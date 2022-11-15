Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Guilford County Schools announce next steps for school safety
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County schools have seen a rise in school violence over the last three years, and the school announced on Nov. 16 what they're doing to improve school safety. The school system provided data that said fights, assaults between students and other offenses have increased...
wfmynews2.com
Guilford College professor helps students better understand culture through STEM
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — 'Why?' —it’s one of the fundamental questions of scientific research. As a first-generation student at Guilford College, John Romero Alfaro started in the Biology Department wanting answers to why certain home remedies worked. "Coming to college and learning why this stuff works and...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve $1500 retention bonuses for employees
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools approve bonuses for thousands of district employees. $1,500 will be awarded to eligible workers. It includes anyone working for the district as of Dec. 5 and remaining in their role through the end of the school year. The payments will be divided into installments.
Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
wfmynews2.com
The Professional Firefighters of Greensboro gifts its 1,000th coat through Operation Warm.
The Professional Firefighters of Greensboro have been involved with Operation Warm for several years. They passed out their 1,000th coat at Wiley Elementary Thursday.
rhinotimes.com
Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro
The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
2 students hospitalized after school bus crash
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
High Point organizations work to get Thanksgiving meals to families in need
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — With grocery prices up from a year ago, the cost of buying a Thanksgiving meal is hitting families a lot harder this year. Despite inflation and rising food costs, organizations and local churches that feed hundreds and even thousands for the holiday plan to continue the tradition. “As far as […]
Winston-Salem community event shines light on mental health
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County student is reminding people in her community that even in their darkest days, they are not alone. “A lot of times, people only hear about [mental illness] when life is unfortunately lost, and we’re coming out saying ‘no matter what you struggle with, anxiety, depression or any […]
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Planning New Large Long-Term Drug Rehab Facility
Guilford County – in cooperation with multiple partners – is working to establish a 70- to 100-bed long-term drug rehabilitation center to meet a need that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has discussed for years. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston told the Rhino Times on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that this is a critical county need that will be part of the county’s larger effort to address the problem of homelessness.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro Swarm host school day game for Guilford County students
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm announced that Novant Health will present the School Day Game for Guilford County School students, and the health and wellness program. The Greensboro Swarm is the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The School Day Game for GCS elementary school students...
Thanksgiving week closings, trash pickup changes expected in the Piedmont Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The Thanksgiving holiday week always means closed government offices and alternate scheduling for services. All federal offices, including the U.S. Post Office, are closed on Nov. 24, as are banks. Schools mostly are closed both Nov. 24-25, and many districts include Nov. 23. Most colleges close Nov. 23-25. All state offices […]
North Church St near Cone Elementary in Greensboro closed due to damaged utility pole
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A busy road has been shut down in Greensboro due to a crash that knocked down a utility pole. North Church Street between Cornwallis Drive and 14th Street was closed due to a crash, according to Greensboro Police Department. Parts of N. Church St. have reopened as of around 7:45 a.m., […]
Church raises money for Davidson County school lunches after leaked memo about unpaid meals
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Churches are always looking for ways to help their communities, often with fundraising. So when parishoners at Oak Forest United Methodist Church heard there was a chance that some Davidson County high schoolers could miss out on lunch, they cooked up a plan to help out. The smell of chicken stew […]
Triad colleges offer mental health help
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People facing some of their darkest moments have placed more than 20 million calls to the suicide and crisis hotline since 2005. In 2021, the number was the highest on record with over 2.5 million calls. Many of those calls were placed by young men and women under 25, transitioning into […]
Juvenile suspect arrested for threat against Moore County high school
Moore County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday morning that a juvenile has been arrested in Aberdeen for the threat against Union Pines High School.
MacKenzie Scott gives $18 million to Durham Public Schools, no strings attached
The billionaire philanthropist also donated to the local Girl Scouts council this year.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem Police Department receives grant to open real-time crime center
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department is opening up its real-time crime center to the public to enhance the effectiveness of officers on patrol, according to city officials. Community members can take a tour on Monday, Nov. 21, from 12:45 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The crime center is...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
Greensboro woman helps build self-esteem with custom wigs, hair pieces
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Jamela Hodgson is welcoming a new chapter for a mission she has been passionate about for almost 19 years. Hodgson, a women’s hair loss expert and owner of A Special Place Wig Salon, has been helping people build self-esteem in their appearance through customized wigs and hair pieces. “You’re not alone. […]
