Edmond, OK

Edmond police officer making strides towards recovery

By Caroline Sellers/KFOR
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N4Q7J_0jC4FBDt00

EDMOND, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Edmond Police Sergeant Joseph Wells continues to recover.

On Sept. 23, Sgt. Wells was involved in a severe collision when a suspect in a pursuit abruptly made a U-turn and hit the officer head-on.

Edmond motorcycle officer fighting for life after being hit in pursuit

Wells obtained life-threatening injuries and has been in the hospital since then the incident.

According to a Facebook post from the Edmond Police Department , Sgt. Wells was transported from the hospital to a rehab facility on Friday, Nov. 11.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2tya_0jC4FBDt00
Sergeant Joseph Wells. Image courtesy Edmond PD.

The post says the rehab facility will act as his temporary home as he continues to recover.

Court docs: Man who struck Edmond motorcycle officer faces multiple charges, $950k bond

“Your love, prayers, encouraging words, and support have truly made an impact on Joe and the entire Edmond PD family. We will never lose sight of how incredibly blessed we are to serve such an amazing community!” said the Edmond Police Department.

