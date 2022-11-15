Read full article on original website
Kyle Walker returns to England training ahead of World Cup opener
Kyle Walker was able to take part in England's first training session in Qatar ahead of the World Cup.
Ronaldo misses training, World Cup warmup with stomach bug
Cristiano Ronaldo has missed a training session with Portugal because of a stomach bug that will rule him out of a World Cup warmup match against Nigeria
Daniel James admits USMNT have an 'incredible squad' ahead of World Cup opener
Daniel James is set to embark on his first ever World Cup.
World Cup 2006: Italy's biblical semi-final win over Germany
World Cup 2006: Italy's biblical semi-final win over Germany.
Here Are the Celebrities Boycotting the Qatar World Cup
Dua Lipa and Rod Stewart are among those who refuse to perform at Qatar's World Cup because of the nation's human rights record.
Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018
It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Neymar names 4 other 2022 World Cup favourites alongside Brazil
Neymar discusses which countries he considers favourites to win the 2022 World Cup alongside Brazil.
Brazil’s full World Cup team in training as Marquinhos joins
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Brazil coach Tite had all 26 of his players available for training for the first time in the team’s preparations for the World Cup after defender Marquinhos joined in Wednesday’s session. Marquinhos had arrived to the training camp with a minor muscle problem...
Senegal star Sadio Mané out of World Cup after operation
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal star Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Bayern said the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. “The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days,” Bayern said. Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mané’s lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.
How could VAR have affected previous World Cups?
No one is ever going to be completely happy with the officiating during a World Cup, but there are times where things may have been different with VAR in play.
What is the oldest squad at the World Cup?
Experience can be an unrivalled thing to have at a World Cup when you get to the pressurised environment of the latter stages. It can be even more important if a shock group-stage exit is on the cards and you need someone to pull the rabbit out of the hat and rescue the team.
John Stones puts faith in under-fire England teammate ahead of World Cup
John Stones speaks out in defence of England teammate Harry Maguire ahead of the World Cup.
France confirm replacement for injured Christopher Nkunku
Randal Kolo Munai has replaced Christopher Nkunku in France's World Cup squad.
7 things Graham Potter must fix at Chelsea during World Cup break
7 things Graham Potter needs to address at Chelsea over the World Cup break.
Gareth Bale gives fitness update ahead of World Cup
Gareth Bale discusses his fitness as Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years.
World Cup fan zone in Belgium canceled amid little interest
BRUSSELS (AP) — The Belgian soccer federation has scrapped plans to set up a World Cup fan zone where supporters could follow Belgium games live on big screens amid a lack of fervor for the tournament in the football-mad country. A week before second-ranked Belgium plays its World Cup...
