Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s hockey hungry to defend section, state titles
After a summer of celebration, the defending Class A state champion Hermantown boy’s hockey team returned to work for the first week of practice. While they’re minus two pieces to their title puzzle in Zam and Max Plante, who have moved to play hockey in Chicago and with the U.S. National Development Program, the Hawks are hungry to get back to the top of the mountain.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Superior boys’ basketball looks to continue success in Deadricks second season
Prep basketball is days away in the Northland and the Superior Spartans boys team, after winning their first playoff game in nearly six years a season ago, is looking to pick up right where they left off. In head coach Kory Deadricks first season behind the Spartans bench, he led...
WDIO-TV
Up North: Families dance together at Duluth Folk School
The Duluth folk school was founded in 2016 with the goal of spreading fun and building community here in the Northland. Over the weekend Northlanders swung on down for their ‘Family Dance’ celebrating the joy of all ages frolicking, pirouetting, and singing together. “That was the first dance...
WDIO-TV
Current State of the Duluth Housing Market
Is the market as competitive as it was a year ago? The Lift’s realtor Kevin Kalligher unpacked the current state of the Duluth housing market. “Locally we’re still seeing some multiple offer situations and any price point is under $300,000. It’s still pretty competitive but the market is starting to soften a little bit,” Kevin tells us.
WDIO-TV
Brandon Weatherz: Snow slow to leave
Travel remains slick this morning, and additionally slick conditions are expected through tomorrow. Continue to allow for extra time on the roads to take it slow. The snowy conditions that took over yesterday will be slow to leave us. An unsettled weather pattern and cold air over Lake Superior will be responsible for snow showers in the region through Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Lake Co. and Cook Co. until 6 am Wednesday. These areas take the focus for additional moderate to heavy lake effect snow.
WDIO-TV
Assisting childcare providers in Duluth through a funded grant
Childcare is an important part of the families, businesses, and workforce in our communities in the Northland. “Every day in northeastern Minnesota, 3700 kids do not have access to child care. This is a barrier for them and their families and a barrier for our economy moving forward. It’s holding us back as a region, so this is an effort to address workforce challenges that we see across all industries but is very specific about our child care providers,” The President of Northland Foundation, Tony Sertich mentioned.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Focus will soon shift to the South Shore for lake-effect snow
Accumulating snow will continue tonight, especially for the higher terrain of the Arrowhead. The good news is that winds will shift tonight, giving the North Shore a break from lake-effect snowfall. The downside is that the winds will become westerly overnight briefly before shifting to be northwest on Thursday. This means that the focus will turn to the South Shore by Thursday night.
WDIO-TV
Internet access for all: Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park pilot project
The last couple years has shown us clearly that the Internet is no longer a luxury, nor a convenient enhancement for lifestyles for those who can afford it. Rather, Internet access has become a basic necessity. The City of Duluth is taking the first steps to making internet accessible for all with the Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Project. In the first phase of Duluth Fiber, the pilot project will connect an estimated 1,900 customers, both residential and business, with high-speed internet in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. After a year of success, the City will look to deploy fiber citywide.
WDIO-TV
Duluth Winter Village returns to Harbor Drive
Get into the holiday spirit with the Duluth Winter Village on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. along Harbor Drive outside of the Duluth Entertainment and Convention Center. This is the second year that the Winter Village has been on Harbor Drive. The...
WDIO-TV
Another candidate for mayor of Two Harbors: Lew Conner looking to the future
Currently the president of the North Shore Rotary and on the board of North Shore Horizons, Lew Conner wants to add another leadership role: Mayor of Two Harbors. “The focus has to be on moving forward. I’m very transparent, and I think rigorous honesty is very important. My ability to listen, has worked well for me over the years,” he told.
Comments / 0