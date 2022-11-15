Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting

New Rochelle police are searching for a man wanted in the fatal shooting of another man last month.

Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.

Officers say he's responsible for a homicide on Oct. 26 on Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene around 6 p.m. for multiple shots fired.

Officers found 29-year-old James Caldwell Jr., also known as the rapper Boogie, on the ground. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the location of Dixon is asked to call the police.

He will be extradited from any state back to New Rochelle to face a judge.