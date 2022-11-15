Read full article on original website
michel
4d ago
How stupid.I live in city’s heights.There are good schools.My kids both are college ready from Citrus Heights schools.Keep politics out of it.Let take care of crime and homelessness in Citrus Heights!!!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The unusual problem of bedbug infestation in libraries nationwideAnita DurairajDenver, CO
First impressions are the deciding factor when it comes to dating, study saysRickyDavis, CA
Why Did A Family Wait Five Days To Report The Abduction Of This 15-Year-Old California Girl?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOakland, CA
Related
californiaglobe.com
Family ‘Threatened’ for Supporting Sacramento’s Del Rio Trail Project
“It was ugly,” Brian Ebbert told community members assembled near the Sacramento Utilities Department on 35th Avenue in South Land Park. “They threatened my children.”. Ebbert, who earns $198,000 working for the California State Assembly and is a former president of the South Land Park Neighborhood Association (SLPNA), was telling the story of how the community organized to support the Del Rio Trail project.
How Gov. Newsom's pause on $1B in homeless prevention funding hurts these counties
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The third round of California's Homeless Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) Grant funding worth $1 billion is being kept from cities, counties and continuums of care. Gov. Newsom announced Nov. 3 he's holding the funds until he meets with local leaders in "mid-November" to come...
Renaming West Sacramento street a nuisance for some residents
WEST SACRAMENTO — A prominent West Sacramento street is getting a new name, and some people who live on it say the new name is a nuisance for them. More than 100 people who live there will have to change their addresses.It's the most scenic street in West Sacramento: the Tower Bridge Gateway. This two-mile stretch of roadway starts at the waterfront and continues past the River Cats ballpark.But now, this picturesque path is getting a new name: the Christopher L. Cabaldon Parkway."Who is that exactly? I've honestly never heard of him," said West Sacramento resident Ash Francis.Francis has lived...
West Sacramento renaming Tower Bridge Gateway after former mayor Christopher Cabaldon
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento city leaders approved a resolution at a council meeting Wednesday night to officially rename Tower Bridge Gateway after the city's first and former mayor. During the meeting the city council unanimously voted to name the road that connects the entrance to the Tower...
Newsom signs executive order to support Mosquito Fire recovery
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An executive order signed by Governor Gavin Newsom Saturday aims to speed up the cleanup and debris removal process in the burn scar of the devastating Mosquito Fire. The executive order suspends some statutes, rules and regulations typically required by the California Environmental Protection Agency and...
Elk Grove Citizen
Nguyen announces victory in Assembly race
Democrat and Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen announced on Nov. 17 that she won the election for California State Assembly’s District 10 seat. On her campaign’s Facebook page, Nguyen posted that her Democratic opponent, Eric Guerra, conceded the race. The latest returns from the Sacramento County...
Fox40
New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County
A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. New tiny home community approved in Sacramento County. A new tiny home community was approved in Sacramento County which aims to shelter 250 people at a time. Rep. Ami Bera discusses...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: AirDrop threat at Yuba City school, Newsom promises wildfire resources, first look at new Sacramento Zoo
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Elk Grove Citizen
Election '22: Mayor Singh-Allen, Council candidate Robles declare victory
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen has declared victory in the city’s mayoral election. “I have over 65% of the vote and the margin is great, so it’s statistically impossible for (her opponent Brian Pastor to win the Nov. 8 election),” she said. Meanwhile, Pastor told the Citizen...
He wiped out his entire family — and changed California criminal law forever
A long-forgotten family annihilator changed California law as we know it today.
Club Pheasant property purchased by West Sacramento to preserve landmark restaurant
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — West Sacramento City Council allocated $3.4 million to purchase the iconic Club Pheasant restaurant Wednesday. The plan for the historic building at 2525 Jefferson Boulevard in West Sacramento is currently being discussed, but Mayor Martha Guerrero says it may be preserved. “It's such an icon...
2 of 3 Sacramento Co. ‘Safe Stay Community’ homeless shelters behind schedule
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has three ‘Safe Stay Communities’ in the works, which will ultimately be able to take a total of about 400 people off the streets. The county describes them as "low-barrier, full-service shelters located proximate to where unsheltered encampments exist in the...
San Juan Unified school board approves project that could relocate a middle school
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — The new Katherine Johnson Middle School project moved one step closer to fruition after a unanimous vote Tuesday night at a San Juan Unified School board meeting. “I also support this 100%. I believe the students deserve their own site, their own school,” said school...
Where are the precious spikes of the Transcontinental Railroad
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — On May 10, 1869 the Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean were connected by rail with the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad marking a moment of unity just a few years after the conclusion of the Civil War. After around six years of construction, the iconic meeting of the Central Pacific Railroad […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Kiley keeps lead for congressional seat as Placer County keeps counting the votes
Kevin Kiley remains ahead of Kermit Jones for the 3rd District congressional seat, and has been ahead all week. Yet the race remains one of the few in the nation where no winner has been declared. A big reason is that, as of Friday evening, 82,000 ballots in Placer County,...
'In shock still': 2 dead after being hit by train in Elk Grove
"You never expect things like this to happen, especially to someone close to you."
riolindamessenger.com
Election Results that Impact Sacramento County
Since the election on November 8th, I have seen a tremendous amount of analysis from people about how it will impact things on a national level with regards to the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate. But on the state and local level, there were some issues that were voted on that will have major importance to us on the local level that I have seen very little coverage on – even by local papers. For my monthly article, I want to highlight the three most impactful ones so that you can know what to expect. And even though the votes are still being counted, each of these three I am going to describe below have enough votes counted for us to know with high confidence how they are going to wind up.
KCRA.com
17-year-old identified in Citrus Heights shooting at apartment complex in Sacramento County
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been identified as the victim of a shooting at a Citrus Heights apartment complex, authorities said. The shooting happened Nov. 11 around 7:57 p.m. at the Foxborough Apartments on Antelope Road off Sunrise Boulevard in Sacramento County, the Citrus Heights Police Department said.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County buys property for third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County has purchased the site at 4837 Watt Ave. to be converted into the county's third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing homelessness, the county announced. "It'll be, by far, our largest, not only Safe Stay Community, but homeless sheltering facility we've ever done,"...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2