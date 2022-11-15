Read full article on original website
M’Baku Remains A Scene-Stealer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Though he doesn’t get a ton of screen time, the Jabari leader makes a big impact in Wakanda Forever. We go into full spoilers on M’Baku’s role in the Black Panther sequel.
The Winter Soldier Joins Marvel's Avengers Later This Month
Crystal Dynamics has announced that The Winter Soldier is joining the roster of playable characters in Marvel's Avengers on November 29. Announced in a blog post on the game's website, Crystal Dynamics revealed that The Winter Soldier will arrive alongside Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat in Update 2.7. The Winter Soldier...
Black Panther director Ryan Coogler addresses why Daniel Kaluuya isn't in Wakanda Forever
The director has revealed where W'Kabi is during Black Panther 2
'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Makes Waves As Marvel's Only Certified Fresh Film Of 2022
As a sequel to one of the most beloved installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also serves as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" has pretty big shoes to fill in more ways than one. And fans of the MCU should be pleased to note that the film appears to live up to those high expectations, at least if the critical establishment represented on Rotten Tomatoes is to be trusted.
Zoe Saldaña reveals she felt ‘bitter’ filming ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’
While everyone is riding the wave of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special trailer, Zoe Saldaña is reminiscing on her “bittersweet” time on set of Vol. 3. Although it is uncertain whether or not Saldaña’s Gamora will show her face around the Christmas Special, the actress has seemingly implied the upcoming third-part of the Guardians trilogy will be her last outing as the green-skinned warrior.
If You Noticed Daniel Kaluuya Was Absent From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Here’s Why
"Would you kill me, my love?"
‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star urges you to buy a ticket so he can get a solo movie
In just a few days, the wait for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be over. The movie continues the earlier story, introduces new characters, and, for one franchise newcomer, comes with hopes enough tickets are sold for him to come back in his own solo story. Star Tenoch Huerta (Namor)...
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' set to be banned in China for featuring openly gay characters: report
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Chinese censorship authorities are planning to ban DC's "Black Adam" along with Marvel's latest film.
Is ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
It’s been four years since the first Black Panther movie and Marvel fans are gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Following the death of King T’Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, this movie follows Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira), and the Dora Milaje as they band together to protect Wakanda from intervening world powers.
Magic Mike’s Last Dance - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the upcoming musical comedy film starring Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault. “Magic” Mike Lane (Tatum) takes to the stage again after a lengthy hiatus, following a business deal that went bust, leaving him broke and taking bartender gigs in Florida. For what he hopes will be one last hurrah, Mike heads to London with a wealthy socialite (Hayek Pinault) who lures him with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda all her own. With everything on the line, once Mike discovers what she truly has in mind, will he—and the roster of hot new dancers he’ll have to whip into shape—be able to pull it off?
Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset
Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Confirms Two MAJOR Marvel Characters Survived The Blip
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirmed that two major Marvel characters survived The Blip. *Spoilers ahead for the MCU sequel* Well, the movie actually lets fans know that Nakia and her son survived Thanos wiping away half of the universe. Viewers were shocked that T'Challa had a son that no one knew about. But, it makes sense that the couple might keep their child a secret. You can tell little Toussaint actually survived The Blip because of the fact he looks to be about 5-6 years old. There's no way he could have been born after everyone came back. It's a wild thing to have confined to the margins of this movie. But, it opens up so many possibilities for the future.
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Producer Explains Storm's Absence in Wakanda
Fans are eagerly waiting to see X-Men in the MCU, while the studio has started leaving trails of mutants already existing in the MCU with Ms. Marvel, Professor Charles Xavier appearing on Doctor Stranger in the Multiverse of Madness, and the announcement of animated X-Men 97 features. The biggest leap...
Angela Bassett Admits It Was "Very Scary" To Hear About Queen Ramonda’s Arc In "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"
"I was like, 'Ryan, what are you doing? Why?'" Angela Bassett said in a recent interview about the Black Panther sequel.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Suggests Marvel Will Recast T'Challa
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just made its way into theaters, and it's already breaking box office records. Wakanda Forever had a massive opening weekend and it's being greeted fairly well by critics and fans alike. The film has shown fans what Marvel Studios decided to do with the mantle of the Black Panther after they chose to not recast the role of T'Challa. One star of the film believes that even though they chose not to recast the role this time around due to the death of Chadwick Boseman, the studio will eventually do it in the future. During a recent interview with Esquire, Winston Duke explained why he believes the role will eventually be recast.
When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Takes Place in MCU Timeline Revealed
We're just about a week away from the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so the question that's starting to be asked is when exactly does the Black Panther sequel take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline? One of the big selling points of the MCU is its connectivity; after all, the catchphrase "It's All Connected" was created to show how storylines and characters can continue from one Marvel project to the next. With the introductions of Ironheart and Namor, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's spot in the MCU timeline is of the utmost importance.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals Marvel Movie He Would Actually Make
Despite previously saying he's got no interest in directing a movie for the House of Ideas, Quentin Tarantino is still spitballing about Marvel movies he would direct. Speaking during an event promoting his new book Cinema Speculation, Tarantino was asked by film critic/host/noted comic book fan Elvis Mitchell about making one, revealing that in the unlikely event that he actually made a Marvel movie there's only one title he would consider, Sgt. Fury and His Howling Commandos. For old-school Marvel fans, the title was a war comic with the titular Nick Fury and his band of heroes.
Where we left every major 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' character before the sequel
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," premieres in theaters on November 11. Insider has compiled a list of when we last saw all the main characters.
