ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Record $52M going to public school libraries next year

Wisconsin's school libraries will receive a record $52 million next year from funding source first created 174 years ago. When Wisconsin became a state in 1848, the framers of the state Constitution established what is now known as the Common School Fund and required proceeds to be distributed to public schools. The first investments in the fund came from sales of lands granted to the state by the federal government. Since then, the fund has distributed nearly $160 million to public schools.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

In 2022, Wisconsin voters approved $1.7B in new spending for local governments, schools

Voters around Wisconsin this year approved increasing spending on local governments and public schools by more than $1.7 billion via more than 100 referendum questions. A new report by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum shows there were 104 referendum questions this year seeking voters' permission for cities, villages, towns, counties and public school districts to exceed state limits on property tax increases. The report states unofficial election results show voters approved 82 of them, which works out to an overall passage rate of nearly 79 percent.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

As heating costs are set to rise, counties see more demand for energy assistance

As heating costs are expected to spike this winter, county agencies have received a flood of calls from people seeking assistance to keep energy bills down. Many homeowners are likely to spend more on their heating bills due to higher fuel prices and a slightly colder weather forecast this winter, according to the most recent data from the federal Energy Information Administration.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wpr.org

State party leaders for Wisconsin Republicans, Democrats chart future after midterms

Following the 2022 midterms, state party leaders for Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats joined Wisconsin Public Radio’s "The Morning Show" to examine the futures of their respective parties. Results were split in the midterms. Republicans gained ground in congressional races while Democrats held onto several statewide offices, including governor. Republican...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Cold and snow create ideal conditions for Wisconsin's 9-day gun deer season that opens Saturday

Cold weather and snow are expected to give more opportunities for hunters heading out to the woods this weekend as Wisconsin’s nine-day gun deer season begins Saturday. "Everyone’s looking forward to that, but probably the main factor that can make or break the success of opening weekend is wind speed," said Jeff Pritzl, state deer program specialist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Pritzl said wind could affect deer movement, making it potentially more challenging for hunters.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin-based company under investigation for allegedly using child labor

A Nebraska judge has ordered a Wisconsin-based company to comply with a federal investigation into allegations that it used child labor. Last week, the U.S. Department of Labor sued Packers Sanitation Services Inc., or PSSI, which is headquartered in Grant County and employs 17,000 people who clean 700 food processing plants nationwide.
NEBRASKA STATE
wpr.org

Why do people call it 'deer camp'?

It's that time of year again when blaze orange adds a pop of color to the woods and fields. It's also that time when people share memories of going hunting up north to a place that has been transformed from a cabin into, what some call, deer camp. Outside of...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy