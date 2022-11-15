Guilford County – in cooperation with multiple partners – is working to establish a 70- to 100-bed long-term drug rehabilitation center to meet a need that the Guilford County Board of Commissioners has discussed for years. Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Skip Alston told the Rhino Times on Tuesday, Nov. 15 that this is a critical county need that will be part of the county’s larger effort to address the problem of homelessness.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO