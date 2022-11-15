Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
City of Naples transitions back to normalcy ahead of holiday season
With the city of Naples holiday events starting Monday with the Christmas on Third Street tree lighting ceremony, city staff is shifting its post-Hurricane Ian mindset. City Manager Jay Boodheshwar gave a presentation to City Council on Wednesday with debris pickup updates and other Ian recovery information. “We are on...
WINKNEWS.com
Popular Cape Coral iguana saved thanks to a new enclosure
A popular iguana is no longer at risk of being euthanized. Green Day, the iguana, was living in a cage at Rotary Park in Cape Coral that FWC said was too small. Now, his life is spared thanks to the city and a beautiful, brand-new enclosure. Cape Coral Friends of...
WINKNEWS.com
St. Matthew’s House hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
St. Matthew’s House is making sure families in need have a feast on Thanksgiving Day. The organization expects this year’s food giveaway to be their biggest yet. Hope for the holidays. It’s something so many in Southwest Florida could use as Thanksgiving approaches. “It’s like, either, do...
Florida Weekly
Paradise Coast Sports Complex hosts 2022 Collier County SnowFest
Snow is in the forecast for Collier County this December. The 38th annual Collier County SnowFest is set for Saturday, Dec. 3, from 3-9 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex. Presented by Naples- Dealers.com and Collier County Parks & Recreation along with Arthrex, SnowFest will feature three giant snow mountains made up of nearly 100 tons of snow for kids of all ages to enjoy.
WINKNEWS.com
A look at how Charlotte County is collecting hurricane debris
WINK News is getting a look at how crews are picking up the piles of debris in our area. Charlotte County contracted Ashbritt to help with the cleanup. Multiple sites in the county are close to collecting more than two million cubic yards of debris. The people who live in...
Harmful red tide emerges along Florida coastline after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole
Red tide, or a harmful bloom of algae, is harming Florida beaches and marine life after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole swept through the Sunshine State.
WINKNEWS.com
‘Dancing in the Street’ returns to the streets of Cape Coral
Residents in Cape Coral are back dancing in the street outside Cork Soakers after Hurricane Ian and city code violations shut down the party. “I didn’t even realize they were gonna come like this so quick. Look at that crowd. It’s awesome,” said Debra Biela, leader of Deb & The Dynamics, the band that began the Wednesday tradition in Cape Coral.
Florida Weekly
Naples, its Unmatched Beauty and Waterfront Setting, are the Inspiration behind Stock Residences’ The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples Internationally lauded interior designer Cristian Pinedo talks vision, process
Serene white sandy beaches…turquoise waters…lush vegetation all-around…balmy Gulf of Mexico breezes and fiery pink-and-gold sunsets. Altogether an idyllic setting that vacation dreams are made of and yearround waterfront living all the more so: Naples, Fla. Coupled with its inimitable array of cultural institutions, luxury shopping, fine dining,...
WINKNEWS.com
Volunteers prepare annual turkey drop to feed SWFL families in need on Thanksgiving
With Thanksgiving just over a week away and many families still hurting after Hurricane Ian, more than 100 volunteers are gathering in Naples to ensure people in need have food to celebrate the holiday. 2,000 families will be able to have a traditional Thanksgiving meal this year, thanks to the...
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel Toy Box to fulfill boat, car storage needs after Hurricane Ian
Chris Beane grew up on Sanibel Island. After spending 15 years as a commodities trader on Wall Street and then developing a marina in Portland, Maine, returning home resonated with him. In 2018, Beane began envisioning the Sanibel Toy Box, a luxury storage facility for boats, cars and whatever people...
Lodging
HUNTER Announces Sale of Trianon Old Naples
ATLANTA—Hunter Hotel Advisors (HUNTER) announced the sale of the Trianon Old Naples in Naples, Florida. Ocean Properties purchased the 58-room property. Robert Taylor and Sophia Pittaluga of HUNTER’s Miami Office arranged the sale on behalf of the seller. HUNTER continues to work in this region, having sold 30 properties in Florida worth more than $662 million year-to-date.
WINKNEWS.com
Bimini Bait Shack plans to reopen in 2023 following Hurricane Ian
Bimini Bait Shack, a seafood restaurant, tiki bar and grill situated right before the Sanibel Causeway, plans to reopen within the first two months of 2023 following damage from Hurricane Ian. First opening its doors in 2018, Bimini’s island atmosphere with live music, swing seats and a fish tank bar...
flkeysnews.com
‘The things you would see floating by.’ How Ian sent boats onto land and cars into water
The boats are everywhere. Carried onto lawns, spread across the street, framing the highway, piled up in marinas. They’re blocking waterways, some still bobbing on the surface, others half-sunk. It’s as if an angry child upset at losing an old-fashioned board game, turned the whole thing upside down in...
Red tide alert issued near Marco Beach
The Florida Department of Health in Collier County has issued a Health Alert for the presence of a red tide bloom near South Marco Beach.
'We have very little inventory': How to navigate the rental market after Ian
According to our area's real estate database, known as the MLS, Cape Coral has 61 homes available for rent as of Tuesday. Normally, there are about 100-150.
WINKNEWS.com
The Future of Fort Myers Beach: The man with a plan
Many of you are closely following what’s happening on Fort Myers Beach, especially if you live or work there. Decisions made now and in the near future about how to rebuild will impact everyone with a stake on this island. “I’m sorry for being so emotional,” says Fort Myers...
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
27080 Old 41 Road, Bonita Springs; 239-495-1868; www.facebook.com/mariasrestaurantbonita. For 30 years, Maria’s has served South of the Border fare with flair. Have a margarita and relax over the classics done well. Yes, there are plenty of tacos. But our critics enjoyed the breakfast burrito here, with smoky chorizo that soaked into the flour tortilla that was like having a breakfast hash rolled into a burrito, and the huevos rancheros, slathered in tomatillo salsa verde that came with deep-fried corn tortillas and over-easy eggs that created a decadent sauce all their own. Good eating.
