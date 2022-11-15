Read full article on original website
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
clevelandurbannews.com
Black leaders say 'nothing' as St Vincent Charity Hospital in downtown Cleveland closes its inpatient and emergency room services....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader
St read Black digital newspaper and blog in Ohio and in the Midwest Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio-St Vincent Charity Hospital, a hospital located in the city's Central Neighborhood near downtown Cleveland that serves poor people and Black people disproportionately, closed its inpatient and emergency room services on Nov 15, upsetting some Black residents of Cleveland who say Black leaders said little to nothing about the closing.
CSU revamp includes demolishing Wolstein Center: The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Rhodes Tower isn’t going anywhere. But the 20-story Cleveland State University landmark would transition from academic space to residential under the school’s new master plan. The university aims to add...
Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-white brick school building is a good heave of a Rawlings baseball away from my home, and I point that out because the school is where I go to vote. It’s as convenient as a polling place could be.
CSU’s misguided decision to change law school name over stakeholder opposition
I am responding to the actions of the Cleveland State University trustees removing the John Marshall name from the law school (”Trustees vote to strip John Marshall’s name from college of law,” Nov. 18). I agree with Paul F. Petrick’s Nov. 16 guest column lamenting the change (”We were Marshall”).
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
Cuyahoga, rest of Greater Cleveland counties remain yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — All Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, for the second week in a row on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Overall, Ohio improved with 73 counties designated green, for low COVID-19 spread. It was the most Ohio...
Is it fair to charge you for time spent by Cleveland Clinic doctors responding to your online messages? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Starting Thursday, the Cleveland Clinic will begin billing patients’ insurance for online messages that require at least five minutes of a healthcare provider’s time to answer. We’re talking about whether that’s fair on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
Nonprofit newsroom Signal Cleveland officially launches with hopes of changing local journalism landscape
CLEVELAND — One of the nation's largest nonprofit local news initiatives officially launched on Tuesday. Signal Cleveland is focused on fusing local journalism with community building, diverse reporting, and serving the Greater Cleveland region. The news group debuted its website today, giving citizens full access to its content. Editor...
WKYC
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to spread some cheer this "Tanksgiving"
Joe visits TrueNorth in Cleveland Heights to surprise customers with a gas gift card this "Tanksgiving"! (Sponsored by TrueNorth)
Cleveland State University changing name of Cleveland-Marshall College of Law, named for former chief justice who owned slaves
CLEVELAND — Cleveland State University has announced that it has removed the name Cleveland-Marshall from its College of Law. Going forward, the college will be known as the CSU College of Law. The decision came after a vote of the Cleveland State University Board of Trustees on Thursday. The...
Do Greater Clevelanders support forgiving student loan debt?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Many people in Northeast Ohio support some kind of student loan debt forgiveness from the federal government, but they don’t agree on who should get the forgiveness or on how much money should be forgiven. President Joe Biden announced a plan in August to cancel...
DEA's 'most corrupt agent' says ex-federal prosecutor for Cleveland attended 2017 party at his Colombia home
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — José Irizarry accepts that he's known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he "became another man" in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sports cars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world.
Wolstein Center has been a money-eating monster. New CSU arena is needed – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I walked into the Wolstein Center Friday night to catch a little Cleveland State basketball and talk with CSU athletic director Scott Garrett. My first thought entering the building is what I usually think – this was a bad idea when it was built 31 years ago and it’s even worse now.
Federal rental assistance, expiring next month, expected to tally $108M in Cuyahoga County since start of pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two and a half years and distributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, emergency rental assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Those still in need have until Dec. 2 to submit new applications for rental assistance to CHN...
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
newsnet5
Shepard family calls for end of violence with the family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson
CLEVELAND — Rosalin Shepard issued a statement of peace through Black on Black Crime inc., asking that her family and the Family of former Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson stop the violence. Black on Black Crime Inc. President Art McKoy spoke at a Wednesday meeting and said Ms. Shepard is...
Alzheimer's disease: The power of faith and the science of hope
CLEVELAND — If you spend any amount of time with John and Ann Domeck, you'll quickly learn even the tough stuff doesn't stand a chance for this couple, who married right after college. At 56, John was active, the picture of health who rarely got sick, not even a...
I Promise students have 3 Questions for the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank
CLEVELAND — The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has helped people in eight different counties for 40 years. Over its first 40 years, the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank has distributed more than 560 million pounds of food to the local community. In 2021, it distributed 30 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 22.5 million meals, through 600 food programs.
