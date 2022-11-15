Read full article on original website
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
NBC5 In Depth: Discussing the midterm results with Vermont's party leaders
With the midterm elections in our collective rearview mirrors, the “Red Wave” that many MAGA Republicans predicted did not come to pass. In Vermont, incumbent Governor Phil Scott was reelected by a huge margin — more than any other governor in America. However, despite Scott’s victory, all...
Sununu tells fellow Republican governors to abandon 'big government' approach
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu told fellow Republican governors Tuesday that the party needs to abandon its "big government" approach if it wants to be successful. Sununu joined other governors at the Republican Governors Association annual meeting in Florida for a panel discussion on the midterm...
Recount in New Hampshire House race ends in tie, with control of chamber at stake
CONCORD, N.H. — A tie vote in a recount Wednesday could lead to a tied New Hampshire House of Representatives. The recount for a seat representing Rochester's Ward 4 ended with the Republican and Democratic candidates each winning 970 votes. The outcome of the race could still change. Ballots...
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
Vermont to get $4M in settlement over Google's location tracking practices
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Vermont minimum wage to increase in 2023
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of Vermont’s lowest-paid workers will get a raise starting in January 2023. The Vermont Department of Labor says the state’s minimum wage will increase from $12.55 an hour to $13.18 an hour. That’s a $0.63 increase. For tipped-wage employees, the rate will...
House candidate wins by one vote
Every vote really does matter. The saying was displayed in New Hampshire, with a recount showing the candidate who trailed on Election Day winning her state House seat by one vote.
Vermont has a new minimum wage rate for 2023
On Tuesday, the Vermont Department of Labor announced the newest minimum wage rate. On Jan. 1 of 2023, the minimum wage will jump five percent to $13.18, and $6.59 for jobs that receive tips. The new rate is a five percent increase. "It is calculated every year based on the...
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
Vermont compounding pharmacy to liquidate all their assets. Vermont’s only nude resort is closing after nearly 60 years.
Vermont State Rep. John Palasik dies
MILTON, Vt. — Two-term state Rep. John Palasik has died. Palasik, who grew up in Milton, served as a police officer in Milton and Winooski for decades as well as in the National Guard. He had been ill for several months and died in hospice this morning, according to...
New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote
MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats. That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount."There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.
What does population milestone mean for tiny Vermont?
A plant that was believed to be extinct in Vermont has been found for the first time since 1908 atop Vermont’s highest peak. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night into Wednesday afternoon for accumulating snow and some mix across our region. Town officials resign in...
State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters
Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
Vermont announces updated plan for cold weather program for homeless Vermonters
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With the first snowfall of the season kicking off the long cold winter months. The Vermont Department of Children and Families is trying to ensure everyone in the state is housed this winter. “It is a program that allows vulnerable Vermonters who experience homelessness to be...
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
Vt. health commissioner urges vaccinations to help fight off potential ‘tripledemic’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With just 10 days until Thanksgiving, the public health community is raising the alarm, concerned about the possibility of a “tripledemic” of concurring outbreaks of COVID, the flu and RSV. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine is urging everyone to do their part by...
In Search of Autonomy and a Flexible Schedule, Some Vermont Parents Are Leaving the Workforce and Striking Out on Their Own
A little over a year ago, I decided to start my own business. After my second child was born and I was confronted with the reality of putting two children through childcare, I realized I wanted a career that allowed me to be home more and that would lessen the rising costs of raising a family. Now, instead of commuting to an office every day, I enjoy doing email marketing, social media management and website design work from home as a freelance marketing consultant.
