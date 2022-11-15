The unexpectedly tight race between Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District could be called as soon as today.The deadline for voters to fix ballot discrepancies and for county clerks to receive military and overseas votes passed on Wednesday, with all ballots required to be counted by Friday.Ms Boebert’s lead began to shrink to fewer than 1,000 votes as more ballots were processed on Thursday, according to the secretary of state’s office.The race could head to an automatic recount if neither candidate fails to win by a margin of more than 0.5 per cent.While the race...

COLORADO STATE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO