ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Soybeans endure for good yields in 2022

Weather varied across the Midwest this year, and that was the theme for most soybean yields — variability. It wasn’t uncommon to hear stories of vastly different yields from fields only miles apart, and the same was true in this year’s Farmers’ Independent Research of Seed Technologies (FIRST) yield results.
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Solar farms in 3 states cited for environmental violations

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Four companies that developed solar energy facilities in Alabama, Idaho and Illinois have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million for violating construction permits and rules for handling groundwater, authorities said Monday. A statement by the Justice Department and the Environmental Protection Agency said...
ALABAMA STATE
Herald & Review

Thursday, November 17 weather update for central Illinois

Snow showers continue Thursday with a cold front; very cold Friday ahead in central Illinois. Still a chance of snow today as a cold front works over us. It's going to get even colder behind it. Track the snow and see what temperatures and wind chills are expected for Friday here.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy