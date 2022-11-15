Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardin-Simmons Football Preview vs. TrinityHardin-Simmons UniversitySan Antonio, TX
Hardin-Simmons and McMurry Agree to the Expansion of Nursing Education in AbileneHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowgirls Roll In Season OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Cowboys Open Season With Win Over Texas LutheranHardin-Simmons UniversitySeguin, TX
Thank you, Veterans!Hardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
mcm.edu
Jonathan McHugh ’17 & Matthew McHugh ’17
Jonathan and Matthew McHugh have always wanted to give back to the community that supported them so well. The identical twins, who both majored in interdisciplinary studies and graduated from McMurry in 2017, credit their coaches at the institution and hearts for service as to why they chose their profession.
The Community News
Something’s gotta give when Bearcats meet Pirates Friday
For years the Aledo Bearcats and Lubbock Cooper Pirates have been dominant figures in the Class 5A football playoffs. However, for one, the season will end much earlier than they are used to as they will face off at 7 p.m. in the second round of the Class 5A Division I playoffs at the Mustang Bowl in Sweetwater.
ktxs.com
Hardin-Simmons University, McMurry, make agreement to develop separate nursing programs
ABILENE, Texas — Hardin-Simmons University and McMurry University have agreed to work to provide West Texas with more nursing school graduates. HSU plans to establish its own nursing program by 2025, and McMurry will retain the Patty Hanks Shelton School of Nursing for its own program, both to be approved by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and the Texas Board of Nursing.
koxe.com
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez of Brownwood
Sarah Romero “Grandma” Gomez, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cherished friend passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 14, 2022. Mrs. Gomez was born into humble beginnings on November 3, 1923, on a farm in Bangs, Texas to Esteban Mutia Romero and Ester Hernandez. She was one of eight children. From a very early age, Mrs. Gomez was a very hard worker. She began working at the age of fourteen where she was a live-in nanny and maid, she worked for the railroad cleaning the railway cars. When she was sixteen, she worked at the Poultry House. When she was eighteen, she began to work at different restaurants. This is where she developed her love of cooking.
Abilene woman celebrates 102nd birthday alongside friends at senior living community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Who knows the secret to a life long and well lived? One Abilene woman who just celebrated her 102nd birthday certainly knows! Sammi got to celebrate this big birthday with her Lyndale Abilene Senior Living community. Check out these great photos shared with KTAB/KRBC by Sagora, Lyndale’s parent company: The facility […]
ktxs.com
Brian Yates announces intent to run for Abilene City Council
ABILENE, Texas — A former Dyess Colonel and Vice President of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee is running for Abilene City Council. In a social media post, Brian Yates announced he's running for place four. That seat's being vacated by Weldon Hurt, who's running for Mayor.
arizonasuntimes.com
Nine Texas and Nebraska Cities Became ‘Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn’ on Election Day
Four Texas cities and six villages in Nebraska voted on Election Day on ballot measures that would outlaw abortion within their jurisdictions. Of the 10 ballot measures, only one was rejected by voters, reported Mark Lee Dickson, founder of the Sanctuary Cities for the Unborn Initiative, at Live Action News.
brownwoodnews.com
BMDD approves $25,000 Building Incentive Program Grant for Texas Fun Co. site
During Tuesday’s meeting of the Brownwood Municipal District Board of Directors, a Building Incentive Program Grant in the amount of $25,000 was approved to Texas Fun Co. LLC for the building located at 101 Fisk Street. BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton stated the owners of the building were renovating...
ktxs.com
Salvation Army of Abilene preparing for holiday season
ABILENE, Texas — The Salvation Army is preparing for the Thanksgiving holiday by having volunteers drop off turkeys to serve people who need them the most. In preparation for the holiday season, the Salvation Army of Abilene needs help. With Thanksgiving a week away, the non-profit is asking for...
West Texas Tree Farms That are Offering An Awesome Holiday Experience
As it's been a hot dry summer in West Texas and it seemed like nothing would grow on parched land, but nothing could be further from the truth. Don't let the holidays go by without at least spending some time in the great outdoors finding that perfect Christmas tree at one of our awesome West Texas Christmas tree farms.
Hidden Gems: Abilene Drug Emporium aims to connect with customers, community
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Many people think of the Abilene Drug Emporium as a pharmacy, grocery, or supplement store, but did you know that Drug Emporium is also heavily involved in the community? This store is a little bit of everything, at least according to General Manager Travis Hill, but he said the focus inside […]
brownwoodnews.com
Johnny ‘John’ Marven Brown
Johnny “John” Marven Brown, 77, of May passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood. Funeral services for John will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 17 at the Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 18 at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
ktxs.com
Texas is facing a child care crisis - and Abilene is feeling the effects
ABILENE, Texas — Long wait lists, short staffing and a rough economy: the child care industry is struggling. Child care is a difficult job, but it's a job that's absolutely critical - something that people didn't begin to realize until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. "The governor's office put out...
Abilene food bank, restaurant battles economic concerns surrounding growing need to feed public this Thanksgiving
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The holiday season is fast approaching, and Abilene food banks, restaurants and other organizations are gearing up for some busy weeks to help feed the public. However, ongoing national economic issues are making these giving people work a lot harder to make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving. The Food Bank […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Monday November 14th
Cooler fall-like conditions will be with us this week and basically remain with us as we look for very chilly air in place making it feel below seasonal. For your Monday, we will see a 20% chance of showers otherwise cloudy skies and a high of 62 degrees. The winds will shift to the northwest at 10-15 with gusts to 30 mph. For tonight, we will see mostly cloudy skies with showers ending and a low around 31 degrees. The winds will shift to the north northwest and be gusty at 10-15 with gusts up to 25 mph.
ktxs.com
Dyess Air Force Base 7th Medical Group shows appreciation for Hendrick during ceremony
ABILENE, Texas — Dyess Air Force Base 7th Medical Group showed its appreciation to Hendrick during two ceremonies on Monday. One ceremony was held at Hendrick Medical Center and the other took place at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene. Several members of the 7th Medical Group along with...
brownwoodnews.com
Janice Wilder Smith
Funeral service for Janice Wilder Smith, 96 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
ktxs.com
Extreme weather leads to troubled trees: How you can help them survive
ABILENE, Texas — You may have heard the sound of tree saws buzzing in your neighborhood lately. "Since winter's coming up it's good to get those dry dead trees out of the way, away from your homes," said Zac Tolentino, a groundhand with A Cutt Above Tree Service. Tree...
ktxs.com
Flu cases up in the Abilene area according to Hendrick Health
ABILENE, Texas — As temperatures continue to drop and the holiday season approaches, flu season is here in the Big Country and that means the number of flu cases for the Abilene area are up this time of the year. That’s according to Holly Gover, who is the Infection Prevention Manager at Hendrick Health.
Comments / 0