Battle injury, youth vs experience, the value he can take from this learning experience, and so much more. Was that a preview of the physicality that you...
Jackknifed semi closes down I-35 in southern Minnesota
RICE COUNTY, Minn. – A jackknifed semi caused some big backups on I-35 Tuesday evening.The Minnesota State Patrol says it totally blocked the interstate near the town of Hazelwood in Rice County. Crews finally moved the truck, opening up at least one of the lanes late Tuesday night. It's not known if there were any injuries.The state patrol says it responded to at least 190 crashes Tuesday. That's on top of more than 500 Monday.
Twin Cities Democratic Socialists score wins
Democratic Socialists in the Twin Cities made small but notable gains in last week's midterm elections. What happened: All six of the candidates endorsed by Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America — including four state lawmakers — won their races. The results effectively double the size of the...
Two Exclusive Minnesota Zip Codes Are on the List of the Richest in the US
It's pretty safe to say that while I don't reside in either of them, a survey of the richest zip codes in the country found that two of them are located right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Thanks to the gang over at Bloomberg Business, we now have...
Most Popular Fast Food Places in The Twin Cities
Guess what today is? It is National Fast Food Day! Heck yeah, and we all love fast food! So I thought I would bring you a list of the most popular fast food chains or restaurants in the Twin Cities brought to you by Google. You know you can never...
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
hot1047.com
Convicted Minnesota Murderer Flips Off Court At Sentencing (video)
On one hand, no pun intended, maybe he thought he had nothing to lose by flipping off the court but on the other hand, I think if I was in his position I might be on my best behavior hoping for maybe a little leniency in my sentence. I guess if he was a deep thinker, he wouldn't be in the situation he's in.
southsidepride.com
Happy days are here again!
Keith Ellison and Angie Craig made it. And the DFL picked up one more state Senate seat, enough to control the Senate, the House and the governor’s mansion. We have a right to grand expectations. We want codified into law and proposed as an amendment to the state Constitution...
Hennepin County suburbs, Minneapolis key in DFLer Ellison’s win over GOP’s Schultz for attorney general
When election results for the attorney general’s race started rolling in last week, Sam Winter was stationed behind two large monitors in a busy room at a hotel in Minnetonka, watching closely how Republican candidate Jim Schultz was faring in each part of the state. A model Winter built...
newsdakota.com
Semi Strikes I-94 Overhead Interchange Tuesday
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Minneapolis, MN man is facing charges of care required after striking an overhead interchange on I-94 east of Jamestown. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports the driver was eastbound on I-94 12 miles east of Jamestown when he began traveling from shoulder to shoulder. At the overhead interchange at exit 272, the driver went through the guard rail and scraped down the support pillars on the driver side. The trailer got hung up on the supports.
Today Might Just Be The Worst Day Driving In Central Minnesota…Here’s Why
So we are on day 3 of snow falling here in Central Minnesota. We've seen the temps fall below freezing during the nights, and with not much salt and sand on the roads, compared to later in the season I'm thinking we are going to have overconfident drivers hitting the roads today.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
