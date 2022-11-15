Read full article on original website
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
More jobs in Covington | Gov. Kemp announces new electric vertical aircraft manufacturing facility
COVINGTON, Ga. — Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Monday the addition of a new aircraft manufacturing facility coming to Georgia. Archer Aviation will create over 1,000 jobs and invest $118 million over 10 years, according to the governor. The aerospace company which is based in Santa Clara, California currently...
DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Floyd County (Rome, GA)
Rome Police and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a motor vehicle crash in Floyd County on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on Turner McCall Boulevard and O’Neill Street before 10 a.m.
Clayton County residents can now apply in-person for rental assistance program
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County residents impacted by COVID-19 can now apply in-person for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) funding for rent and utilities. The county and its partners will help people complete applications and upload the required documents onsite. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
Atlanta mayor names permanent Transportation Department commissioner
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has appointed Solomon Caviness IV, to lead the city’s Department of Transportation as its se...
DeKalb County employees could see more money in their pockets
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County employees will see a one-time increase in their paychecks. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County commissioners have approved a plan to provide a one-time $1,500 retention bonus. This is for non-sworn, front-line workers in several departments such as...
accesswdun.com
Hall County Government announces multiple leadership changes
Hall County Government announced that it has filled several vacant positions, including two Assistant County Administrator roles, a Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security position and a Hall County Attorney position. One of the two Assistant County Administrator roles has been vacant since July, and the other assistant role...
All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway
MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
DeKalb County will distribute 5,000 boxes of food for Thanksgiving
DeKalb County Government will celebrate Thanksgiving Day 2022 by partnering with local faith leaders to distribute 5,000 boxes of 100 percent Georgia-grown fruits and vegetables, eggs, and chicken hindquarters on Saturday, Nov. 19. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of food that will include a dozen fresh eggs, and a...
$1,500 One-Time Bonus For Georgians Who Satisfy The Criteria
Georgia is giving residents one more reason to get money from the state. You already know how thousands would come in handy given the high cost of living. Thus, the state wants to hand the funds to a select group of individuals to say thank you for your service.
fox5atlanta.com
Long lines and frustration at Georgia SNAP benefit offices
Long lines have left people short on patience at Georgia’s food stamp offices. A backlog of SNAP applications led to dozens of people standing in the rain earlier Tuesday at the DeKalb County location.
accesswdun.com
Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital
Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley leaving district
Clayton County Schools Superintendent Morcease Beasley, who won praise from residents for keeping buildings closed durin...
Auburn Avenue landmark, Douglasville Black school among ‘Places in Peril’
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation unveils its 2023 list of 10 “Places in Peril.”
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's when early voting for the Senate runoff begins - on a Sunday - in some metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Georgians have a quick turnaround to get back to the polls for a runoff that will decide who represents the Peach State in the U.S. Senate. The second Election Day itself is Dec. 6, only about three weeks away, but there will be a week of early voting ahead of that.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan trash customers to pay more in 2023
Residents in Newnan will likely find themselves paying more for trash pickup as the city transitions from GFL to Amwaste at the start of 2023. Back in September, the Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider. As...
Mustang slams into ambulance on a call, killing EMS driver, injuring 3
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga — A Mustang slammed into an ambulance responding to an emergency call on Thursday morning, leaving the ambulance’s driver dead, the Mustang’s driver seriously injured and two others with minor injuries. The GSP says that just before 7 a.m., the ambulance, which was traveling...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality
WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
