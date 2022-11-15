The last couple years has shown us clearly that the Internet is no longer a luxury, nor a convenient enhancement for lifestyles for those who can afford it. Rather, Internet access has become a basic necessity. The City of Duluth is taking the first steps to making internet accessible for all with the Duluth Fiber Lincoln Park Project. In the first phase of Duluth Fiber, the pilot project will connect an estimated 1,900 customers, both residential and business, with high-speed internet in the Lincoln Park neighborhood. After a year of success, the City will look to deploy fiber citywide.

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO