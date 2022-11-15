Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo city officials want to improve quality of life downtown
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — City officials are deciding how to add more green spaces, bike lanes and better parking in downtown Fargo. “I think our challenge now is to meet the demands of how many people we have downtown and how we integrate that with the residents. I think, the next part of the focus will be, ‘Let’s look at the community that is downtown and try to see what we can do to enhance that experience,'” Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney said.
valleynewslive.com
Car fire near West Acres Mall in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A car fire held up traffic near West Acres Mall in Fargo Wednesday night. The call came in around 8:20 p.m. near 38th St. SW. and the I29 exit ramp. Crews had the flames put out by 9 p.m. However, a turning lane nearby...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Moorhead approves licensing fee to sell THC-infused products
(Moorhead, MN) -- The city of Moorhead is moving forward with a licensing fee to sell THC-infused products. City council members approved an ordinance Wednesday night to charge a 750-dollar fee to allow businesses to sell the products. The new regulations include labeling requirements and a warning to keep the...
gowatertown.net
Man rescued after becoming trapped in North Dakota grain bin
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate, North Dakota northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
lakesarearadio.net
City of Detroit Lakes Reopens West Lake Drive
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The city of Detroit Lakes reopened West Lake Drive, Tuesday. That stretch of West Lake Drive has been closed for nearly the entire summer as crews have been working on narrowing the roadway, adding curb and gutter, new sanitary sewer services, and adding a multi-use trail on the East side of the roadway.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo landscaping, snow removal company says trailer has been stolen
(Fargo, ND) -- A local landscaping and snow removal company is asking for your help in finding a stolen trailer. A&A Outdoors, which is a Fargo-based landscaping and snow removal company, reached out to WDAY Radio after it was found that one of their trailers was missing from their parking lot at the business, which is located at 2106 45th street south in South Fargo.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police lieutenant says department issuing more "quality of life" citations downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Police lieutenant says the department is writing more citations while dealing with one particular crime category downtown. "For some of the quality of life concerns that we deal with in downtown, the largest one that we see often is possession of alcohol or consuming alcohol in public, open container in public, which is against city ordinance," said Bill Ahlfeldt.
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
valleynewslive.com
Update: Medical helicopter requested for rollover crash near Erskine, MN
NEAR ERSKINE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash near Erskine, MN that prompted a medical helicopter call. Around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the airlift was called because of the rollover along Hwy. 59 in Polk County. The crash report says a minivan was...
kfgo.com
Emergency personnel respond to multiple icy road-related accidents in F-M metro Monday
FARGO (KFGO) – Authorities on both sides of the Minnesota and North Dakota border in the F-M metro are warning drivers to buckle up, slow down, and skip the cruise control this morning after responding to a number of accidents in the area. Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Small town Retirement Center closing its doors
(Lidgerwood, ND) -- Nearly three dozen residents at a small town retirement center are set to be relocated. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors. Residents and staff will be forced out by the end of the year. Officials say the facility isn't bringing in enough income to pay...
valleynewslive.com
Car slides into Buffalo river near Moorhead
NEAR MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One driver is lucky a slide-off near Moorhead didn’t result in more serious injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says roads were snow covered along I-94 east of Moorhead by the Buffalo river around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 14. Sgt. Jesse Grabow...
fargomonthly.com
A Look Inside the West Fargo Rustad Recreation Center
Find activities, fun and more at the Rustad Recreation Center, located in West Fargo. Inside the doors, you’ll find different spaces featuring activities for people of all ages. At the root of this multi-level facility, is the community. With no membership fees, individuals from West Fargo, Fargo, Moorhead and the surrounding communities are welcome to use the Rustad Recreation Center with a minimal user fee. Learn what makes this facility unique, and a local favorite!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Exclusive: Former Moorhead Mayor Del Rae Williams speaks for first time since stroke
(Moorhead, MN) -- For the first time since she suffered a stroke nearly two months ago, a former Moorhead Mayor is talking about the experience and her road to recovery. Del Rae Williams talked with WDAY Midday in an exclusive 1-on-1 interview with News Director Kyle Cornell to talk about the process of recovering from the stroke, which she noted came out of nowhere.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU, UND contribute to successful Artemis One launch
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's two largest universities are among the teams that played a part in the successful launch of the Artemis One rocket. North Dakota State University is one of seven university teams to develop design ideas to help advance and execute NASA's Artemis program objectives. The University...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Matt King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
kvrr.com
Jackknifed semi temporarily blocks eastbound I-94 near Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) – Icy roads are once again causing some travel headaches across the region. The driver of an Amazon semi lost control and jackknifed on I-94 near Fergus Falls Tuesday. The truck was turned sideways and crashed into a fence in the median. Minnesota State Patrol...
