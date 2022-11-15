ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13WMAZ

Fort Valley church to 'Feed the City' for Thanksgiving

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — One Houston County church is giving thanks by giving to people in need. Hope Church of Fort Valley will have their annual "Feed the City" event on Saturday, November 19. The church will give frozen turkeys to families, along with stuffing, canned goods, mac &...
FORT VALLEY, GA
wgxa.tv

Houston Healthcare invites the community to 'get the dirt' on Type 2 Diabetes

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Houston Healthcare invited community members to the Cary W. Martin Conference Center to get the lowdown on Type 2 Diabetes with Diabetes Day 2022. The event offered information on living with Type 2 Diabetes through cardiovascular health, exercise, and nutrition as well as informing attendants on infectious disease and their affects on diabetics.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon Mayhem give a stick tap to service members with Military Appreciation Weekend

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Macon Mayhem are showing their gratitude to the women and men who serve our country by dropping the puck on Military Appreciation Weekend. Facing off against the Pensacola Ice Flyers of Friday, the Mayhem are proud to represent Middle Georgia in celebrating its rich military community throughout the weekend.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

City of Warner Robins hosts Lunch & Learn for home developers

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- The City of Warner Robins is working to address home shortages and taking a proactive approach to workforce housing with a Single Family Home Developer Lunch & Learn. On Wednesday, city officials hosted nearly 50 single-family home developers for an informational meeting to discuss the...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's to Open Restaurant in Warner Robins, Georgia

The Georgia community is about to have a new family-friendly destination for game days when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux opens its doors on Monday, Nov. 21. Located at 1070 Highway 96 and near Rigby’s Water World and Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Walk-On’s executive team and Warner Robins franchise partners at 10 a.m.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County cuts ribbon on innovative new school

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County held a ribbon cutting for a new school. The innovative Gifted Accelerated Learning Academy will be a place elementary school students will rotate through. They’ll experience problem- and project-based learning with a heavy emphasis on science, technology, engineering, art and math. The subjects...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

The Library Tap House and Kitchen wins the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - After a week of tasty burger tasting, the top burger in Macon has been announced. The Georgia Beef Board has announced The Library Tap House and Kitchen as the winning restaurant for the 2022 Macon Burger Week competition. Voters selected their “Berenstain’s Bear Burger” burger as their favorite with 1,423 votes.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

City of Warner Robins targeting housing shortage

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City of Warner Robins is working to strengthen its housing shortage by meeting with developers. The city hosted a ” Lunch and Learn” on Wednesday, educating developers on the process of seeking permits, dealing with water and sewer lines and more.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Historic Dublin motel added to 'Places in Peril' list

A state agency has announced a group of ten places they consider this year's 'Places in Peril.'. Published Thursday, the Georgia Trust list includes the Dudley Motel, Cafe and Service Station in Dublin. Places in Peril is designed to raise awareness about Georgia’s significant historic, archaeological and cultural resources, including...
DUBLIN, GA
wgxa.tv

State mourns passing of prominent Middle Georgia peach farmer

MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- An influential agribusiness man who carried on his family's farming legacy and promoted agriculture across Georgia has died. Robert "Bob" Lee Dickey II passed away Wednesday, November 16. He was 94-years-old. Arrangements for Dickey have been published in his online obituary. Today, Governor Brian Kemp expressed his...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Sonny's BBQ opens new restaurant on Zebulon Road

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Having broken ground way back in May and plans to open in August, Sonny's BBQ is finally open on Zebulon Road in Macon. The Local Pitmasters opened their new location on Tuesday, announcing on Facebook "It's BBQ time, Macon. Who's hungry?" Sonny's is open just in...
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy