Cleveland.com

Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
WKYC

I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank

CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Northeast Ohio local news

