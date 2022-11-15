Read full article on original website
Braving the cold for education
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Members of the South Dakota Education Association stood in the cold and snow Wednesday morning in Harrisburg. More than 30 teachers and education staff were hoping to get parents to pay attention to the state’s proposed social studies standards. “Love your teachers!”. Teachers...
SDSU president issues statement on drag show
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A drag show featuring males impersonating females at South Dakota State University tonight has prompted an apology from SDSU President Barry Dunn. Dunn issued the statement Tuesday in response to criticism about the event, which is described on the university’s website as “kid friendly” and encourages tipping of the performers.
Sioux Falls wants big improvements for city pools
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While snow may be falling across Sioux Falls this week, the Parks and Recreation Department has summer on its mind. This week, the department hosted the third touch point with the public to discuss the future of Sioux Falls pools. The meetings, which began in September, are incorporating public feedback into potential design ideas for Frank Olson, Kuehn, and McKennan Park pools.
Children’s Inn has a new home and name
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A program of the Children’s Home Society that helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and child abuse now has a new place to call home. But that’s not all – it also has a new name. Staff and clients moved...
A look back at Sanford’s last successful merger
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sanford Health is working to create a new health system with Fairview Health Services out of the twin cities. This isn’t the first time Sanford has made plans to merge with another organization. The process usually takes several months and it doesn’t always end with a deal.
Professional Boxing coming to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month. The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st. The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority. Tables...
Inside the shelter offered at Safe Home in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Carolyne Williams calls the Safe Home program on North Minnesota Avenue “a godsend.”. “Because you have someplace to live, you got a warm bed to sleep in, you get three meals a day, you got a wonderful staff,” she said. She’s one...
Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
Organizations working to provide Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Thanksgiving is right around the corner and that means turkey. Local organizations in Sioux Falls are working to provide everyone with a holiday meal. Most of us are accustomed to having a hot turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. But that isn’t everyone’s reality.
Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls Pastor Gets Hate Mail for Wearing This to Church
Do not judge, or you too will be judged. For in the same way you judge others, you will be judged, and with the measure you use, it will be measured to you. - Matthew 7:1-2 It's one of the most quoted passages of scripture in theNew Testament of The Bible, but at least one local churchgoer apparently skipped that lesson at Sunday School.
Sanford Health, Fairview Health announce intent to merge
South Dakota's Sanford Health and Minnesota's Fairview Health Services have announced a plan to merge. Sioux Falls-based Sanford and Minneapolis-based Fairview revealed their merger plan on Tuesday, with the two nonprofits having signed a "non-binding letter of intent" to combine and "create a new health system." Under the terms of...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Fuddruckers Closes Doors in Sioux Falls
One of Sioux Falls longest running burger restaurants abruptly closed their doors for good Monday (November 14). Fuddruckers on West 41st Street made the official announcement on its Facebook page. The national chain had operated out of the 41st Street location for the past 30 years. Despite news of the...
KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
Duck Pond Drying Up
The Yankton City Commission met on Monday night, and became aware of a recent issue with a renovation program. City Manager, Amy Leon, describs what is causing a problem…. The City will be keeping the public informed of any developments as soon as the information becomes available.
Brenden Begeman commits to SDSU football
The all-time leader in rushing yards for South Dakota high school football is headed to Brookings.
Avera Health Cutting Jobs & Services
Avera Health announced in September that they would lay off some employees and cut hours in a cost control move. Doug Ekeren, President of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, says costs are rising much faster than revenues….https://on.soundcloud.com/SBp5n. Ekeren says it’s a difficult balance on services and employees…..https://on.soundcloud.com/DB2YC...
Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week
Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
Homeless Task Force has a plan for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — City leaders in Sioux Falls are looking for ways to change that and help more people find a place to call home. Next week the city council will hear recommendations from a task group looking for solutions to a rising homeless population in the city.
