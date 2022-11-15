Read full article on original website
U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum
Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
WCAX
Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
mynbc5.com
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Moran Frame in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for phase one of the revitalization project for the Moran Frame in Burlington. For over thirty years the city of Burlington has attempted to repurpose the Moran plant. On Tuesday, the future of the Frame became a little bit clearer.
WCAX
Grain silo explosion
Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
Boston Globe
The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont
A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
Stuck in Vermont: Saying Goodbye to Burlington’s Penny Cluse Café
Burlington's Penny Cluse Café opened in 1998 and quickly became legendary for its tasty and creative breakfasts and lunches. Not only is it the place to eat when visiting the Queen City — just ask President Joe Biden — but it also has a tight-knit family both behind the counter and in front of it.
Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?
By 2017, the Vermont sales tax resulted in $1.3 billion in annual retail sales — 4% of Vermont’s economy — leaking across the border to New Hampshire. Read the story on VTDigger here: Doug Rosien: What’s Vermont’s retail leakage to New Hampshire?.
mynbc5.com
Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
How Family-Owned Vermont Rail System Became the Little Economic Engine That Could
A light morning fog was just burning off as Vermont Rail System engineer Justin Gibbs eased the throttle forward on locomotive VTR-210 and motored the freight train across a tangle of track crisscrossing the Rutland rail yard. With its bells clanging and horns blowing, the 250,000-pound diesel locomotive slowly rumbled north onto the main line toward Middlebury.
mynbc5.com
Vermont's Department of Children and Families celebrates national adoption month
WATERBURY, Vt. — November is national adoption month and in Vermont, the Department of Children and Families works hard to find permanent homes for children in need. This month, DCF wants to show appreciation for the "adoption constellation," made up of birth families, otherwise known as families of origin, adoptive families, adopted persons, and everyone else involved in the process.
mynbc5.com
Vermont sees record voter turnout for 2022 midterm election
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters set a new record in this year's midterm election, with 291,955 voters casting their ballots. On Tuesday, the Secretary of State's office confirmed Vermont's voting totals and the results of the Nov. 8 election during the official statewide canvass. "I could not be more proud...
Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals
Residents question whether the rezoning plans would help deal with Burlington’s housing shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Some Burlington residents concerned about South End and Trinity Campus rezoning proposals.
mynbc5.com
Vermont party leaders, analysts sound off on Trump 2024 presidential campaign announcement
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Former president Donald Trump has officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. The announcement comes on the heels of the midterm elections and a mostly Democratic sweep of offices across Vermont. NBC5 spoke with political analyst Matt Dickinson from Middlebury College following the announcement. Dickinson said the...
Colchester Sun
A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
Two Massachusetts state rep races may be headed for recounts
One week after polls closed, voters still do not know the winners in two Massachusetts House races that are likely headed toward recounts with high stakes for the already-depleted Republican minority. Election officials in Pepperell, Dunstable and Groton plan to meet this week to count additional late-arriving ballots in the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont announces updated plan for cold weather program for homeless Vermonters
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With the first snowfall of the season kicking off the long cold winter months. The Vermont Department of Children and Families is trying to ensure everyone in the state is housed this winter. “It is a program that allows vulnerable Vermonters who experience homelessness to be...
State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters
Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VSP: Vermonter steals from NY store, flees to VT
A Vermont man was jailed at Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility after he allegedly stole from a store in Saratoga Springs, New York, and then ran from police back into Vermont.
WCAX
Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
Orange County sheriff’s race to get recount
Orange County Sheriff Bill Bohnyak, trailing in his bid for reelection as county sheriff by less than 1%, is petitioning the court for a recount of the recent election results. Read the story on VTDigger here: Orange County sheriff’s race to get recount.
