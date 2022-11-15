ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birdsboro, PA

Police: NJ man crushed to death in Pennsylvania recycling dumpster

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16sd13_0jC4JZjZ00

A Manahawkin man died after he was crushed to death inside a dumpster at a Pennsylvania recycling facility, according to police.

Kellen Bischoff, 19, was shown on surveillance video climbing inside the dumpster. That dumpster was subsequently emptied into a garbage truck early Saturday morning and taken to the facility located in Birdsboro.

Police say Bischoff was visiting family and was last seen leaving a college party.

There were no signs of foul play, according to police.

Comments / 27

Stephanie Heckman
1d ago

Well I would like to show compassion for this young gentlemen! I would like to express my deepest condolences to his family and friends of this tragic accident. May he rest in peace.

Reply(1)
17
John Bradley
1d ago

this is what I was wondering was he already dead or smushed in compactor that must feel horrible to be smothered in trash I guess life is full of nasty feelings maybe god will give him all of heaven to spread his angel wings

Reply
3
Flora Hill
1d ago

The first time I saw the article about this situation, I thought the young man passed while sleeping in the dumpster. The truth comes out the trash compactor crushed him. An unfortunate accident. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🌹

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Dating Profile Helped Police ID Arsonist Who Endangered Children In Central Pennsylvania: DA

A former convict has confessed to starting multiple fires, endangering 11 lives in central Pennsylvania, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office. Alvin Frank Chambers III, 31, of Maytown, entered an open guilty plea to two first-degree felony counts of arson of an inhabited building or structure and related charges in Lancaster County Court on September 2, 2022, according to a release by the DA on Thursday, Nov. 17.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Daily Voice

Bed Bugs Force Cinema Closure In Central Pennsylvania: Police

When bed bugs go to the movies, they tend to stay longer than a double feature, as one central Pennsylvania cinema is unfortunately discovering. The Regal Cinema located at 1500 Caughey Drive in Harrisburg, Susquehanna Township apparently has had several reports of the pests, according to a release by area police on Nov. 16.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.
Daily Voice

Missing Bucks Man Last Seen In MontCo: Police

Police in Bucks County are searching for a missing man last seen in Montgomery County, authorities announced. Hunter Lambert, 24, was last spotted leaving the Skippack state police barracks in Schwenksville on an unknown date, Springfield Township police said in a statement. Lambert may be struggling with mental health, and...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Alligator found and removed from Pennsylvania road

The phrase "see you later alligator" became a little too real in Pennsylvania this week. In Dauphin County on Route 441, a 2.5- to 3-feet-long alligator was left in a blue bin on the side of the road. Authorities were notified; a reptile rescue unit responded and resolved the situation. The reptile is currently being treated at "Triple J Reptiles and Rescue."
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Two New Hope men found dead in their apartment

It remains unclear what caused the death of two men found in their New Hope apartment on Nov. 6, according to authorities. Israel Alavez Tapia, 38, and Gualberto Nabor Aguilar Garcia, 42, were discovered in the bedroom of the home at 78 Tow Path, commonly known as Ney Alley, said Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck. Her office is investigating the cause and manner of the two Mexican men’s deaths.
NEW HOPE, PA
Daily Voice

Boy Saved From Luring Attempt By MontCo Cashier

A fast-acting Montgomery County shop employee came to the rescue of a boy being followed by a woman asking his whereabouts and his family situation last week, according to multiple news reports. The boy, Sammy, walked into Dani Bee Funky off of High Street in Pottstown Friday, Nov. 11, and...
POTTSTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Chester County man convicted of 12th DUI: Lancaster DA

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Chester County man has been convicted of his 12th DUI, which is a third-degree felony, in Lancaster County court on Tuesday, Nov. 8. According to a release from the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 56-year-old Anthony Caraballo of Toughkenamon, Chester County was found guilty by a jury of DUI from an incident that occurred on Oct. 19, 2021, at State Route 472 near the intersection of Laker View Road Colerain Township.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
News 12

News 12

120K+
Followers
40K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy