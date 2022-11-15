ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, VT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mountaintimes.info

U.S. Attorney, Vermont Attorney General and Rutland Area NAACP to co-host ‘Hate-Free Vermont’ forum

Thursday, Nov. 17 — VIRTUAL — The United States Attorney’s Office, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, and the Rutland Area NAACP will co-host a Hate-Free Vermont forum in St. Albans and virtually on Nov. 17, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This forum will be the third held in an ongoing series; previous 2022 Hate-Free Vermont forums have taken place in Rutland and Bennington.
RUTLAND, VT
WCAX

Vermont family looks for answers to long COVID

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the world tries to turn the page on the COVID pandemic, many people continue to suffer with symptoms of so-called long COVID. One Vermont family is trying to bring more awareness to the issue. Charles Vallee -- his family called him Charlie -- grew...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held at Moran Frame in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for phase one of the revitalization project for the Moran Frame in Burlington. For over thirty years the city of Burlington has attempted to repurpose the Moran plant. On Tuesday, the future of the Frame became a little bit clearer.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Grain silo explosion

Chemistry will be in the spotlight at a special magic show happening Tuesday at St. Michael's College in Colchester. A pandemic art project has turned into a hobby and side hustle for a Richmond woman. Our Elissa Borden introduces you to Vermont Fluid Art. Monday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago.
COLCHESTER, VT
Boston Globe

The bike thieves of Burlington, Vermont

A hunt for stolen goods has put citizens and business owners in the center of a debate about policing and a growing, sometimes violent, problem with crime. Burlington, Vermont, is a bike-friendly city. There are multiple bike stores, a network of bright green bike lanes on many major streets and a waterfront bike path with views of the dazzling sunsets over Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Work underway on filling ‘The Pit,' long an eyesore in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Work is underway on a massive construction project in Burlington, Vermont, that has been stalled for the better part of five years, becoming a real eyesore in the city’s busy shopping and dining district popular with tourists. Just steps off Burlington’s iconic Church Street Marketplace,...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont's Department of Children and Families celebrates national adoption month

WATERBURY, Vt. — November is national adoption month and in Vermont, the Department of Children and Families works hard to find permanent homes for children in need. This month, DCF wants to show appreciation for the "adoption constellation," made up of birth families, otherwise known as families of origin, adoptive families, adopted persons, and everyone else involved in the process.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont sees record voter turnout for 2022 midterm election

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters set a new record in this year's midterm election, with 291,955 voters casting their ballots. On Tuesday, the Secretary of State's office confirmed Vermont's voting totals and the results of the Nov. 8 election during the official statewide canvass. "I could not be more proud...
VERMONT STATE
Colchester Sun

A plant believed to be extinct in Vermont since 1908 has been rediscovered

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department announced on Tuesday that the purple crowberry, a diminutive alpine shrub last documented in Vermont in 1908, has been rediscovered on Mt. Mansfield. “This is an extraordinary find,” said Bob Popp, a botanist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. “The purple crowberry is...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters

Despite the first snowstorm of the season being forecast by the National Weather Service to land early Wednesday morning, the policy offering shelter will not be in effect in 11 of 12 of the state’s regions Wednesday, per the Department for Children and Families' website. Read the story on VTDigger here: State announces new cold-weather policy for homeless Vermonters.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Will Vermont’s weed advertising restrictions stunt new industry?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont has adopted some of the most restrictive cannabis advertising rules in the country — regulations that some entrepreneurs say could stifle small businesses hoping to grow in the fledgling market. Among the restrictions: All ads must be approved in advance by Vermont Cannabis Control...
VERMONT STATE

