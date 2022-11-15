ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

beckershospitalreview.com

Memorial Sloan Kettering appoints Dr. Lawrence Schwartz chair of radiology

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center appointed Lawrence Schwartz, MD, as chair of the department of radiology. Dr. Schwartz will assume his role in early 2023, according to a Nov. 16 from Memorial Sloan Kettering. He is recognized for his work in novel imaging biomarkers in oncology. Previously,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

New Mount Sinai database aims to examine racial segregation, patient outcomes

New York City-based Mount Sinai is launching a study of 15 million ambulatory patient cases to determine how segregation of healthcare affects patient outcomes. Researchers from the health system's Institute for Health Equity Research received $2.5 million from the National Institutes of Health to conduct the study. They will analyze clinical data from five academic medical centers in New York City with the goal of crafting a "blueprint" health systems can use to reduce disparities, according to a Nov. 14 news release from Mount Sinai.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
beckershospitalreview.com

Northwell hospital receives $1M for new lobby, visitor lounge

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health's Phelps Hospital in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y., has received $1 million to help build a new lobby and visitor lounge on its campus. The donation was made posthumously by local philanthropist David Swope. The lobby and lounge, located on the hospital's third floor, will be named in his honor, according to a news release shared with Becker's.
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY

