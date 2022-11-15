Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Iron County food pantry teams with market for TV6 Canathon
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - A Crystal Falls food pantry teamed up with a food market to collect donations for those in need. The St. Vincent DePaul food pantry collected canned and monetary donations inside the Crystal Fresh Food Market in Crystal Falls Wednesday. The pantry has been operational for more than 25 years and staff said there is a large uptake in food distribution during the holidays.
WLUC
Doozers Cookies celebrating ladies nights with sweet deals
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon to share news of the day on Upper Michigan Today. With firearm deer season now in full swing, Thomas Theatre Group is offering a free movie promotion to hunters that show proof of a recent kill for the first year.
WLUC
DNR shares early firearm deer season results
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is sharing early firearm deer season results. As of Wednesday, Menominee County has the most reported harvests at 181 bucks and 30 antlerless making for 211 total. That’s according to the DNR. It says Delta and Marquette...
WLUC
Feeding America distributing food in multiple counties Wednesday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - There will be two Feeding America mobile food pantry distribution events in Upper Peninsula counties today. Schoolcraft County will be having distribution at Central Park ball field off Tannery Road in Manistique. That will begin at 10 a.m. Marquette County will also host an event...
WLUC
Make the most out of your deer harvest by processing meat
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming butcher wants to make sure hunters get what they want out of their deer harvest. Whether it’s jerky, snack sticks, steak, burgers or sausage, Glenn’s Smokehouse will make sure the venison is properly utilized. Glenn’s Smokehouse also has seasonings for processed meat....
WLUC
Hunting outlook: How successful was day one of firearm deer season?
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The opening day of firearm deer season has come to a close. According to Michigan DNR statistics: Across the Upper Peninsula, 1,054 deer were harvested and of those deer, 945 were bucks. The top 3 counties for deer harvesting were Menominee, Delta and Marquette. This is...
WLUC
“Letters to Santa” program returns to NMU Theater and Dance department
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One department at Northern Michigan University is getting into the Christmas spirit. The “Letters to Santa” program is back at NMU’s Theatre and Dance Department. Kids of all ages can fill out a letter that will be shipped to the North Pole. Everyone who sends a letter will get a reply letter from Wildcat Willy and a buy-one-get-one coupon for a future show.
WLUC
Snowmobile trail to remain closed in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Black Creek Road in Waucedah Township will remain closed to all motorized traffic as work continues to replace a bridge over Black Creek. The bridge replacement project will keep an off-road vehicle and snowmobile trail segment in Dickinson County closed until Christmas Eve. The work...
WLUC
City of Negaunee gets first official logo
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - After months of planning, the city of Negaunee officially has a new logo. This logo is part of a new branding mechanism. The Negaunee City Manager said the branding scheme will have an overarching theme called ‘forge your adventure.’ The logo’s main goal is to help promote the city. Before this, there was no city logo. The main colors used were Teal Lake blue and a rust-brown orange color. The rusty color was applied to represent and honor the iron mines that have been in the area for years.
WLUC
Delta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on individuals involved in incident
CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan DNR Law Enforcement Division is seeking information on individuals involved in an incident that occurred on 11/15/2022 between 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The incident occurred on Boney Falls H Road near Forest 29.5 LN in Cornell. We have reached out to the Delta County...
WLUC
Ishpeming Ladies Night Out kicks off Christmas shopping season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming’s annual Ladies’ Night Out kicked off Wednesday. The Main Street Antique Mall took part in the event, which started Wednesday afternoon and ended at 8:00 p.m. Businesses and shoppers use Ladies Night to mark the start of the Christmas shopping season. More than...
WLUC
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers visits Florence County schools, tours technology and welding centers
FLORENCE, Wis. (WLUC) - “Kids Get Ahead” is an initiative started by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers (D). Its goal is to establish strong academic and mental health resources for children across the state. Evers toured classrooms in Florence County Wednesday. The Florence County School District offers programs like...
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School’s ‘Rock the Socks’ campaign officially begins
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette Alternative High School is beginning its annual “Rock the Socks” event. This charity event has been running strong for the past 10 years. Organizers said the main goal is to help donate socks to those in need. This event will be going on until December 9th.
WLUC
Four UP hospitals receive safety grades
NOVI, Mich. (WLUC) - The Leapfrog Group has announced its hospital safety grades for the fall. Four Upper Peninsula hospitals received evaluations during this process. UPHS-Portage was given an A for the ninth consecutive time, UPHS-Marquette received a B, Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson received its second straight A, and MyMichigan Medical Center Sault received a C.
WLUC
Michigan State Police stays vigilant for potential rise in fentanyl cases
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new illegal drug is on law enforcement’s radar in Upper Michigan. As we told you in August, counties like Marquette and Delta are seeing a slight decrease in drug-related cases. Meanwhile, Dickinson, Baraga and Houghton counties have seen an increase. Law enforcement and county prosecutors’ main concerns across the UP have been meth coming in from out-of-state.
WLUC
Ladies Night to take over downtown Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ladies Night is coming to Marquette Thursday. In addition to the 65 downtown businesses that will participate in the event, there will also be a goods drive for the Women’s Center Harbor House. Folks can drop off non-perishables such as shampoo and canned goods at the Marquette Downtown Development Authority (DDA) office, Flower Works, or the Masonic Mall.
WLUC
Marquette Forensic Lab sees slight increase in fentanyl evidence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Forensic Lab is located at the Michigan State Police (MSP) Eighth District Headquarters. It is one of six forensic labs across the state. The lab’s controlled substance unit is responsible for handling and analyzing drug evidence from across Upper Michigan. The lab’s analysis is meant to assist law enforcement in their investigations.
WLUC
Section of US-41 reopens after crash in Delta County
MASONVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A crash closed a section of US-41 in Delta County Monday afternoon, but the MSP says the highway has reopened. As of 4:30 p.m., the Michigan State Police says US-41 near S.15 Rd in Masonville Twp. of Delta County is open again after a two-car crash with minor injuries.
WLUC
Veterans recall time in the military at Bay College’s ‘Veterans Speak’
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay College students are connecting with the community. Students in the school’s Civics Corps hosted an event focused on veterans. Seven veterans shared their experiences in the military and what made them want to join. “I grew up in a time where I was not...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Iron Mountain’s Cavalieri Named Chief Engineer For Mackinac Bridge
It’s a changing of the guard at the Mackinac Bridge Authority (MBA): Assistant Bridge Engineer Cole Cavalieri will assume the role of chief bridge engineer, as current Chief Engineer Julie Neph retires after 30 years at the Authority. Neph, who has been with the MBA for most of her...
Comments / 0