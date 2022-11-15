Wisconsin's school libraries will receive a record $52 million next year from funding source first created 174 years ago. When Wisconsin became a state in 1848, the framers of the state Constitution established what is now known as the Common School Fund and required proceeds to be distributed to public schools. The first investments in the fund came from sales of lands granted to the state by the federal government. Since then, the fund has distributed nearly $160 million to public schools.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO