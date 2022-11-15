Read full article on original website
Bibb County celebrates its top teacher in 'Teacher of the Year' celebration
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School District celebrated its top educators Tuesday evening. The annual Teacher of the Year celebration happened at Macon's Grand Opera House. In July, the district named Weaver Middle School educator Cateah Collins Teacher of the Year. Tuesday night also celebrated the other four...
'We're here to do God's work': Warner Robins ministry helping feed families through food bank
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Groups across Central Georgia are working to make sure families stay fed this holiday season. For 13WMAZ's annual community "Stuff the Truck" event, we are showing you how these groups feed families. The Rehoboth Baptist Association's Christian Social Ministries Food Bank works to put food...
Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
wgxa.tv
Houston Healthcare invites the community to 'get the dirt' on Type 2 Diabetes
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston Healthcare invited community members to the Cary W. Martin Conference Center to get the lowdown on Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Day 2022. The event offered information on living with Type 2 Diabetes through cardiovascular health, exercise, and nutrition as well as informing attendants on infectious disease and their affects on diabetics.
'Come get you some food': Central Georgia church's food drive helping families in need for the holidays
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — As part of 13WMAZ's "Stuff the Truck" event to feed families in Central Georgia, we're telling you how others in the community are making sure their community's stomachs are full. Christian Friends Baptist Church in Hawkinsville partners with Middle Georgia Community Food Bank. Every second Monday...
wgxa.tv
Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
'I'll always be grateful': Macon man says Daybreak answered his prayer as shelter celebrates 10 years
MACON, Ga. — For 10 years, DePaul Daybreak USA has been giving Macon's homeless a helping hand. Tuesday, Daybreak celebrated its 10-year anniversary in a room full of city support. "Everybody on a first-time basis," Tim Almond said. Almond shared his story at the celebration Tuesday morning. He told...
From barbecue to Krispy Kreme bread pudding, here is a look at two new Central Georgia restaurants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two new eateries are here in Central Georgia, and are set to provide folks with delicious food and a great atmosphere. Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux is set to open on Nov. 21 and Sonny's BBQ opened this past Tuesday, Nov. 15. Sonny's BBQ. Sonny's BBQ already...
wgxa.tv
City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia
The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
wgxa.tv
The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
41nbc.com
City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
wgxa.tv
Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list
A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
Langston Road Elementary School in Perry brings 'Macy's parade' to the halls
PERRY, Ga. — Students in Perry got a chance to see art come to life with sculptures and drawings made by their classmates. Balloon figures like Charlie Brown and Snoopy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Mr. Potato Head, and more made an appearance at Langston Road Elementary's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Fun...
wgxa.tv
State mourns passing of prominent Middle Georgia peach farmer
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- An influential agribusiness man who carried on his family's farming legacy and promoted agriculture across Georgia has died. Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II passed away Wednesday, November 16. He was 94-years-old. Arrangements for Dickey have been published in his online obituary. Today, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his...
wgxa.tv
Numbered markers being added along Ocmulgee River in Macon as new safety measure
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Bibb County leaders are taking new steps to ensure additional safety at Amerson River Park. In a media release, it was announced that the Parks and Beautification Department is partnering with the Macon-Bibb County FIre Department to add markers along the Ocmulgee River. Officials say...
'Everybody is going to come running': Man captured in multi-agency chase near Westside High School in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man is now in custody after putting a school on lockdown and evading deputies for several hours. The man caused the lockdown at Westside High School when he allegedly jumped out of a car with a rifle. Bibb County Sheriff David Davis says the search...
H&H planning friends and family drop-by for founder Mama Louise Hudson
MACON, Ga. — H&H Soul Food is holding a friends and family drop-by in honor of Mama Louise Hudson according to a post on their Facebook page. People are invited to pay their respects to Hudson at H&H on Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. The...
wgxa.tv
Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
