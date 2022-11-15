ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clyde, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mcm.edu

Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17

Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
ABILENE, TX
The Community News

Something’s gotta give when Bearcats meet Pirates Friday

For years the Aledo Bearcats and Lubbock Cooper Pirates have been dominant figures in the Class 5A football playoffs. However, for one, the season will end much earlier than they are used to as they will face off at 7 p.m. in the second round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.
ALEDO, TX
ktxs.com

Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry, make agreement to develop separate nursing programs

ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have agreed to work to provide West Texas with more nursing school graduates. HSU plans to establish its own nursing program by 2025, and McMurry will retain the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing for its own program, both to be approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Texas Board of Nursing.
ABILENE, TX
koxe.com

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood

Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Brian Yates announces intent to run for Abilene City Council

ABILENE, Texas — A former Dyess Colonel and Vice President of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is running for Abilene City Council. In a social media post, Brian Yates announced he's running for place four. That seat's being vacated by Weldon Hurt, who's running for Mayor.
ABILENE, TX
ktxs.com

Salvation Army of Abilene preparing for holiday season

ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday by having volunteers drop off turkeys to serve people who need them the most. In preparation for the holiday season, the Salvation Army of Abilene needs help. With Thanksgiving a week away, the non-profit is asking for...
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown

Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Texas is facing a child care crisis - and Abilene is feeling the effects

ABILENE, Texas — Long wait lists, short staffing and a rough economy: the child care industry is struggling. Child care is a difficult job, but it's a job that's absolutely critical - something that people didn't begin to realize until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "The governor's office put out...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
ABILENE, TX
bigcountryhomepage.com

Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th

Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ABILENE, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Janice Wilder Smith

Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
BROWNWOOD, TX
ktxs.com

Flu cases up in the Abilene area according to Hendrick Health

ABILENE, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop and the holiday season approaches, flu season is here in the Big Country and that means the number of flu cases for the Abilene area are up this time of the year. That’s according to Holly Gover, who is the Infection Prevention Manager at Hendrick Health.
ABILENE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy