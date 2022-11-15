ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

DeKalb CEO says “time is up” for customers with unpaid water bills

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Six weeks after DeKalb County announced a deadline for people to clear up unpaid water and sewer bills, about 75% of those customers still haven’t paid. DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond tells Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher “time is up.” But that does not mean cutoffs before or during the holidays. “We are waiting as we get through the holiday season because we are still recognizing that families are gathering, but time is up. And we are going to take whatever steps are necessary so that it’s there for all ratepayers,” Thurmond said.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Neighbors, officials concerned about trash and furniture piling up in front of DeKalb business

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Piles of trash and furniture covering up a storefront in South DeKalb County are causing major concerns for people who live and work nearby. Business owners said it keeps customers from coming into the plaza, and neighbors are worried it will lead to crime. The shopping center is located off Covington Highway, near Interstate 285.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Hall County Government announces multiple leadership changes

Hall County Government announced that it has filled several vacant positions, including two Assistant County Administrator roles, a Director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security position and a Hall County Attorney position. One of the two Assistant County Administrator roles has been vacant since July, and the other assistant role...
11Alive

All lanes blocked along I-75 southbound by South Marietta Parkway

MARIETTA, Ga. — All southbound lanes along Interstate 75 by South Marietta Parkway are blocked Wednesday night. Marietta Police Department officials said a crash is causing the gridlock. Police are asking drivers to avoid traveling I-75 southbound in that area until they can clear the crash. Officers said people...
MARIETTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Northeast Georgia Health System to expand its Braselton hospital

Northeast Georgia Health System plans to expand its hospital in Braselton to meet the growing needs of the surrounding communities by adding inpatient beds and expanding the Emergency Department. This expansion, which is scheduled to break ground in late November, paves the way for several improvements at Northeast Georgia Medical...
BRASELTON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan trash customers to pay more in 2023

Residents in Newnan will likely find themselves paying more for trash pickup as the city transitions from GFL to Amwaste at the start of 2023. Back in September, the Newnan City Council voted in favor of an agreement with Amwaste to serve as the city’s solid waste provider. As...
NEWNAN, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: 20-year-old Walton County resident dies in fatality

WALTON COUNTY (Nov. 16, 2022) Branson Meeler, 20, of Walton County did not survive a single vehicle crash on Sims Bridge Road on Tuesday night. His next of kin have been notified. Sgt. Richard Thacker, Assistant Commander of Georgia State Patrol Post 46, said GSP was asked to investigate the...
WALTON COUNTY, GA

