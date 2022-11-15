Police: NJ man crushed to death in Pennsylvania recycling dumpster
A Manahawkin man died after he was crushed to death inside a dumpster at a Pennsylvania recycling facility, according to police.
Kellen Bischoff, 19, was shown on surveillance video climbing inside the dumpster. That dumpster was subsequently emptied into a garbage truck early Saturday morning and taken to the facility located in Birdsboro.
Police say Bischoff was visiting family and was last seen leaving a college party.
There were no signs of foul play, according to police.
Comments / 27