Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
Carolina East hosting employee campaign results reveal today
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A non-profit here in the east will reveal the results of an employee fundraising campaign today. Carolina East Medical Center will host the event for their 27th annual campaign this morning. The campaign uses 100% of the funds that are donated or raised by employees to serve the healthcare needs of local communities in Eastern North Carolina.
WITN
Food processing plant groundbreaking today in Pitt County
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - People are coming together to take the first step in bringing a food processing site outside of Ayden. People are gathering at 3:30 p.m. for the groundbreaking of the Eastern North Carolina Food Commercialization Center at Worthington Industrial Park. The goal of the center is...
piratemedia1.com
Fentanyl is a rising concern in Greenville
In recent months, fentanyl has become a frequently discussed issue amongst politicians and, due to its highly addictive qualities, Pitt County has been seeing a rise in cases of illegal fentanyl possession. Sharon Ermolowich, teaching instructor with East Carolina University’s chemistry department, said she specializes in analytical and pharmaceutical chemistry...
WITN
ECU works to help international students during holidays
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As the holidays approach, East Carolina University staff members are preparing ways to help international students who may not be able to go home for winter break. ECU held a faculty and staff global zone training Thursday with the hope of improving experiences for international students.
WITN
Eastern Carolina shoppers react to higher Thanksgiving prices
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving dinner will cost you 20% more this season compared with last year, according to an American Farm Bureau Federation survey. So how do you manage those costs? Eastern Carolina shoppers weighed in. “We walk around and we’re like ‘oh my gosh. I cannot believe the...
Two Greenville facilities apply for MRI scanner
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Orthopaedics East & Sports Medicine Center, Inc. or Greenville MRI, LLC have both proposed to acquire one fixed MRI scanner through a certificate of need application with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Greenville MRI currently has two MRI scanners at its Greenville facility. If the request is […]
WITN
ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators. The university says the program they are working on will not focus on finding the next YouTube star, but rather train and credential employees who work for creator companies that produce content. “The...
WITN
Navy veteran cycles to raise awareness for veteran suicides
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A longtime Navy veteran has been cycling every November from Virginia to North Carolina to bring awareness to veteran suicides around the world. The cyclist’s annual ride happens over the course of several days and raises money in the process. Tuesday, seven-year Navy veteran Jake...
Inflation is still taking a bite out of Thanksgiving dinner
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Inflation is still pounding the pockets of many people across the country, including right here in Eastern North Carolina. Experts said the rising prices will continue to affect the cost of food going into this holiday season. Some of the Jacksonville locals who spoke with WNCT said they are shocked by […]
WITN
Teacher of the Week: Meredith Southworth
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - WITN’s Teacher of the Week for November 16th is Meredith Southworth. Southworth is an English teacher at Pitt County Schools Early College High School. She is an East Carolina University Graduate with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Education and a Master of Arts degree in Online Learning and professional Development in 2018.
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
WITN
Onslow County Elder Cheer program seeking donations
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is helping local elderly people in time for the holiday season. The Onslow County Department of Social Services is accepting donations for the Elder Cheer program for the rest of the month. Donations can be dropped off at the Onslow County Consolidated Human...
WITN
Seniors, shelters brace for colder temperatures & higher bills
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Turning the heat on may be expensive, but it’s also often a necessity. As our nights keep getting cooler, WITN talked to some people in Greenville who have had to find ways to work around the higher prices. “Sometimes it can be kind of overwhelming,”...
Local Chili Cook-Off to help raise funds for United Way of Pitt County
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The City of Greenville will host its annual chili-cooking event with the proceeds going to a good cause. On Tuesday, the City of Greenville will be hosting the 2022 Chili Cook-Off in Greenville. It’s a way to enjoy a good meal for a good cause before partaking in the turkey and […]
WITN
‘The Ballad of Baby Doe’ comes to Turnage Theater
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s nothing quite as romantic as an evening at the opera. Luckily for Eastern Carolina, you don’t have to travel far to get that this weekend. ECU Opera Theater presents ‘The Ballad of Baby Doe,’ which tells a true historic story of loyalty, longing,...
WITN
Viral trick-or-treater meets neighbor with a message
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - After weeks of trying to find the viral trick-or-treater with a heart of chocolate gold, a Beaufort man got his introduction to Oliver Abbot on ENC at Three. As on Monday, the video Chuck Kennedy shared from his Ring doorbell camera was watched by nearly 20...
‘Office Hours’ event a chance for Kinston residents to provide feedback
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In an effort to encourage feedback and input from the public, Kinston City Councilman Chris Suggs is hosting an “Office Hours” event on Thursday, Nov. 17. The event will take place at the Lenoir County Council on Aging, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. “From filling potholes to increasing public safety, […]
Jacksonville business holding Thanksgiving food drive
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The New River Harley Davidson in Jacksonville is making an effort to ease some of the holiday stress by giving back. Throughout the month of November, they’re collecting nonperishable food items to donate to families in need. This Thanksgiving food drive is in partnership with Unprofane Riders ENC. So far, they’ve […]
Salvation Army Angel Trees expands service to help those in need
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Angel Trees are a yearly tradition with the Salvation Army. Members of the community can provide for the wants and needs of children who may not get gifts otherwise. In Greenville, there are nearly 1,000 children on Angel Trees, and the Salvation Army is expanding the ways that people can give […]
WITN
U.S. lawmakers call for TikTok ban
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide after man shot dead. ECU & MrBeast partner for content creation program. East Carolina University and YouTube personality MrBeast are partnering to educate content creators. Man accused of throwing hammers during police chase still wanted. Updated: 13 minutes ago. Grifton police are hoping the public...
Comments / 0