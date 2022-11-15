Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police issue collision alert
UPDATE (10:01 p.m.) — As of 10 p.m., the traffic collision alert in Peoria has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department issued a traffic collision alert for the City of Peoria at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle...
Central Illinois Proud
Bond set for man charged in Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Bond has been set for the man accused of killing 53-year-old Richard Wass of Pekin. According to a Tazewell County States Attorney press release, 20-year-old Kolby Kincade’s bond is $2.5 million. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and aggravated battery. On...
Central Illinois Proud
Police investigate Rainbow Circle shooting incident
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is investigating a shooting incident in the area of Rainbow Circle Wednesday night. According to a Bloomington police press release, officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 9:22 p.m., where they located evidence that shots had been fired. The circumstances...
25newsnow.com
1 person wounded in Bloomington mobile home park, building hit in separate gunfire report
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police say one person was wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night in a mobile home park on the city’s south side. A building was hit by gunfire on the city’s east about 90 before that, but police don’t know now of any connection.
Central Illinois Proud
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect
$1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. $1.5 million bond set for first-degree murder suspect. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Normal PD welcomes newest ‘paw’-cifer to force. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Finalized Uptown South development plans unveiled. Central Illinois recognizes local...
Central Illinois Proud
No arrest yet after teen shot in Bloomington Wednesday night
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington Police have yet to make an arrest after a teenage boy was shot late Wednesday night. According to a press release from BPD, officers were dispatched to the area of Deville Drive just before 11 p.m. for a shots fired incident. They located a teenage male victim with a gunshot wound, who was transported to a local hospital. His injuries were non-life-threatening.
25newsnow.com
Prosecutors: Pekin murder suspect admitted to ‘punching’ victim in face
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A murder suspect admitted to punching a victim in the face before his eventual death weeks later, according to court documents obtained by 25 News. 20-year-old Kolby Kincade is in jail for the murder of 53-year-old Richard Wass. Police say both lived at the same apartment complex on Pine Street, and neighbors say they lived next door to each other.
Central Illinois Proud
Man arrested for Pekin murder
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin Police arrested 20-year-old Kolby Kincade of Pekin for the death of a 53-year-old man Tuesday. According to a Pekin police press release, Kincade was arrested for first-degree murder, in addition to two previous charges of criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. On Oct....
Central Illinois Proud
Man indicted for Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was indicted for a Peoria shooting incident Tuesday. According to court records, 28-year-old Michael R. Eddy Jr. was indicted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Eddy allegedly shot at a person near Prospect Road and...
Central Illinois Proud
Road closed in Bloomington due to 9-car crash
UPDATE (6:56 p.m.)– Roads have been reopened at this time. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– At approximately 5:16 p.m., the Bloomington Police Dept. (BPD) closed down Southbound Veterans Parkway near the Bunn Street overpass due to a nine-car collision. As of 5:40 p.m., additional accidents have been reported on Veteran’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police Dept. hosting gun buyback program
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)–This Saturday, Nov. 18, Peoria Police Dept. (PPD) will buy your unwanted guns. Peoria is offering up to $500 per functioning firearm. This will include controversial weapons known as “ghost guns”, a firearm that uses untraceable parts made at home from a 3-D printer. To...
Central Illinois Proud
One displaced after electrical fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was displaced after an electrical fire near Fox Point Drive and Fox Point Court Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters responded to the incident at approximately 12:02 p.m. after they received a report of a fire in an electrical outlet.
wcbu.org
1 person found dead in Peoria Heights fire
The office of Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood is working on identifying a body found in the aftermath of a Monday night fire in Peoria Heights. “We are working diligently to make a positive identification on the individual that was found,” Harwood said in an email. “We have a suspicion of who it is, but again, we are working to make a positive ID exclusively.”
Central Illinois Proud
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April
Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people …. Trial date set for woman accused of killing 2 people with her car in April. Ask the Doc: National Hospice & Palliative Care Month.
wjbc.com
Two McLean County residents facing weapon charges
BLOOMINGTON – McLean County prosecutors are charging two Bloomington residents with multiple weapon charges. Early Monday morning, police responded to the 300 block of Locust St. for shots fired call. During an investigation, police reported an altercation between Robert White and Shikyra Johnson, and a gun was fired. Prosecutors...
Central Illinois Proud
Resident displaced after kitchen fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Unattended cooking led to a fire that displaced one person in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria fire press release, firefighters responded to reports of smoke in a building near the 2400 block of Gale Avenue at approximately 6:50 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters observed smoke from the front door of the residence.
Central Illinois Proud
East Peoria approves new fire station
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The East Peoria Council approved a new fire station on Centennial Drive Tuesday. The council approved the special use permit for the new station unanimously. The new fire station will be built on land owned by Illinois Central College, which has offered a long-term...
1470 WMBD
Peoria man gets decades in prison on federal meth-related charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man described by federal prosecutors as the leader of an extensive methamphetamine conspiracy will spend the next three decades in jail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Christopher Williams, Jr., 32, was given 360 months in prison after pleading guilty back in May to several methamphetamine-related charges, including Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess it.
starvedrock.media
SV Teen Faces Felony Charges After Alleged Scuffle With Police
A teenage girl is accused of getting violent with police in La Salle. Nineteen-year-old Aubreah Worden of Spring Valley was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the 900 block of 9th Street. She's charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Worden was hauled...
Comments / 6