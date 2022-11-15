Read full article on original website
Colonial Heights store owner: Shooting suspect legally bought 2 guns
Chris Jones, the suspect in the University of Virginia shooting that killed 3 people and injured 2, bought two guns earlier this year at a store in Colonial Heights, according to the store's owner.
Why the UVA murder suspect failed a background check when trying to buy a gun
When Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. attempted to purchase a firearm from Dance's Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights in July 2021, the licensed dealer ran a background check.
rewind1051.com
Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect
A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
She spent hundreds on Uber rides to work. Then she found a free option.
Sydney Biggers had been spending a good chunk of her paycheck on Uber and Lyft rides to her job. Then she found out she could order rides, for free.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
Colonial Heights gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a local gun shop told 8News on Wednesday that Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
Child found alone at Richmond apartment complex, police locate parents
The Richmond Police Department is investigating after a 4-year-old child was found alone, wearing only his underwear, at the St. John’s Wood apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina woman caught with loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport
According to the Transportation Security Administration, the woman was stopped after her carry-on bag triggered the X-ray system's alarm as she was going through the airport's security checkpoint. Inside the woman's bag was a .380 caliber pistol loaded with eight rounds.
styleweekly.com
Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …
Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
Virginia corrections officer accused of sleeping with, covering for inmate
An officer at the Southampton County Jail Farm in Capron is accused of sleeping with an inmate as well as providing him a contraband cell phone.
Henrico Police seek person of interest in Eastern Henrico robbery
Henrico Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Henrico-Richmond line, Nov. 15. The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m., when three armed suspects entered a business and robbed two people of their belongings. Police...
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares announces $3.1B opioid settlement with Walmart
RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has come to a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. The $3.1 billion settlement comes after allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by not monitoring how their pharmacies dispensed opioids. “Companies who facilitated the dispensing...
Pursuit from New Kent to JCC tops 100 mph
The pursuit was initiated near Exit 211 in New Kent and continued until Exit 246.
Nonstop flights from Richmond to Minneapolis announced
According to a release from Richmond International Airport (RIC), Sun Country Airlines, a Minnesota-based budget airline will begin twice-weekly nonstop flights between RIC and Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport (MSP) on May 19, 2023.
WAVY News 10
Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
Two juveniles shot in Petersburg neighborhood, just streets apart
The investigation continues for two juveniles who were shot in a Petersburg neighborhood earlier this week. Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
NBC12
Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
NBC12
18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing new charges in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Henrico over the summer. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police, two bicyclists were...
EXCLUSIVE: Video shows police arresting UVA shooting suspect
Hours after three UVA football players were shot and killed in Charlottesville, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the man police say killed the student-athletes, was arrested in a Henrico neighborhood.
Witnesses report seeing people run from where Henrico man was killed, police say
Any persons with information regarding this homicide are urged to contact Det. Hoover at (804) 489-7199.
