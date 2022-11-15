Read full article on original website
Final day to apply for Hurricane Ian food assistance in Hillsborough County
One by one, cars funneled into parking lots at Raymond James Stadium Saturday.
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa Donates $750,000 to Local Charities
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa donated a total of $750,000 to a group of Tampa Bay charities, which helped to celebrate National Philanthropy Day. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Hard Rock Tampa take pride in their ongoing support of the Tampa Bay community,” said Steve Bonner, President of Seminole Hard Rock Tampa. “To that end, as we spotlight National Philanthropy Day, we wanted to honor 75 charities that do such critical and important work for so many people. But, more importantly, we want to give back to show we are extremely grateful for the magnitude of support from Tampa Bay throughout all of these years.”
Tampa karaoke DJ gets pinched for fraudulent crab-fishing business
Robert Humphrey Jr. of Tampa has been found guilty of a fraudulent investment scheme that scammed nine people, most of whom were elderly, out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, netting him a sentence of 10 years of probation. According to a news release from Florida’s Office of Financial Regulation,...
17 families adopt 27 children in Hillsborough County
TAMPA, Fla. — It's known as the happiest day at the courthouse. Hillsborough County held its annual National Adoption Day celebration Friday after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 17 families adopted 27 children in Hillsborough County over the last several months including Freya...
More than 20 Hillsborough children finally placed with forever families on National Adoption Day
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Judge Miriam Valkenburg took the bench with a team of teddy bears by her side. "I’m not used to walking into a courtroom and seeing a bunch of smiles usually people are very unhappy," Valkenburg said as she greeted the gallery. It was the happiest...
Hillsborough County vendors: ‘Where are our paychecks?’
Some vendors under contract to provide services to Hillsborough County government say the county is behind in paying them hundreds of thousands of dollars and they complain they're not getting answers as to why.
Special $75,000 statue to represent the Seminole tribe at new Riverview park
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - Twenty-seven acres beside the Alafia River could have been another waterfront community, but it has been set aside for a new conservation park in Riverview. "The term is of Native American origin and it means River of Fire," said Hillsborough County Commissioner Stacy White, who was instrumental in establishing the park. He and other officials cut the ribbon to open the park at 9955 Riverview Drive on Thursday.
Hillsborough County makes $100,000 payment overnight to medical supply company
When Gary Anzulewicz called Better Call Behnken for help, he was fearful he couldn't continue delivering oxygen and other medical supplies to low-income residents who need it.
It's a big 'dill': A look at the pickleball popularity in the Tampa Bay area
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even on a weekend morning, the pickleball courts at Walter Fuller Park in St. Petersburg are filled with players. "I saw that this was gonna be big," Larry Bergquist of St. Pete said. Bergquist said he always had an interest in sports. However, at 84...
St. Pete woman accused of stabbing child with keys for ‘not being ready,’ police say
The St. Petersburg Police Department arrested a woman Friday afternoon after she allegedly battered a child, according to an arrest affidavit.
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Thousands of Hillsborough County residents take advantage of disaster food assistance
The Florida Department of Children and Families is hosting on-site applications for its Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during a three-day event at Raymond James Stadium.
Hillsborough County crews tackle mosquito population after Nicole blew through
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Mosquito control crews are cutting the mosquito population in Hillsborough County from the sky. On Friday afternoon, the county's helicopter was in the Ruskin area spraying larvae. "It’s called breaking the cycle. If we can keep the population, as bad as it sounds, in the...
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
Second worker dies on Port Tampa Bay project
A construction worker at the Port Tampa Bay project in Florida was crushed by building material and died Wednesday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The incident marks the second worker death at the project in the last three months. On Wednesday morning, a worker was clearing the way...
Clearwater Marine Aquarium says number of sea turtle nests increased this year
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Sea turtle nesting season has ended in Pinellas County, and biologists from the Clearwater Marine Aquarium say they observed 313 nests along the 21 miles patrolled by CMA in northern and mid-Pinellas. That number is up from 281 last year and 222 in 2020. In...
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
Pinellas County retired K-9 dies suddenly, sheriff's office says
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office on Friday shared the sad news of the passing of one of their retired K-9s. K-9 Jager died suddenly, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. Born in 2009 in the Czech Republic, he was a patrol canine from November 2010 to November 2017. During those seven years, the sheriff's office said K-9 Jager caught more than 200 suspects with handler Cpl. Paul Martin.
Four Hillsborough deputies assigned to special school threat investigation unit
TAMPA, Fla. - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced Friday they're launching a new team tasked with a very important purpose: Investigating school threats. Four deputies will now make up the department's new School Threat Assessment and Response (STAR) squad. The team will be focused on investigating threats of violence to schools, students or self-harm. That includes threats made in person and on social media.
