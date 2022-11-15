ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, AR

Related
talkbusiness.net

$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge

ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
MISSOURI STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

15,000 Minnesota nurses to consider 2nd potential strike

Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote Nov. 30 on whether to authorize a second strike. The vote — which involves about 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports — comes after union members reached the last day of their three-day strike Sept. 14.
MINNESOTA STATE
5newsonline.com

What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend

Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas Schools Receive Grades

The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas DHS notifying some Medicaid clients of data breach

The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying the affected clients. On September 16, DHS became aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments consisted of Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients who had been diagnosed with the flu.
beckershospitalreview.com

Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety

Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
SAINT JOHNS, MI
KTLO

Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
ARKANSAS STATE
beckershospitalreview.com

Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children

Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
COLUMBUS, OH

