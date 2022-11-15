Read full article on original website
Related
wpr.org
Record $52M going to public school libraries next year
Wisconsin's school libraries will receive a record $52 million next year from funding source first created 174 years ago. When Wisconsin became a state in 1848, the framers of the state Constitution established what is now known as the Common School Fund and required proceeds to be distributed to public schools. The first investments in the fund came from sales of lands granted to the state by the federal government. Since then, the fund has distributed nearly $160 million to public schools.
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing homes get financial lift from DHS to cover more Medicaid costs
The state Department of Health Services is freeing up more money to cover Medicaid costs for Wisconsin's nursing homes amid staffing shortages and demands for care for a fast-growing aging population. "It's going to be a real important financial shot in the arm of the nursing home organizations, and they...
wpr.org
DNR Secretary Preston Cole retiring next week, leaving the agency's top spot unfilled
The head of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is retiring next week four years after Gov. Tony Evers named him to the post. Preston Cole has served as secretary of the DNR since Evers was sworn into office in 2019. "Preston has been an integral part of my administration...
wpr.org
In 2022, Wisconsin voters approved $1.7B in new spending for local governments, schools
Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.
wpr.org
As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance
As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
wpr.org
State party leaders for Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats chart future after midterms
Following the 2022 midterms, state party leaders for Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" to examine the futures of their respective parties. Results were split in the midterms. Republicans gained ground in congressional races while Democrats held onto several statewide offices, including governor. Republican...
wpr.org
Cold and snow create ideal conditions for Wisconsin's 9-day gun deer season that opens Saturday
Cold weather and snow are expected to give more opportunities for hunters heading out to the woods this weekend as Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. "Everyone’s looking forward to that, but probably the main factor that can make or break the success of opening weekend is wind speed," said Jeff Pritzl, state deer program specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Pritzl said wind could affect deer movement, making it potentially more challenging for hunters.
wpr.org
Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor
A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
wpr.org
Why do people call it 'deer camp'?
It's that time of year again when blaze orange adds a pop of color to the woods and fields. It's also that time when people share memories of going hunting up north to a place that has been transformed from a cabin into, what some call, deer camp. Outside of...
Comments / 0