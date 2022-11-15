ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

rewind1051.com

Richmond gun store may have sold gun to UVA shooting suspect

A Richmond area gun store may be connected to the deadly University of Virginia shooting. The owner of Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights tweeted out that Christopher Darnell Jones Junior bought two guns legally at his store earlier this year. It is not known yet if either one of the guns were used in Sunday’s shooting.
RICHMOND, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
styleweekly.com

Guest commentary: You’re Very Richmond …

Consider this a long overdue thank-you note to the family of Samuel Leroy Slover, Frank Batten and Landmark Communications for the larger-than-life gift they gave Richmond when they purchased Style Weekly and began paying the bills nearly 40 years ago. In 1984, Ronald Reagan was U.S. President, Charles Robb was...
RICHMOND, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico Police seek person of interest in Eastern Henrico robbery

Henrico Police are seeking a person of interest in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, near the Henrico-Richmond line, Nov. 15. The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m., when three armed suspects entered a business and robbed two people of their belongings. Police...
WSLS

Att. Gen. Miyares announces $3.1B opioid settlement with Walmart

RICHMOND, Va. – The Office of Attorney General Jason Miyares has come to a settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations. The $3.1 billion settlement comes after allegations that Walmart contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by not monitoring how their pharmacies dispensed opioids. “Companies who facilitated the dispensing...
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Williamsburg named one of the top ‘digital cities’ in US

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg was named one of the nation’s top digital cities for 2022. This year’s Digital Cities Survey from the Center for Digital Government ranked Williamsburg at No. 3 for cities with populations of fewer than 75,000 residents. The study, now in its 22nd...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
NBC12

Richmond building blitz: Permit backlog of nearly 1,200 cleared

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Look around the City of Richmond, and you can see the growth. Large cranes dot the skyline. Construction crews work on new residential and commercial buildings from Manchester to Scott’s Addition. “We’ve all seen the impact of inflation and supply chain, so we really want...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

18-year-old faces new charges in bicyclist death in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old is facing new charges in connection to a crash that killed a bicyclist in Henrico over the summer. Officials say it happened around 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 13 at the intersection of Osborne Turnpike and Village Field Lane. According to police, two bicyclists were...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

