Guilford County, NC

WXII 12

Guilford County Schools announce next steps for school safety

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County schools have seen a rise in school violence over the last three years, and the school announced on Nov. 16 what they're doing to improve school safety. The school system provided data that said fights, assaults between students and other offenses have increased...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Nearly 70 vacant positions at Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools still has dozens of positions to fill. They're holding an 'on-the-spot' hiring fair, Wednesday. The district said they are in need of teaching assistants. With the need for more staff, the Guilford County School Board met Tuesday and discussed approving class size waivers.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WCNC

2 students hospitalized after school bus crash

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A school bus from the Lincoln Charter School's Lincolnton Campus was involved in a traffic collision Wednesday morning, the school district confirmed. The bus, which was carrying high school junior and senior students to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro, was rear-ended by a truck. There were 13 students along with a bus driver and teacher onboard.
LINCOLNTON, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem community event shines light on mental health

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County student is reminding people in her community that even in their darkest days, they are not alone. “A lot of times, people only hear about [mental illness] when life is unfortunately lost, and we’re coming out saying ‘no matter what you struggle with, anxiety, depression or any […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Guilford County Planning New Large Long-Term Drug Rehab Facility

Guilford County – in cooperation with multiple partners – is working to establish a 70- to 100-bed long-term drug rehabilitation center to meet a need that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has discussed for years. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston told the Rhino Times on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that this is a critical county need that will be part of the county’s larger effort to address the problem of homelessness.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Swarm host school day game for Guilford County students

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Swarm announced that Novant Health will present the School Day Game for Guilford County School students, and the health and wellness program. The Greensboro Swarm is the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets. The School Day Game for GCS elementary school students...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Triad colleges offer mental health help

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — People facing some of their darkest moments have placed more than 20 million calls to the suicide and crisis hotline since 2005. In 2021, the number was the highest on record with over 2.5 million calls. Many of those calls were placed by young men and women under 25, transitioning into […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem organization is helping people stay warm this winter

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — People across the Triad woke up Monday morning to much colder weather, and many can expect their utility bills to rise as the temperature drops. That's where organizations like Crisis Control Ministries is stepping in to help. The non-profit works with people in Forsyth and Stokes...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

