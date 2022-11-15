ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Minors Charged With Making Threats To Allentown Schools: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago

Criminal charges have been filed in connection with a string of violent threats aimed at Allentown schools, authorities announced.

Without specifying how many were charged and if they were students, Allentown police Captain Kyle Pammer said in a release Tuesday, Nov. 15 that "several juveniles" have been charged with making terroristic threats.

Allentown School District has experienced an unusual number of violent threats that disrupted classes in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, Dieruff High School was locked down and then dismissed after administrators received warning of an attack on the anonymous tipster app Safe2Say, as Daily Voice has reported .

Police investigators later dubbed that threat "not credible."

On Monday, Nov. 14, Dieruff, Allentown High School and Trexler Middle School were each locked down after another round of threats was received on Safe2Say, LehighValleyLive.com reported .

At Lehigh Career and Technical Institute, a vocational school in Lehigh County that draws from several districts including Allentown, classes were canceled on Friday, Nov. 11, then again on Monday and Tuesday due to threats transmitted on Safe2Say.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

'The school failed': Allentown mom speaks out after son arrested at middle school

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- JC has rhythm. The 12-year-old, whose name we are withholding to protect his privacy, keeps the beat going at his Allentown church on Sundays.The last year has been hard — the 6th grader was arrested and charged with assault in March."He was fingerprinted, mug shot, ankle bracelet, juvenile detention," Kristen, his mother said.Kristen says four years ago her son was diagnosed with ADHD and oppositional defiance disorder.On the day JC was arrested at Francis D. Raub Middle School, he was in class and upset."The assistant principal actually came at him to remove him from the classroom,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Shore News Network

Juveniles charged for swatting threats at Allentown schools

ALLENTOWN, PA – Multiple juveniles have been arrested and charged by the Allentown Police Department for a series of swatting calls at city schools over the past few weeks. “The Allentown School District have received anonymous tips through the Safe2Say program concerning violent acts occurring at several schools in the Allentown School District,” police said in a statement on Tuesday. “The Allentown Police Department and the Allentown School district worked in collaboration to ensure the safety of all students and staff while these threats were thoroughly investigated. The threats were found to not be credible and unsubstantiated.” This week, police The post Juveniles charged for swatting threats at Allentown schools appeared first on Shore News Network.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Elderly Delco Man Had Meth In His Home, Say Police

A Delaware County man faces misdemeanor drug charges after police say they found methamphetamine in his home. Paul Peter Kazunas, 61, of Upland Borough, was taken into custody Wednesday, Nov. 16 and held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility in lieu of $40,000 bail, state court records show. Officers arrested...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 39, Shot Dead In Camden: Prosecutor

Authorities have identified the 39-year-old man who was shot and killed late Monday Nov. 14 in Camden. James Page Jr., of Camden City was pronounced dead at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Virtua Hospital, according to the county prosecutor's office. A second man also was shot in Camden City,...
CAMDEN, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Threats of violence lock down 3 Allentown schools (UPDATE)

Threats of violence led to lockdowns Monday afternoon at three Allentown schools, the same day a bomb threat cleared a local technical school. Police said Dieruff and Allen high schools and Trexler Middle School were locked down due to the threats. The threats were found to be not credible and unsubstantiated and the lockdowns were then lifted.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown man opens fire on car in Bethlehem park, police say

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown man is facing attempted homicide and attempted kidnapping charges in an incident at a park in Bethlehem. Daniel Fegely Jr., 25, was charged Monday after shots were fired at Madison Park on Saturday, police said in an affidavit of probable cause. The two victims, a...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Daily Voice

Ex-Philly Cop Who Shot Unarmed Black Man Learns His Fate

A former Philadelphia police officer convicted of fatally shooting an unarmed black man will spend 11 to 23 months in prison, multiple outlets report. A jury convicted ex-cop Eric Ruch, 34, of voluntary manslaughter in September for the killing of 25-year-old Dennis Plowden in Germantown in 2017, as Daily Voice has reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
406K+
Followers
59K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy