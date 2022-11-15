Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Police seek new info in 2006 central Wisconsin cold case
The Wood County Sheriff’s Department is seeking information on the lone suspect’s alleged involvement in the death of Diedre Harm, whose remains were found five months after she vanished in 2006. “Recently Diedre would have celebrated her 38th birthday,” Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said, in a statement....
wiproud.com
Police continue investigation into suspicious death, ID victim
Police in Portage County are continuing their investigation into the suspicious death of a man whose body was found last week lying on the roadway in the town of Grant. The man has been identified as 41-year-old Safandre Lindsey, from the Chicago area. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation and the cause of death has not yet been determined, pending autopsy results.
cwbradio.com
Hunters Be On Lookout For Bodies
The start of gun deer season yesterday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer. According to WAOW-TV, authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people. Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends. Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department said "A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas."
merrillfotonews.com
Two Hintze grandsons follow in retired Captain Emil Hintze’s footsteps to become Police Officers One right here in the Merrill community, the other in Marshfield
Dennis (better known as “Emil”) Hintze started on the Merrill Police Department (MPD) on Dec. 1, 1967, and retired from the Department on April 30, 1997. He then joined the Transport Team for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office which he did for 21 years. Little did Emil...
onfocus.news
onfocus.news
Domestic Violence Victim Resources in Wood County
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another. It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, economic, and emotional/psychological abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence varies dramatically.
WEAU-TV 13
Multiple people hurt after 3-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple people are hurt after a three-vehicle crash in Eau Claire County Friday. According to a media release from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 18, 2022, around 4:16 p.m. the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three-vehicle crash in the 11700 block of State Road (Highway) 93.
UPMATTERS
Two cabins in northern Wisconsin vandalized, Sheriff asking for public’s help
MERRILL, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in relation to two separate incidents of cabins getting vandalized, one of which had multiple items stolen. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about two separate cabin incidents that happened in Merrill. The...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports from November 2-17
Walmart loss prevention worker reported that they had assembled a retail theft case for a 30 year old Pittsville female. In total they have identified 14 cases of retail theft from August to November. Loss prevention staff provided the camera footage and reports for all instances. A request for charges will filed with the Marathon County DA’s Office for retail theft.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 10/31/2022 – 11/06/2022. In the early morning hours of Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, deputies took a 23-year-old Tomahawk man into custody following a traffic stop in the City of Tomahawk. During contact with the man, he became verbally and physically resistive with deputies, before attempting to flee on foot. As a result, the man now faces a charge of Resisting/Obstructing an Officer.
onfocus.news
onfocus.news
hubcitytimes.com
wrcitytimes.com
Body found in Town of Grant identified
STEVENS POINT – Portage County officials have identified the body found lying in a ditch. Safandre Lindsey, 41, was discovered Saturday, Nov. 12, at approximately 5:23 p.m., along a portion of 110th Street North, south of Washington Avenue, in an area of the Portage County Town of Grant with a Wisconsin Rapids mailing address. Sheriff Mike Lukas says Lindsey was from the Chicago area. Lukas also indicated in a written press release the investigation into the circumstances around Safandre’s death are still being investigated. The cause of death is still undetermined pending the results of the autopsy, performed by the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Pathology.
cwbradio.com
One Killed in Crash on Highway 13 in the Township of Mayville
One person is dead after the SUV they were riding in was involved in a crash on USH 13 by Water Road Township of Mayville. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call of the crash at about 3:13 pm, on Monday November 14th, 2022. Initial investigation indicates an SUV was northbound on USH 13 when the operator lost control of his vehicle on a bridge while passing a tractor hauling a manure tanker.
Driver in alleged hit-and-run crash turns himself in
The driver who struck a pedestrian who fled the scene turned himself in to police, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported by a 911 caller at about 8:20 p.m. Nov. 12 on Hwy. 54 in the town of Lanark. Responding Deputies determined the male had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene prior to emergency personal arrival. The male, a 31 year old Amherst man, was transported by Medivac helicopter to Wausau Aspirus Hospital due to his injuries.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Arrests Man After High Speed Chase
The Marshfield Police Department arrested a man after a high speed chase. The Department observed a vehicle operating during hours of darkness with no headlamps active. A traffic stop was attempted in the 2500 block of S. Central Avenue, but the driver failed to stop. A vehicle pursuit ensued spanning 3.4 miles.
Wausau area births, Nov. 18
Thomas and Nicole Diedrick announce the birth of their daughter Kora Kay, born at 3:43 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. Kora weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Justin and Adria Pagel announce the birth of their daughter Ella Mae, born Nov. 10, 2022. Luis and Cheyenne Ochoa announce the birth of their...
95.5 FM WIFC
