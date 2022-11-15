ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

New robotic technology helping to find, treat lung cancer

By Stephanie Stahl
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zSTdS_0jC4JAue00

Robotic technology helping to find, treat lung cancer 02:13

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lung cancer survival rates are improving, according to the American Lung Association's annual report that was released Tuesday. The five-year survival rate is now 25%.

Lung cancer is so deadly because it's usually not found early.

Doctors at Main Line Health say new technology could help reverse the trend. Robotic technology finds lung cancer early and also has the ability to treat it at the same time.

A life-saver times two.

Kathleen McGinn and her surgeon are celebrating her surviving lung cancer because it was found early and treated with a new robotic procedure.

"I'm very optimistic for my future," Kathleen said.

The new technology, robotic bronchoscopy, allows doctors to get to small, remote parts of the lung with imaging guidance and tiny tubes.

Dr. Partrick Ross with Main Line Health calls it "revolutionary." He says in addition to finding early-stage cancer, the robotic technology also allows doctors to treat it at the same time while patients are under general anesthesia

"When they wake up, we say you have lung cancer and it's treated. And that is all the difference," Ross said.

The robotic technology is mainly used for patients who need a biopsy for a lung mass. Doctors say it's critically important for people at high-risk to get screened, it's a lifesaver.

The new report says many former smokers who are eligible are not getting the recommended screenings and there are also a growing number of young women and nonsmokers being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Leah Phillips is a mom of three and a runner who never smoked.

Phillips was shocked when she was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer at age 43.

"When they came back after the bone biopsy and said you have lung cancer, you could have knocked us over with a feather. My mom and my husband and I were all in the room," Phillips said.

According to the new State of Lung Cancer report, nearly 237,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed this year and for people at high risk, only 5.8% of those eligible have been screened.

"We're up to 25% survival at five years, which is significantly up from the 17% survival in 2015. We attribute most of this to early detection, better treatments and systemic therapies for patients who have lung cancer that spread to other parts of the body," Dr. Bobby Mahajan with the American Lung Association said.

Up to 20% of people with lung cancer have never smoked.

Many are exposed to other risk factors including second-hand smoke, air pollution and radon gas.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer. It occurs naturally and can be inhaled in basements or through cracks in buildings and homes.

The new report says radon in Pennsylvania is excessive. Thirty-nine percent of homes have high levels.

"Anyone with lungs can get lung cancer," Phillips said.

She says her type of lung cancer has been linked to radon exposure. Right now, her cancer is considered stable.

"It has taught us a lesson that we live every day to the fullest. We make it a priority to spend time together as a family," she said.

Doctors say it's unclear why a growing number of young women like Phillips are being diagnosed with lung cancer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
studyfinds.org

Popular vitamin supplement carries increased cancer risk, scientists warn

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Take a long hard look at your medicine cabinet. It may be time to throw a few bottles out. New research from the University of Missouri-Columbia indicates the popular dietary supplement nicotinamide riboside (NR) may promote an increased risk of cancer, and may even cause cancer to metastasize or spread to the brain.
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Find That Gay Men Are Twice As Likely To Have This Disease

The research will enable the development of individualized, precision medicine for the management of inflammatory bowel disease in this underrepresented minority patient group. According to a recent study from Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UH), gay men are more than twice as likely as heterosexual...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Independent

Pancreatic cancer survivor reveals five early signs as he battles the disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Mr Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, is set to speak to MPs on in the Commons on Wednesday to urge the government to...
Good News Network

Delicious Cancer Breakthrough: Pomegranates Found to Significantly Fuel Tumor-Fighting Immune Cells

A new study shows that a substance found in pomegranates significantly boosts the immune system to fight cancer—triggering a constant supply of endless rejuvenated T cells. German scientists studying therapies for colorectal cancer discovered that a metabolite in the red fruit, known as urolithin-A, rejuvenates immune T cells to make them better at fighting tumors.
shefinds

Yikes! This Blood Pressure Medication Is Being Recalled Because It May 'Increase The Risk Of Cancer'

As reported by Miami Herald, a notable blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma this week. It involves two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having “too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril,” the outlet notes. According to the recall notice’s risk statement, impurities found in the recalled drugs could “increase the risk of cancer.” We rounded up other facts you should know:
Healthline

How to Stop a Stroke in Progress

If you believe you’re having a stroke, call 911 for immediate help. Paramedics can begin lifesaving treatments and an ambulance can provide safe, fast transport to a hospital. A stroke occurs when there’s a blockage of blood flow to the brain. Strokes are medical emergencies — getting medical help...
CNET

Shampoo Recalled Over Cancer Risk: Check If Yours Is Affected

Dry shampoo users, before applying your hair care, make sure to take a closer look at that aerosol can. Unilever has voluntarily recalled several dry shampoo products due to potentially elevated levels of benzene, a human carcinogen, according to an announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. The company issued the recall after an internal investigation identified the propellant in the aerosol cans to be the source of the contamination, and has worked with its suppliers to address the issue.
Marry Evens

Cannabis users have a higher risk of developing a fatal cardiac ailment

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Cannabis smoking is a common way for some people to relax. But certain stoners may be in for a stressful time since a study has discovered that cannabis users are more likely to suffer from a fatal cardiac ailment.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
beingpatient.com

3 Dementia Warning Signs That Appear Years Early

It may be possible to spot a telling combination of three specific dementia warning signs up to 9 years before a dementia diagnosis, according to new research. Decades are a significant marker of life’s passage. Ages 10-20 see someone grow from a child all the way through teenagehood into being an adult. The twenties are usually a ‘figuring out life’ stage, while the thirties see people focus on career or family. So on and so forth; the point being, it’s a huge number of years that no one should take for granted in the context of a medical diagnosis.
ABC News

FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply

One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
Tri-City Herald

More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

The latest blood pressure medication recall comes from Aurobindo Pharma, which yanked two lots of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets for having too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. Here’s what you need to know. What blood pressure drugs are recalled?. The recall concerns lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of...
The Independent

Woman suffering from long covid for two years reveals treatments that worked and failed

A 25-year-old woman who has been suffering with long covid for two years has revealed the treatments she found helped her condition, and the ones that didn’t.Last month it was revealed close to one million people in the UK have been living with long Covid for at least a year, estimates show.Lily Seibert, 25, first tested positive for Covid-19 on 24 March 2020. She started suffering with flu-like symptoms but expected them to disappear after a few days. Her flu-like symptoms went away after three weeks, but shortness of breath, lightheadedness and an increased heart rate for eight months...
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
102K+
Followers
24K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy