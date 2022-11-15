ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ronaldo appears to be snubbed by Bruno Fernandes as Portugal meet ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to have been snubbed by fellow Manchester United player Bruno Fernandes as the Portuguese team met ahead of the World Cup.The star received a frosty reception as he met the midfielder in the dressing room, who seemed to give him the cold shoulder.It comes in the aftermath of a controversial interview with Piers Morgan, where the 37-year-old complained about Erik ten Hag and the club in general.Ronaldo will captain the national squad in the World Cup 2022 in Qatar as the footballer with the most caps and goals in the country’s history.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo tells Piers Morgan he feels ‘betrayed’ by Manchester UnitedErik ten Hag admits selection dilemma over who will replace suspended Bruno FernandesCristiano Ronaldo says Man United doubted daughter was sick during pre-season absence
NBC Chicago

Who Won the Last World Cup? A Look Back at 2018

It’s been four long years since we have gotten to enjoy the adrenaline of the FIFA World Cup. With the Cup being only a few days away, it’s best we start talking about what we can expect from the 2018 finalists – both of whom qualified for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
The Associated Press

Senegal star Sadio Mané out of World Cup after operation

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Senegal star Sadio Mané has been ruled out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for his leg injury, Bayern Munich and the Senegalese soccer federation said Thursday. Bayern said the 30-year-old Mané had an operation in Innsbruck, Austria late Thursday to reattach a tendon to the head of his right fibula bone, treating an injury he sustained playing for Bayern in a German league game against Werder Bremen on Nov. 8. “The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days,” Bayern said. Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso earlier announced the end of Mané’s lingering hopes of playing at least some part in the World Cup.
90min

What is the oldest squad at the World Cup?

Experience can be an unrivalled thing to have at a World Cup when you get to the pressurised environment of the latter stages. It can be even more important if a shock group-stage exit is on the cards and you need someone to pull the rabbit out of the hat and rescue the team.
NBC Sports

Germany squad for 2022 World Cup

The 26 players in the Germany squad for the 2022 World Cup have been confirmed by head coach Hansi Flick. Germany go into the World Cup as the 6th favorites (+1000) to win the trophy as the four-time world champions play at a major international tournament under a manager other than Joachim Low for the first time since the 2006 World Cup (three World Cups and four European Championships).
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy