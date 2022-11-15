Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
My Mom's Vote CountedHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Related
WHEC TV-10
Would a ‘dangerousness standard’ help reduce gun violence?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Would keeping suspected shooters locked up while they await trial keep our streets safer – or infringe on their constitutional rights?. It’s a debate that seems to have divided many in the Rochester community. Some city leaders say a dangerousness standard has to be...
WHEC TV-10
Rochester will partner with DOJ to reduce violent crime
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester has been chosen by the Department of Justice to be part of the National Public Safety Partnership. As a PSP city, Rochester will receive support from the DOJ to reduce violent crime and increase community engagement. The PSP enables law enforcement, and prosecutors to receive...
WHEC TV-10
PHOTOS: RFD deploys search & rescue team to Erie County after snowstorm
ROCHESTER, N.Y. The Rochester Fire Department and the Monroe County Special Operations Unit deployed an urban search and rescue team to Erie County on Saturday. The team will help with rescues throughout the Buffalo area, including those involving buildings that have collapsed due to the weight of snow from this week’s lake effect snowstorm. Erie County is currently under a state of emergency because of the weather event.
WHEC TV-10
ROC the Future releases report on graduation rates and starts The Whole Child initiative
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — ROC the Future is starting a new initiative called The Whole Child to improve the lives of children in Rochester. The organization released the State Of Our Children report card on Thursday. It shows that the Rochester City School District’s high school graduation rates are now reaching 73%. There’s also an overall growth in proficiency for third-grade students.
WHEC TV-10
Small fire in lab at RIT causes minor damage; no injuries
HENRIETTA, N.Y. – Henrietta firefighters are on the scene of a possible fire from a Lithium ion battery at RIT. The fire has been knocked down and is under control. News10NBC has a crew on the way, and will update the story as we learn more.
WHEC TV-10
Police searching for suspects after burglary on North Goodman
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A burglary took place overnight on North Goodman Street. Just before 2 a.m. Saturday, Rochester police officers responded to the 800 block of North Goodman for a burglary in progress. When police arrived, several suspects drove off in a car. One of the suspects drove in such a...
WHEC TV-10
Missing 93-year-old man found; died of apparent medical emergency
UPDATE: Rochester Police said that on Friday night they received a report that 93-year-old Bobby Johnson had not returned home after being out for the day. A missing person investigation was launched and officers worked to locate him. On Saturday morning a “Vulnerable Missing Adult Alert” was issued by the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse. Johnson was found in his vehicle, parked in the 600 block of Chili Ave on Saturday afternoon. He suffered from what appeared to be a medical emergency, and was taken to the hospital, where he died. At this point, his death is not considered to be suspicious.
WHEC TV-10
Brighton Police ID pedestrian killed on Winton Road
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Brighton Police have identified the person who was killed while walking near Winton Road and French Road in Brighton on Thursday night. Police say witnesses reported that George Havens, 26, of Rochester was in the road at the time he was struck. Authorities responded around 7...
WHEC TV-10
New Americans Job Fair featured employers from multiple sectors
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Senator Jeremy Cooney hosted a job fair featuring employers from different job sectors, including government, transportation, nonprofit and building trades. The purpose of this event was to provide New Americans with the opportunity to meet and network with representatives from different local and statewide organizations who are currently hiring. Participating organizations included RCSD, NYS DOT, URMC, City of Rochester, UNICON, Rochester and Genesee Valley Area Labor Federation, Alliance Plastics, multiple local school districts, and more.
WHEC TV-10
Marketplace Mall is slated to get five new tenants next year: A favorite empanada stop is one of them
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop is known in Rochester for its empanadas. The business has been inside the public market for over two decades, but the owner says he’s been making empanadas with his wife for close to 50 years, so expanding is a dream for them.
WHEC TV-10
Fire damages Wayne County nursing home on Thursday morning
LYONS, N.Y. — A fire caused a scare and some damage at the Wayne County nursing home. It happened on Thursday around 7 a.m. at the facility in Lyons. Staff noticed smoke pouring out of an office and quickly put the fire out. The fire sprinkler system came on,...
WHEC TV-10
Fleet Feet ROC hosts clinic to help runners and walkers feel safe
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday Fleet Feet ROC teamed up with Martial Arts America to teach runners and walkers personal protection and self-defense techniques when they are out getting their steps in. See events Fleet Feet ROC holds for those interested in running or walking with others here.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Forecast: Heavy Lake Erie squalls will move south again for this evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Heavy squalls coming in off Lake Erie has buried many towns just south of Buffalo. An example of this, is Orchard Park where they measured 77 inches since early Friday. At times, snowfall was coming down at the rate of 3 inches per hour. This amount of snowfall is equivalent to what Rochester may receive for three quarters of our entire winter season. However, most of the day the heavy snow squall had drifted to the north of Buffalo giving time to dig-out for many communities. But that lake squall is starting to move south again, and later this evening, it is likely to deposit a fresh foot of snow to the Buffalo area. Fortunately, most of the Rochester area has been spared the heaviest snow and any additional snowfall should be minimal.
WHEC TV-10
Five new businesses, including Juan and Maria’s Empanadas, are coming to Marketplace Mall
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Five new tenants are coming to Marketplace Mall. ZOKE, Floor and Decor, Pita Chik, and Juan and Maria’s Empanada Stop are all slated to open in 2023. Marketplace Senior Apartments will open in 2024. ZOKE, a locally owned bar and grill, will open next to Bath and Body Works.
WHEC TV-10
Man shot, killed overnight on Portland Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Rochester police are investigating yet another homicide in the city. Just around 3 a.m. Saturday, RPD responded to the area of Portland Avenue and Lochner Place after reports of shots fired. When they arrived they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WHEC TV-10
Local businesses Sweat Pea and Craft Cannery win prizes at Grow NY competition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two Local businesses are winners in the Grow NY competition. Sweet Pea plant-based kitchen in Rochester won a $250,000 prize. Sweet Pea plans to use the money to pivot to a shipping model to reach more customers. Canning company Craft Cannery in Bergen won $500,000. The...
WHEC TV-10
Wyoming County under travel advisory after winter wallop
WYOMING COUNTY, N.Y. – People are asked to stay off the roads due to poor visibility. The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office issued a travel advisory around 10:30 a.m. Friday. Blowing and drifting snow are causing poor visibility. The weather also forced Wyoming County courts to close, with the...
WHEC TV-10
New wind farms are coming to Steuben County and other upstate NY areas
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — Four new wind farms are coming to New York. The New York State Public Service Commission approved the plans to build these new farms in upstate New York. Two of those plans are slated for construction in Steuben County, the other two in Broome and...
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather Update: Heavy lake snow continues west; much lighter amounts locally
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Our big lake effect event is well underway, and there’s light at the end of the snowy tunnel. So far, the big “winner” is Orchard Park, with over four and a half feet of snow reported, and more still coming down. In fact, the heavy snow will continue into the first part of the overnight, before that band lifts northward with a shift in the wind. This will move the heavier snow back north of the city of Buffalo, into Niagara County, and western Orleans County. Closer to home, some scattered snow showers will come to an end overnight, with nothing more than a fresh dusting to an inch for most. This will tend to keep any untreated surfaces slick, as temperatures will drop well into the 20s tonight.
WHEC TV-10
Pet of the Week: Frizzy
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s time now for our Pet of the Week. Frizzy is a 1-year-old cat looking for a loving home. Frizzy is a creamsicle-colored feline. He’s a very active guy who loves to investigate everything. He’s a bit shy about being petted at this time, though.
Comments / 0