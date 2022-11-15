Read full article on original website
talkbusiness.net
$35-$40 million manufacturing workforce center to locate in Conway
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Tuesday (Nov. 15) the creation of the Arkansas Manufacturing Workforce Training Center, a joint venture between the Arkansas Office of Skills Development and the Conway Development Corp. The facility will be located in Conway, Arkansas, to make it as easily accessible as possible to companies throughout the state.
Arkansas hospitals face staffing concerns amid flu season surge
ARKANSAS, USA — RSV cases are on the rise in Arkansas, but health experts also said not to forget about the flu— as those cases continue to climb. “When we usually start to see influenza cases rise is more like late November in really into December,” said Dr.Joel Tumlison the Medical Director for Immunization at the Arkansas Department of Health.
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
menastar.com
Industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas
Stacker investigated industries with the most workplace injuries in Arkansas using data from OSHA. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses to consider 2nd potential strike
Members of the Minnesota Nurses Association will vote Nov. 30 on whether to authorize a second strike. The vote — which involves about 15,000 nurses at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports — comes after union members reached the last day of their three-day strike Sept. 14.
5newsonline.com
What is the folklore forecast for this winter? | Arctic Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — For generations, we have looked to nature for signs and clues about how bad the incoming winter will be. It is believed that plants and animals can tell how much snow and how cold it will be several weeks in advance. They need to know how much to prepare for their survival.
RSV cases continue rising in Arkansas; here's what to know
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Josh Lyon is a pediatrician at ‘All For Kids Pediatric Clinic’, and he said that recently they’ve been busy seeing more patients walk through their doors. “There's honestly probably a good eight to 10 different viruses that are roaming around right now...
talkbusiness.net
NWA residential building permits decline; Centerton bucking trend
Through the first nine months of 2022, single-family residential building permits are down significantly in the region’s four largest cities. According to permit data from each city collected by the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal, 1,163 residential building permits were issued through September in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale. That’s down 20.7% from the same period of 2021 (1,467 permits).
kuaf.com
Arkansas Schools Receive Grades
The Arkansas Department of Education released letter grades for schools in Arkansas regarding student performance. We asked Sarah McKenzie, the executive director of the Office for Education Policy at the University of Arkansas about the report.
Arkansas medical marijuana sales top $23M in October
The potential for legal recreational marijuana was defeated at the ballot box on Election Day, but medical marijuana sales remain strong across The Natural State.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas DHS notifying some Medicaid clients of data breach
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (DHS) has discovered a breach of Medicaid client information and is notifying the affected clients. On September 16, DHS became aware that an employee sent emails from her DHS email to her personal Yahoo account with client information attached. The attachments consisted of Excel spreadsheets used to notify the Department of Health of the number of Medicaid clients who had been diagnosed with the flu.
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Arkansas
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts from Monday at 3 p.m. to Tuesday at 3 a.m. The counties include:. Baxter, Ark. Boone County, Except for Southwest, Ark. Boone County Higher Elevations, Ark. Carroll, Ark. Eastern,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Michigan hospital adds wide MRI equipment to ease patient anxiety
Sparrow Clinton Hospital in St. Johns, Mich., has added wide bore MRI equipment to give patients more room and ease anxiety about undergoing a scan. The new equipment features a bore size about four inches wider than a standard MRI unit, "which makes a big difference for the elderly, very young, and patients who are larger," the hospital said in a Nov. 15 news release. "The equipment also provides better clarity in its images, reducing exam time and increasing patient satisfaction."
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile stops in Little Rock to help fight food insecurity in the state
A national company is working to help feed people in Arkansas as food prices continue to rise.
KHBS
Arkansas doctors and hospital seeing high levels of flu and RSV cases
ROGERS, Ark. — There are 2.8 million cases of the flu nationwide according to the CDC. 23,000 people are hospitalized with it. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention influenza tracking map has Arkansas is listed as “very high.”. "There is quite a bit of influenza right now,"...
KTBS
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission reports 1 death and injuries related to tree stands
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - As the first week of deer hunting season comes to a close, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, advises hunters to practice safety. Randy Zellers, Assistant Chief of Communications for Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said tree stand injuries and fatalities have become common these past few years.
KTLO
Celebrate “Troutsgiving” with Arkansas Game and Fish Commission
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s (AGFC) hatcheries and the Family and Community Fishing Program (FCFP) are gearing up for “Troutsgiving,” the agency’s annual kickoff to fall stockings of rainbow trout in program ponds.Each year, rainbow trout raised at the Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery in Mammoth Springs are delivered to community ponds in Arkansas once the water temperature has cooled enough to accommodate the cold-water fish.
beckershospitalreview.com
Ohio measles outbreak hospitalizes 7 children
Health officials in central Ohio are investigating a measles outbreak that has infected at least 18 children, all of whom are unvaccinated, CBS News reported Nov. 16. The outbreak has infected children at seven day cares and one school, Kelli Newman, a spokesperson for Columbus Public Health, told CBS. Seventeen of the 18 measles cases are among kids under the age of 5, and seven children have been hospitalized.
DASHCAM VIDEO: Arkansas trooper goes from backing up stakeout to road rage shootout
An Arkansas state trooper responded to a call at a stakeout in West Memphis, but little did he know his effort to backup other officers would end in a road rage shootout.
As word spreads of 3rd Trump Presidential run, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson undecided on a 2024 run
As the U.S. moves beyond midterms and look forward, Governor Asa Hutchinson is contemplating his next steps after his final term as governor.
