Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont has a new minimum wage rate for 2023

On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Labor announced the newest minimum wage rate. On Jan. 1 of 2023, the minimum wage will jump five percent to $13.18, and $6.59 for jobs that receive tips. The new rate is a five percent increase. "It is calculated every year based on the...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies

MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
MILTON, VT
CBS Boston

New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?

A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
wabi.tv

RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
MAINE STATE
sevendaysvt

In Search of Autonomy and a Flexible Schedule, Some Vermont Parents Are Leaving the Workforce and Striking Out on Their Own

A little over a year ago, I decided to start my own business. After my second child was born and I was confronted with the reality of putting two children through childcare, I realized I wanted a career that allowed me to be home more and that would lessen the rising costs of raising a family. Now, instead of commuting to an office every day, I enjoy doing email marketing, social media management and website design work from home as a freelance marketing consultant.
VERMONT STATE

